Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool

Offline Cid

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
I hate to admit it but for the first time I find myself wondering whether Klopp knows how to fix this...

We're in uncharted territory for him.  He's never taken a team into this cycle of regeneration I don't think?  This summer will be massively important and he deserves the chance.  If we don't pick up next season though we will need to be asking serious questions.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:28:18 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 12:19:19 am
I hate to admit it but for the first time I find myself wondering whether Klopp knows how to fix this...

We're in uncharted territory for him.  He's never taken a team into this cycle of regeneration I don't think?  This summer will be massively important and he deserves the chance.  If we don't pick up next season though we will need to be asking serious questions.


"Deserves the chance", "Asking serious questions" ...

Honestly I'm speechless. After what he's done for us I can't believe the stuff some people come out with. He deserves a 10 year contract and should be backed to the absolute hilt. He's the best manager in the world and gets us. I honestly think some just take this all for granted.

You can't just have a constantly upward trajectory. We played EVERY SINGLE possible game last season. Let that sink in. And then our current rebuild was undermined by covid a couple years ago. A dip was inevitable, and this is that dip period. It just really pains me that some of our supporter base don't seem to treasure Jurgen as our manager. More than results, he's part of the fabric and soul of our club now.
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:31:37 am »
Come May, this will be the point that gets up 4th place.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 12:19:19 am
I hate to admit it but for the first time I find myself wondering whether Klopp knows how to fix this...

We're in uncharted territory for him.  He's never taken a team into this cycle of regeneration I don't think?  This summer will be massively important and he deserves the chance.  If we don't pick up next season though we will need to be asking serious questions.

Well he definitely can't fix it unless the budget reflects reality. We won't compete again under Klopp unless we spend some serious money this summer. There's too many teams around us spending vast sums and we've grown old and weak in midfield and everyone knows it. FSG either back him or they might as well stop wasting his time.
Offline Golyo

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:39:59 am »
This forum is a very depressing place nowadays. It's ups and downs, guys! I guess some don't understand the through the wind and rain part.
It was a decent performance all in all. We were the slightly better team in a game of lots of errors. Look, a clean sheet!
Offline cdav

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:41:31 am »
We on course to break our record for the number of times we have hit the woodwork?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:41:53 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:39:59 am
This forum is a very depressing place nowadays.

Isn't it just?!

EVERY thread.

Blimey!

 :(
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:47:23 am »
I dont see this being sorted quickly if at all. We all knew where the problems were yet nothing was done to address the biggest problems.

The owners used the smokescreen of the sale as an excuse not to strengthen the squad and nothing has changed. They want some fresh money to come in but theres no reason to think that it will be used for any reason other than to pocket it.

Well get excuse after excuse and then one or two transfers that we dont really need and somebody on loan with an injury record.

We dont have many options to sell to raise transfer funds..maybe Salah is the only one, maybe Alisson or VVD.

Sorry to say, we have a world class manager who is treading water with a mid-table squad and owners with a mid-table attitude.
Online Macc77

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:52:46 am »
I'd have taken 7 from 9 before the derby, three games that looked annoying on paper, so relatively speaking I can't grumble.

But this felt like a game that was there for the taking. Palace were happy with the point before the game started, they aren't a great side and at HT I felt we were going to find a goal in the second half.

We didn't, we got a frustrating point which may be big in May or may be one of several draws we get when wins were there for the taking, who knows.

Positives for me were van Dijk looking a bit more authoritative at the back and showing some of that old positive body language, and at times I thought the passing was crisp up to a point. But we got bogged down, and not for the first time this season the substitutions didn't help. It was a frustrating evening but not a disaster. A win on Wed night is an absolute must, and if we get it we're still in the race.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:52:54 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:47:23 am
I dont see this being sorted quickly if at all. We all knew where the problems were yet nothing was done to address the biggest problems.

The owners used the smokescreen of the sale as an excuse not to strengthen the squad and nothing has changed. They want some fresh money to come in but theres no reason to think that it will be used for any reason other than to pocket it.

Well get excuse after excuse and then one or two transfers that we dont really need and somebody on loan with an injury record.

We dont have many options to sell to raise transfer funds..maybe Salah is the only one, maybe Alisson or VVD.

I really think we need to be patient and show some faith.

We've enjoyed great times over the last few years. Owners and management deserve time and space to construct the rebuild. We're competing against nation states, so this rebuild was never going to be easy.

I'm optimistic Jurgen will get good backing in the transfer market this summer, and that work is already happening to prepare the club for a next competitive phase.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:57:49 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:52:54 am
I really think we need to be patient and show some faith.

We've enjoyed great times over the last few years. Owners and management deserve time and space to construct the rebuild. We're competing against nation states, so this rebuild was never going to be easy.

I'm optimistic Jurgen will get good backing in the transfer market this summer, and that work is already happening to prepare the club for a next competitive phase.

I dont like being a negative ninny but what evidence have you got that a rebuild will happen? Who has stated that they will pay for it?
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:00:12 am »
Because it has to happen. You've obviously don't pay attention to Kloppo's press conferences. He's stated numerous times lately that this summer we will have to spend and we will.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:00:14 am »
When asked at the post-match media conference about his team's modest display, Klopp replied: "I see it in your eyes and in the players' eyes as well. It looks like we lost the game - we didn't.

"We've spoiled ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history. That would really be a joke.

"This will not be the season in the history books that people want to look at again and again and again."

"There will not be big movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway."

... honestly, I love this man. He's full of wisdom and balance. We have to go through this season - there are lessons to be learned and a process to be followed. Part of the fun is the journey, and 0-0 away to Palace is part of our journey.

Please watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnaOKRV79sQ

That was part of our journey at the time. We had to go through it.
Online Egyptian36

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #573 on: Today at 01:01:14 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 12:19:19 am
I hate to admit it but for the first time I find myself wondering whether Klopp knows how to fix this...

We're in uncharted territory for him.  He's never taken a team into this cycle of regeneration I don't think?  This summer will be massively important and he deserves the chance.  If we don't pick up next season though we will need to be asking serious questions.

Nothing to fix. We just need new fresh players at specific positions.
Klopp built two successful teams so he knows the quality of players needed and what to do. The cheap FSG need to give him a bigger budget.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #574 on: Today at 01:10:14 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:01:14 am
Nothing to fix. We just need new fresh players at specific positions.
Klopp built two successful teams so he knows the quality of players needed and what to do. The cheap FSG need to give him a bigger budget.

They're the owners that hired Klopp and put in the strategy to progress the club. They're the owners that oversaw the rebuild of Anfield. To call them cheap because they built value rather than just splashed the cash mindlessly is not right. It's no point in us trying to outspend the competition. We and every other non nation state club need to do it in a different, canny and more sustainable way.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #575 on: Today at 01:11:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:12 am
Because it has to happen. You've obviously don't pay attention to Kloppo's press conferences. He's stated numerous times lately that this summer we will have to spend and we will.

Sorry I hate being the one who isnt positive as I normally see the best side.

Several players should have been replaced in the summer and January but they werent. We now have a midfield that most teams just skip past. We had to keep extending Milners contract long past what we should have and today he was probably our most effective midfield player. Milner is an exceptional player but he should not be an option.

With no midfield our defence is regularly exposed and our attack dont have the support around them. The squad has been run down until it needs a shitload of money spent on it. The owners model is to sell to buy but we dont have a lot of options.

Klopp took the team to the very top and then he got very little support. My guess is the rebuild that most people expect to happen will be very underwhelming.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #576 on: Today at 01:12:38 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:57:49 am
I dont like being a negative ninny but what evidence have you got that a rebuild will happen? Who has stated that they will pay for it?

Nobody can look into the future. But these owners are not stupid and will realise that they need to back the golden goose (Klopp). I am certain that they will realise that this is the summer when significant investment will be required on and off the field to net future gains and protect the value of the club and future revenues.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #577 on: Today at 01:14:03 am »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:39:59 am
This forum is a very depressing place nowadays. It's ups and downs, guys! I guess some don't understand the through the wind and rain part.
It was a decent performance all in all. We were the slightly better team in a game of lots of errors. Look, a clean sheet!

It's not. For some reason Mancs, Mancs, Mancs and Mancs have invaded it


Not that I have anything against Mancs :D


They are easy to spot to be fair. They usually have a few funny names and Slag the team off

I can't blame them, I've been a mod on RedCafe for years and the number of great real fans I've banned is hilarious :)

They think I'm great too. Who knew? Maybe I should support them?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #578 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:00:14 am
When asked at the post-match media conference about his team's modest display, Klopp replied: "I see it in your eyes and in the players' eyes as well. It looks like we lost the game - we didn't.

"We've spoiled ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history. That would really be a joke.

"This will not be the season in the history books that people want to look at again and again and again."

"There will not be big movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway."

... honestly, I love this man. He's full of wisdom and balance. We have to go through this season - there are lessons to be learned and a process to be followed. Part of the fun is the journey, and 0-0 away to Palace is part of our journey.

Please watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnaOKRV79sQ

That was part of our journey at the time. We had to go through it.
Exactly, we will enjoy next season a lot more because of this one just like we enjoyed 21/22 more because of 20/21, like we enjoyed Allison's goal against WBA because of where we had been, just like we enjoyed beating Spurs in Madrid more because of what happened in Kiev, just like we enjoyed winning the PL in 2019/20 more because of what happened in 2018/19.
Success is framed by disappointment, if you don't get that then you think like a City fan.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #579 on: Today at 01:15:15 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:11:25 am
Sorry I hate being the one who isnt positive as I normally see the best side.

Several players should have been replaced in the summer and January but they werent. We now have a midfield that most teams just skip past. We had to keep extending Milners contract long past what we should have and today he was probably our most effective midfield player. Milner is an exceptional player but he should not be an option.

With no midfield our defence is regularly exposed and our attack dont have the support around them. The squad has been run down until it needs a shitload of money spent on it. The owners model is to sell to buy but we dont have a lot of options.

Klopp took the team to the very top and then he got very little support. My guess is the rebuild that most people expect to happen will be very underwhelming.

Klopp did get support. Look at the new training facility. Look at the off-field appointments. Look at the signings we've made (an endless list of winners). And Milner is still doing a much needed job in this tough patch, so be fair to our current stalwarts. What is clear is that most supporters can't handle this dip and are losing their heads.
Online mrantarctica

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #580 on: Today at 01:16:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:15:00 am
Exactly, we will enjoy next season a lot more because of this one just like we enjoyed 21/22 more because of 20/21, like we enjoyed Allison's goal against WBA because of where we had been, just like we enjoyed beating Spurs in Madrid more because of what happened in Kiev, just like we enjoyed winning the PL in 2019/20 more because of what happened in 2018/19.
Success is framed by disappointment, if you don't get that then you think like a City fan.

They can think??  :o :o :o
Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #581 on: Today at 01:17:16 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:11:25 am
Sorry I hate being the one who isnt positive as I normally see the best side.

Several players should have been replaced in the summer and January but they werent. We now have a midfield that most teams just skip past. We had to keep extending Milners contract long past what we should have and today he was probably our most effective midfield player. Milner is an exceptional player but he should not be an option.

With no midfield our defence is regularly exposed and our attack dont have the support around them. The squad has been run down until it needs a shitload of money spent on it. The owners model is to sell to buy but we dont have a lot of options.

Klopp took the team to the very top and then he got very little support. My guess is the rebuild that most people expect to happen will be very underwhelming.

I actually don't think we're that far off. If we get two midfield signings exactly right, the pendulum will swing violently towards us being terrifying again.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #582 on: Today at 01:18:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:15:00 am
Exactly, we will enjoy next season a lot more because of this one just like we enjoyed 21/22 more because of 20/21, like we enjoyed Allison's goal against WBA because of where we had been, just like we enjoyed beating Spurs in Madrid more because of what happened in Kiev, just like we enjoyed winning the PL in 2019/20 more because of what happened in 2018/19.
Success is framed by disappointment, if you don't get that then you think like a City fan.


Agree. But even more, the disappointment provides the lessons and foundation for success if you have a smart setup. The disappointments can either get us down or we can use them for learning and building. That's what I love about Klopp and his staff - I just know that they will be sober and take this period as foundation building.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #583 on: Today at 01:20:18 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:12:38 am
Nobody can look into the future. But these owners are not stupid and will realise that they need to back the golden goose (Klopp). I am certain that they will realise that this is the summer when significant investment will be required on and off the field to net future gains and protect the value of the club and future revenues.

You may be right but the evidence isnt there. Thiago, Milner, Fabinho and Henderson have been exceptional but they all now need to be replaced. Thiago has some miles left in him but he cant do it all. Ox, Keita and Jones barely get a game and they were the ones who I think were going to be the ones to take us forward.

Bajcetic has been a revelation and has played himself onto the team but he needs time to develop.

There are worrying holes developing all over the squad and its going to take a major investment to fix them.
Online Keith Lard

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #584 on: Today at 01:23:18 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:20:18 am
You may be right but the evidence isnt there. Thiago, Milner, Fabinho and Henderson have been exceptional but they all now need to be replaced. Thiago has some miles left in him but he cant do it all. Ox, Keita and Jones barely get a game and they were the ones who I think were going to be the ones to take us forward.

Bajcetic has been a revelation and has played himself onto the team but he needs time to develop.

There are worrying holes developing all over the squad and its going to take a major investment to fix them.

The evidence is there. You don't win every single major honour if you have a setup that don't know a thing or two about team and squad building.

When Klopp joined we had Mignolet in goal. We now have Brazil's number one.

When Klopp joined we had a defence of Clyne, Lovren, Skrtel and Moreno. We now have Trent, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson ... you get my drift.
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #585 on: Today at 01:27:39 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:15:15 am
Klopp did get support. Look at the new training facility. Look at the off-field appointments. Look at the signings we've made (an endless list of winners). And Milner is still doing a much needed job in this tough patch, so be fair to our current stalwarts. What is clear is that most supporters can't handle this dip and are losing their heads.

Or most supporters can see the bleeding obvious. That the dip was entirely preventable and as a result of a chronic lack of investment. Liverpool in the 80's and United in the 90s showed how to build a dynasty.

You invest when you are on top. Continually refresh the squad and above all let older players lose their legs on other clubs pitches.

The problem for me is being owned by FSG who are used to the boom and bust cycles of US sport and don't understand how to build a dynasty. Which is a continuous investment and not taking huge uneccessary gambles season in and season out.
