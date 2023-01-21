Cut out the errors in the second half, so that was a plus. Another clean sheet.
But boy mostly everything else was bad. Gakpo had a lot of space in the first half to start, but that went away, and we couldn't get him involved much more until the chance left. Almost snatched it at the end.
Just need to beat Wolves at home and hope the crowd carries us against United.
Another thing, the physical decline of some of our players is hard to watch. Ayew knocking Bobby off the ball, and then Ayew waltzing past Fabinho with ease before the latter has to foul him and take the yellow.
At least Jota got some more minutes under his belt, but even he has a long goal-scoring drought in progress.
No Darwin, no party these days.