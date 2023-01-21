« previous next »
PL: Palace vs Liverpool

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #440
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:16:05 pm
Not the end of the season, but it sure does pull the end much nearer. United at Anfield has to be 3 points or this season is bust.

Our fans make me laugh
Poor.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #441
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:16:05 pm
Not the end of the season, but it sure does pull the end much nearer. United at Anfield has to be 3 points or this season is bust.
I'd bite your hand off for a point in that game right now
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #442
Fulham ahead of us in the league. Fucking Fulham. Games in hand or not that is one hell of a drop off. Weve fallen off a cliff.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #443
Turgid and truly woeful. Considering the number of games these guys have played, the big games they've won and the trophies in the cupboard, they seem to be affected by confidence issues like a young raw team.

Hardly any reaction really considering the poor quality in opposition with key players missing/struggling for fitness.

This was actually worse than the Anfield game.

Looks like its going to be nigh on impossible to win games without Bajcetic and Nunez starting at least till Jota and/or Diaz are match fit. Considering what some of these guys are on, that's unacceptable.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #444
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 10:16:05 pm
Not the end of the season, but it sure does pull the end much nearer. United at Anfield has to be 3 points or this season is bust.

Not really. Point would be fine. Need to beat Wolves though.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #445
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:17:29 pm
I'd bite your hand off for a point in that game right now

That is what our fans were saying before the City game. Luckily Klopp didn't take their advice or we would be two points worse off.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #446
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:11:17 pm
We had some decent chances. Mo got fouled about 20 times didn't win a freekick from the 'referee' - we got 5 bookings for no bad challenges. They tried to get Keita then Fabinho sent off for nothing. We had a few players that did OK. Both sides hit the bar and Hendo saved a deffo goal from Trent.

Not the wrost game and at least we saw a bit of a response. Not as bad as the bed wetting crying babies are making out.

Come on Andy. They were silly tackles and rightly yellows. I thought Keita going to be sent off if he wasn't subbed. He was miles off the pace tonight. Fabinho was rightly booked too. Rereferring was the least of our problems tonight. Poor game with not a lot happening but 3 clean sheets in a row in the league is something to build on I suppose.
I think the frustration from some is we have been getting so much stick this week we were desperate for a win to shut 1 or 2 people up and stick 2 fingers up but, we go on. Wolves will be a crap game probablly then we'll dick the mancs next week
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #447
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:12 pm
Our fans make me laugh

Glad to improve your Saturday
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #448
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:11:15 pm
If the spine of your team. Ali, VVD, Matip, Milner, Henderson and Mo are all the wrong side of 30 then you are going to have problems. The last time we had 6 players over thirty starting games was the dark days of the mid 90's.

That is where the lack of investment is killing us. A lack of a gradual refreshment of the squad has meant we are a combination of players past their best, young kids and quality additions trying to bed in.
I don't disagree Al, but the drop off of form, capability, ability, technical capacity and productivity is startling. I often think if we'd have bought two boss CM's in the summer this would never have happened, chances are though that they'd have been dragged down to our present level.

We need the season to pass to allow a re-think and we need the investment you sometimes allude to  ;D
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #449
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:11:15 pm
If the spine of your team. Ali, VVD, Matip, Milner, Henderson and Mo are all the wrong side of 30 then you are going to have problems. The last time we had 6 players over thirty starting games was the dark days of the mid 90's.

That is where the lack of investment is killing us. A lack of a gradual refreshment of the squad has meant we are a combination of players past their best, young kids and quality additions trying to bed in.

I think when you add that to having to rely on players like Keita, Ox, Matip, and Thiago who are injury prone it becomes and impossible task. Truthfully, even without hindsight or rose tinted specs; Keita, Ox and Matip should have all been moved on and replaced long before now.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #450
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:18:05 pm
Fulham ahead of us in the league. Fucking Fulham. Games in hand or not that is one hell of a drop off. Weve fallen off a cliff.

You sound like Alf Garnett there mate.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #451
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:18:46 pm
That is what our fans were saying before the City game. Luckily Klopp didn't take their advice or we would be two points worse off.
I obviously want us to win but if you offered me a point and a chance to fuck up their momentum i'd take it. We're not capable of going on the run needed to get top 4 imo
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #452
Klopp:


Quote
"This will not be the season of history - there will not be movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway."
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.
feb. 2023

feb. 2023

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #453
We must be one of the slowest teams in the league, We want an extra second or 2 on the ball when it isn't there, getting harassed off the ball time and time again. Getting rushed into mistakes, players just running past ours at ease. It's a total shit show total total shit show bar Allison we are a very average side when you look throughout the team. Half of them are past their prime, the rest spend half the season coming back from injuries, are too young, or are just not good enough full stop.
Look through the side and there are actually very few you'd keep
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #454
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:19:05 pm
Come on Andy. They were silly tackles and rightly yellows. I thought Keita going to be sent off if he wasn't subbed. He was miles off the pace tonight. Fabinho was rightly booked too. Rereferring was the least of our problems tonight. Poor game with not a lot happening but 3 clean sheets in a row in the league is something to build on I suppose.
I think the frustration from some is we have been getting so much stick this week we were desperate for a win to shut 1 or 2 people up and stick 2 fingers up but, we go on. Wolves will be a crap game probablly then we'll dick the mancs next week


Keitas first foul was a foul. The rest were clear dives.

The Hendo one - the little cheating shithead stopped running and Hendo ran into the back of him. Is that a dive or a foul? Even my bluenose missus angry and back after her game didn't think it was a foul

The Robbo one - clearly got the ball

Yellows for both and England's little piggy eyes lit up
Poor.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #455
Was expecting a defeat so a draw is a massive win for us. The top half is what we'd be aiming for.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #456
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 10:20:59 pm
Klopp:


Sounds like its a case of just getting through it now, then a re-set - but to do that, would mean (and need) a LOT of changes. I hope it happens, but doubt it will.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #457
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:20:56 pm
I obviously want us to win but if you offered me a point and a chance to fuck up their momentum i'd take it. We're not capable of going on the run needed to get top 4 imo

Best price you can get us for top 4 is 2/1. That's a 33% chance of a champions league spot and it's between us, Spurs and Newcastle. After our struggles this season that's not a bad position, I reckon we can still do it.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #458
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 10:21:55 pm
We must be one of the slowest teams in the league, We want an extra second or 2 on the ball when it isn't there, getting harassed off the ball time and time again. Getting rushed into mistakes, players just running past ours at ease. It's a total shit show total total shit show bar Allison we are a very average side when you look throughout the team. Half of them are past their prime, the rest spend half the season coming back from injuries, are too young, or are just not good enough full stop.
Look through the side and there are actually very few you'd keep
I think it's due to a lack of confidence. In the first half, we seemed to need too much time on it because we were scared of giving it away but we improved on that in the second half.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #459
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 10:12:09 pm
Where did I question Klopp you weirdo? I told you I got you on ignore stop following me around.

Cos I said Klopp isnt a tactician and he isnt good with subs. That means I have disdain for my manager. Get your knickers out of a bunch you soft lad.

So he's bad at 2 of the main aspects of being a manager. Fuck knows how he won so many trophies, the idiot. Just a cheerleader, I guess.
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #460
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 10:20:59 pm
Klopp:

He's right too. You have to take the poor years as well as the good.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #461
Limp performance but atleast it wasn't a loss.
Must win vs wolves now

Matches like that are best put in the back of your mind asap, only the clean sheet was a positive.

All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #462
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 10:20:59 pm
Klopp:

Uff... play young lads then Kloppo, might as well give some lads from U23 chance. Anyone capable there who could make the step?
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."
