« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 7156 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,208
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:04:18 pm
Didnt see the game, but a 0-0 away to Palace is hardly the end of the world. Take out the Madrid game and Liverpool are showing a bit of form in the league. Its stuttering, but you cant expect much at the minute.

Well yeah but reading the last few pages its the end of Liverpool. The City. The World. The kebabs


I added the last bit. Missus made some home made kebabs and they were cracking. Decent enough.  Can't say that now though it seems. Making people angry.
Logged
Poor.

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:08:08 pm »
That was utter garbage. The starting midfield only gave a glimpse into what was going to happen. Klopp knows it.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #522 on: Today at 11:09:03 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 11:03:27 pm
It definitely did. That was our worst performance of the season. Absolutely dire

That was miles off being our worst performance of the season.

I would say at home to Leeds and Leicester, away to Wolves, Forest and Brighton in the League and Napoli were much worse.

Tonight we were lacklustre in attack but at least we were organised and the players gave everything.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #523 on: Today at 11:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:01:45 pm
I think you're talking shite but each to their own

Plenty of young players that can and are starting to come in

I'm including the other new players we have brought in

Nunez is 23 then we have Diaz and then. Nah can't be arsed

I think you've misunderstood my post mate.

Clearly the likes of Gakpo, Darwin, Diaz, Jota, Elliot, Bajcetic, Trent, Alisson & Konate have long term futures here (im talking over 3+ years), but not the rest. I dont think there's any others in the current squad that will be here come the end of summer of 2026. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,208
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #524 on: Today at 11:11:11 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 11:03:27 pm
It definitely did. That was our worst performance of the season. Absolutely dire

We just got twatted by an average Real Madrid. What the fuck were you doing to miss that? Must have been awesome.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,208
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #525 on: Today at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 11:10:04 pm
I think you've misunderstood my post mate.

Clearly the likes of Gakpo, Darwin, Diaz, Jota, Elliot, Bajcetic, Trent, Alisson & Konate have long term futures here (im talking over 3+ years), but not the rest. I dont think there's any others in the current squad that will be here come the end of summer of 2026. 

So loads of exciting young players for the future then?
Logged
Poor.

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:15:53 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 11:03:27 pm
It definitely did. That was our worst performance of the season. Absolutely dire

It was our dullest performance of the year, but we have been much worse.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #527 on: Today at 11:17:15 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:30:32 pm
That right but i must say, as great as the Klopp years have been, it would be nice to get out of this 'one good, one not-so-good season' cycle we seem to be in. Great teams don't have the type of drop-offs we've had this year and in 20/21.

I think youre expecting a huge amount of Klopp to be honest. Considering how many times we went toe to toe with City over numerous seasons, I am not sure how much more you can expect. Taking on teams like that with such totals is never going to be easy. If it was more teams than us would surely be challenging them considering most would have invested more than we did.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #528 on: Today at 11:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:11:58 pm
So loads of exciting young players for the future then?

What are you going on about Andy? I didn't say we didnt have young players coming through! :butt You just read something, made something up in your head and are now continuing to repeat it ffs. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,208
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #529 on: Today at 11:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 11:17:42 pm
What are you going on about Andy? I didn't say we didnt have young players coming through! :butt You just read something, made something up in your head and are now continuing to repeat it ffs. 

It seems to me you want a complete overhaul and a million players

I think we need the odd tweak
Logged
Poor.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:23:12 pm »
Cut out the errors in the second half, so that was a plus.  Another clean sheet.

But boy mostly everything else was bad.  Gakpo had a lot of space in the first half to start, but that went away, and we couldn't get him involved much more until the chance left.  Almost snatched it at the end.

Just need to beat Wolves at home and hope the crowd carries us against United.

Another thing, the physical decline of some of our players is hard to watch.  Ayew knocking Bobby off the ball, and then Ayew waltzing past Fabinho with ease before the latter has to foul him and take the yellow.

At least Jota got some more minutes under his belt, but even he has a long goal-scoring drought in progress.

No Darwin, no party these days.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:23:15 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 10:30:32 pm
That right but i must say, as great as the Klopp years have been, it would be nice to get out of this 'one good, one not-so-good season' cycle we seem to be in. Great teams don't have the type of drop-offs we've had this year and in 20/21.

Did you miss us going into 20/21 with only three senior centre-backs and then getting them all injured for the season? Did you miss Henderson and Fabinho getting injured whilst playing at centre-back? Did you miss us bringing in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak?

This season did you miss us losing the majority of our midfield early in the season and bringing in Melo.

Maybe what you should be doing is imagining what a properly backed Klopp could have done at Liverpool.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:39:25 pm
Please explain what Klopp has done that has been poor this season.

Assuming you are asking in earnest, we can start with the fact that after last year's exertions, he put the squad through an ultra intensive pre season that left the team looking like it was playing in concrete boots for the first few months of the season. Then, after a six week pause where nearly all the team was free of playing duties, a time when we all thought we'd get to hit the reset button, we somehow managed to come back looking even slower and bereft of ideas. Then consider that we have one of the worst (or the worst, I forget) records for Big chances conceded, showing that we haven't managed to address our obvious flaws like we did in the year of the Rhysnat, and it's hard to argue that the manager is not having a stinker of a season. And please don't tell me it's the fitness team's fault, or the assistant coaches' fault for bad tactics; the buck stops with the manager.
Logged

Online Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • The Dude Abides
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:29:09 pm »
Bleach my eyes. We were awful. Even at the basics. Simple pass. Awful.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:30:31 pm »
A pretty wretched game played by two mid table teams. Anyone who says otherwise is deluded.

And unless FSG spend at least £150-£200m in the Summer, thats all we can expect next season.
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:53 pm
It seems to me you want a complete overhaul and a million players

I think we need the odd tweak

I think it's becoming obvious with each passing game that we need more than a tweak.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:31:42 pm »
So what do you see our starting 11 being at the beginning of next season leaving blanks for any new players coming in.  Our squad depth of quality also seems to have gone weirdly. Not that we ever had the best bench but  sometimes it looked decent.

Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #537 on: Today at 11:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:30:31 pm
A pretty wretched game played by two mid table teams. Anyone who says otherwise is deluded.

And unless FSG spend at least £150-£200m in the Summer, thats all we can expect next season.
Mate 150-200 million isn't fixing this with todays prices that 2 players. 3 at a push
We need an entire midfield, world class centre back , right back cover and possibly a goal scorer.
Some goals from midfield would be nice.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:35:33 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 11:34:02 pm
Mate 150-200 million isn't fixing this with todays prices that 2 players. 3 at a push
We need an entire midfield, world class centre back , right back cover and possibly a goal scorer.
Some goals from midfield would be nice.
One signing can make a BIG difference mate. The impact of very good signings is very underrated.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #539 on: Today at 11:36:04 pm »
Id love it if Klopp came out and said:
The lads are just sick of football. They have had multiple titles stolen from them in the last game of the season by a club that has just been charged with unprecedented cheating for every year since their formation in 2008.

I know Im sick of the game, so maybe some of our players are too?
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #540 on: Today at 11:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:06:22 pm
A lot to unpick there but Ill just ask why would Trent need replacing in the next two years? Unless you think hes not good enough now?

Sadly I don't think he is mate. I've never been a big fan of him defensively but it's been ok when his attacking play has been genuinely world class. He could have cost us 2 goals today through his defensive errors but he got away with it. He needs genuine competition and regular rest because he's massively overplayed, even when he's playing poor. That doesn't mean I think we should sell him right now, but we desperately need a right back that can come in and genuinely push him and if they come in and perform better than him and Trent cannot regain the form he showed 2 years ago, then yes, he should be sold.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #541 on: Today at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:53 pm
It seems to me you want a complete overhaul and a million players

I think we need the odd tweak

Nope. Just 9 this summer  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,208
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #542 on: Today at 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:31:27 pm
I think it's becoming obvious with each passing game that we need more than a tweak.


Not to me. We're going through a bad run. I've seen them before. I'll see them again.

We have great players and we're on a bit of a downer. They look fucked to me. The fact it's been official that they have tried to compete with a load of fucking cheating sportswashing c*nts I think got to them.

How could we win? They haven't become bad players overnight.

I support the club. I support the manager. I support the players.

Others want them all fucked off cos they are shite. People might think that. I'd rather get rid of the fucking 'fans' first.

We have no fucking divine right to win anything - not even a game. We have done fucking amazing the last few seasons.

I said earlier that given how incredible they have been - they need a tiny bit of fucking slack for the dip we're in now.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,407
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #543 on: Today at 11:42:09 pm »
Good vibes on here.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #544 on: Today at 11:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:42:09 pm
Good vibes on here.

What's not to like, three PL clean sheets in a row.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #545 on: Today at 11:46:12 pm »
It's incredible how abject that performance was. There have been worse performances from us this season, but that one was the hardest for me to watch out of sheer boredom. Even when we 'dominated' possession it was mainly played between Alisson, VVD and Matip. We're probably the worst team in the league when being pressed and the least effective at pressing. Just doesn't make sense how we got here. Henderson blocking Trent's goal was just our season summarised in a moment, inexplicable decision making and getting in our own way.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,067
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #546 on: Today at 11:46:22 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:26:50 pm
Assuming you are asking in earnest, we can start with the fact that after last year's exertions, he put the squad through an ultra intensive pre season that left the team looking like it was playing in concrete boots for the first few months of the season.

The first players returned on the 4th of July with the players who played International Duty returning on the 9th of July. Our first competitive game was 3 weeks later. Given it was a shortened pre-season what alternative was there to having an intensive training camp?

Maybe the best thing would have been not to fly around the globe playing meaningless pre-season friendlies.


Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:26:50 pm
Then, after a six week pause where nearly all the team was free of playing duties, a time when we all thought we'd get to hit the reset button, we somehow managed to come back looking even slower and bereft of ideas.

We had Ali and Fabinho playing for Brazil, Trent and Hendo playing for England, Virgil and Gakpo for the Netherlands, Ibou for France and Darwin for Uruguay. When you add in Jota and Diaz who were long term injuries then the vast majority of our core players were either at the World Cup or injured. So you are obviously chatting nonsense.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:26:50 pm
Then consider that we have one of the worst (or the worst, I forget) records for Big chances conceded, showing that we haven't managed to address our obvious flaws like we did in the year of the Rhysnat, and it's hard to argue that the manager is not having a stinker of a season. And please don't tell me it's the fitness team's fault, or the assistant coaches' fault for bad tactics; the buck stops with the manager.

Anyone with half a brain can see that we are going to need serious additions in midfield before we can address our issues with conceding chances. What we have done though is keep three consecutive clean sheets in the League.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #547 on: Today at 11:46:47 pm »
We're three point turning a ferry. It's not a linear thing.

Shite game. Next!
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #548 on: Today at 11:51:17 pm »
Well.. we conceded less chances than usual #everycloud
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,338
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #549 on: Today at 11:52:43 pm »
Positives
VVD played well
3rd clean sheet in a row (PL)
We could have been beaten



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #550 on: Today at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:04:18 pm
Didnt see the game, but a 0-0 away to Palace is hardly the end of the world. Take out the Madrid game and Liverpool are showing a bit of form in the league. Its stuttering, but you cant expect much at the minute.

In isolation a draw away to palace isnt the worse outcome.  In our case given were chasing the pack above its poor.  Aside from that it was very much a stereotypical 0-0.  Boring.  Only upside for folk who work M-F its sat night and not sun night.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,246
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #551 on: Today at 11:56:16 pm »
Pretty grim game but did anybody else think that could have been a pen when Gakpo was taken out by the keeper as I didnt think there was much difference between that and the one Arsenal got against City the other week
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 