Now that one IS a yellow! Crowd chant "SHIT REFEREEEEEE" - muppets.
28 Disappointing free kick in the end, Trent can't get it over the wall.
It got last the wall. It hit Henderson. It was going in
What the utter fuck is Henderson doing in that freekick?I mean come on...
That was in if not for Jordan's head
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
37 Palace down their right
lovely cross by Olise but its too far ahead of Schlupp there
41 my word.Trent loses it on the edge of the area
how?!Its crossed to Mateta who some who fires against the bar. It was a tap in!
We are living dangerously at the moment. We need to use our heads here and do a better job of keeping the ball.
44 now Matip almost gives it to them
Alisson helps his mate out.Confidence is so so low
46 Really nice build up ends with a ball into the box from Elliott that Jota just can't reach
47 We give it away, Clyne with the cross but Schlupp can't get a proper head on it challenged by Trent
