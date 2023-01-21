We had some decent chances. Mo got fouled about 20 times didn't win a freekick from the 'referee' - we got 5 bookings for no bad challenges. They tried to get Keita then Fabinho sent off for nothing. We had a few players that did OK. Both sides hit the bar and Hendo saved a deffo goal from Trent.



Not the wrost game and at least we saw a bit of a response. Not as bad as the bed wetting crying babies are making out.



Come on Andy. They were silly tackles and rightly yellows. I thought Keita going to be sent off if he wasn't subbed. He was miles off the pace tonight. Fabinho was rightly booked too. Rereferring was the least of our problems tonight. Poor game with not a lot happening but 3 clean sheets in a row in the league is something to build on I suppose.I think the frustration from some is we have been getting so much stick this week we were desperate for a win to shut 1 or 2 people up and stick 2 fingers up but, we go on. Wolves will be a crap game probablly then we'll dick the mancs next week