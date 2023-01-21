Please explain what Klopp has done that has been poor this season.



Assuming you are asking in earnest, we can start with the fact that after last year's exertions, he put the squad through an ultra intensive pre season that left the team looking like it was playing in concrete boots for the first few months of the season. Then, after a six week pause where nearly all the team was free of playing duties, a time when we all thought we'd get to hit the reset button, we somehow managed to come back looking even slower and bereft of ideas. Then consider that we have one of the worst (or the worst, I forget) records for Big chances conceded, showing that we haven't managed to address our obvious flaws like we did in the year of the Rhysnat, and it's hard to argue that the manager is not having a stinker of a season. And please don't tell me it's the fitness team's fault, or the assistant coaches' fault for bad tactics; the buck stops with the manager.