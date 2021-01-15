« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 1016 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:13:10 pm
Now that one IS a yellow! Crowd chant "SHIT REFEREEEEEE" - muppets.

According to the commentator he can't see where it was a foul!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,473
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:14:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:14:28 pm
28 Disappointing free kick in the end, Trent can't get it over the wall.
Is that Hendo's new nickname?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:15:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:14:28 pm
28 Disappointing free kick in the end, Trent can't get it over the wall.
It got last the wall. It hit Henderson.  It was going in :(
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,473
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:10 pm
It got last the wall. It hit Henderson.  It was going in :(
Yup - top left (I always call it from the keeper's perspective ;) ) corner all over that kick. No wonder he shouted, "Oh for fuck's sake!"
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:14:28 pm
28 Disappointing free kick in the end, Trent can't get it over the wall.
That was in if not for Jordan's head
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:15:21 pm
What the utter fuck is Henderson doing in that freekick?

I mean come on...
This is what happens when youre on a downer
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
30 That was quite good possession by us and a little quicker but Robbo can only put his cross straight at the keeper.

Over to Tepid. Bring us a goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:15:53 pm
That was in if not for Jordan's head

I just saw a repeat of it, missed that. A bit bad that...
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:17:41 pm »
32 huge respect to the travelling Kop for being in top voice tonight

Good ball to Gakpo, a good turn, he shoots but its blocked..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,838
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:21:55 pm »
Naby has to be careful
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:21:57 pm »
35 ball played forwards quickly, Gakpo tries an extravagant back heel, but it comes to nothing..


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
37 Palace down their right lovely cross by Olise but its too far ahead of Schlupp there
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:22:43 pm
37 Palace down their right lovely cross by Olise but its too far ahead of Schlupp there
That was a dangerous ball
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:25:40 pm »
We are lacking any sort of energy at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
39 palace tails are up nowtheyre showing on the ball.  Cross to the back post and Keita volleys it behind could have gone anywhere that

Corner.  Headed clear by Milner 

Mo breaks beats one  gets into the area, tries a curler but its at the keeper


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:27:41 pm »
41 my word.

Trent loses it on the edge of the area how?!

Its crossed to Mateta who somehow fires against the bar. It was a tap in!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:28:14 pm »
We are living dangerously at the moment. We need to use our heads here and do a better job of keeping the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:41 pm
41 my word.

Trent loses it on the edge of the area how?!

Its crossed to Mateta who some who fires against the bar. It was a tap in!
Enjoyed the challenge from Milner moments before that, we've faded a bit here
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:28:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:28:14 pm
We are living dangerously at the moment. We need to use our heads here and do a better job of keeping the ball.
Mostly we are making chances for them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:28:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:27:41 pm
41 my word.

Trent loses it on the edge of the area how?!

Its crossed to Mateta who some who fires against the bar. It was a tap in!

It's the second time Trent has had that sort of moment today as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:30:32 pm »
44 now Matip almost gives it to them Alisson helps his mate out.

Confidence is so so low
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:30:32 pm
44 now Matip almost gives it to them Alisson helps his mate out.

Confidence is so so low

The back line especially whoever we play is on edge, but it's not being helped by having a leggy midfield in front of it. Jota too is still lacking match sharpness too.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm »
Elliott coming on for Naby in the second half
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:49:16 pm »
46 Really nice build up ends with a ball into the box from Elliott that Jota just can't reach
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:49:16 pm
46 Really nice build up ends with a ball into the box from Elliott that Jota just can't reach
good football that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:50:54 pm »
Elliot almost making an instant impact that. Noticeable how much more open it is even in the early stages now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
47 We give it away, Clyne with the cross but Schlupp can't get a proper head on it challenged by Trent
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:51:23 pm »
48 Mo hits the bar, so unlucky
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,001
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:51:02 pm
47 We give it away, Clyne with the cross but Schlupp can't get a proper head on it challenged by Trent
Gave Trent a shove in the back ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:54:19 pm »
51 end to end first us then them then us again, Trent's cross put behind by the goalie, for our first corner
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 