Bernard Ingham
« on: Today at 01:55:23 am »
The Death of Bernard Ingham

Despite my direct approach requesting an explanation for Ingham's false allegations blaming Liverpool fans for the deaths at Hillsborough he never apologised. This was his reply, which I still have:

I visited Hillsborough on the morning after the disaster [with Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher]. I know what I learned on the spot.  There would have been no Hillsborough if a mob, who were clearly tanked up, had not tried to force their way into the ground.  To blame the police is a cop out. I see no purpose in addressing an organisation which is incapable of accepting this simple fact.

Bernard Ingham, at the time Thatchers Press Secretary.
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:43 am »
He did a lot to shape public opinion and as such, he really damaged LFC. He had plenty of opportunity to change course and apologize, when confronted with the facts. Instead he doubled down on his initial mistaken view.

An arrogant and prejudiced man. A northerner too, and ironically, at the time when Thatcher was decimating many northern communities, this jowly jamook stood by her side.
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:49:21 am »
Good riddance
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:31:11 am »
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:06 am »
Good riddance
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:27:59 am »
I'll stand on your grave and tramp the dirt down.
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:19 am »
For some reason I thought this scumbag died ages ago.
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Doesn't deserve a thread on the LFC section
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:52:43 am
He did a lot to shape public opinion and as such, he really damaged LFC. He had plenty of opportunity to change course and apologize, when confronted with the facts. Instead he doubled down on his initial mistaken view.

An arrogant and prejudiced man. A northerner too, and ironically, at the time when Thatcher was decimating many northern communities, this jowly jamook stood by her side.

Not just a northerner his father was a labour Councillor and he himself was secretary of the League of Labour youth. Even ignoring his disgusting part in the Hillsborough smears. How could a man with that upbringing do so much harm to millions of working people as Thatchers chief enabler.

A class traitor the lowest of the low.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:29:32 am
Not just a northerner his father was a labour Councillor and he himself was secretary of the League of Labour youth. Even ignoring his disgusting part in the Hillsborough smears. How could a man with that upbringing do so much harm to millions of working people as Thatchers chief enabler.

A class traitor the lowest of the low.


The working class can kiss my ass
Ive got the foremans job at last

A classic class traitor.
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:02 am »
Too many people were only too eager to swallow the narrative SYP fed them, because it was the easiest one to take. In Thatcher's Britain, the police were little more than a private army, and could do no wrong.

Ingham was never going to change his mind, as he saw himself as Thatcher's sword and shield, defender of her legacy. Any attack on the police was an attack on That Woman, that abhorrent woman.

You could lay all the evidence to the contrary out before him and he would have defecated all over it. He would claim it was a stitch up designed to satisfy public opinion. People like that are not interested in changing their minds.

Fuck him.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:53:50 am »
Being clear about the facts. Here is the photograph, Thatcher is pointing to the Police Control Box, the Chief Constable Peter Wright is giving the police version of what happened. It is covered in my book, Hillsborough: The Truth pp175-176. She is accompanied by Colin Moynihan, Sports Minister and Douglas Hurd, Home Secretary, Ingham is listening in and smirking. In a subsequent letter to one of the families he reiterated his assertion that a 'tanked up mob ... stormed the perimeter wall causing you son's death and I believe 95 others ... They are the guilty ones. They caused the terrible disaster and I am astonished that anyone can believe otherwise'. His comments gave credence to Duckenfield's 'broken gate' theory.
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:07:41 am »
This 'man' and the sociopathic monster of a Prime Minister he fully supported are no loss to society. Horrible, horrible people. Absolute sadists without compassion or remorse.

I almost always have compassion for my enemy in their death, but not for the likes of him and her.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:12:44 am »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 10:53:50 am
Being clear about the facts. Here is the photograph, Thatcher is pointing to the Police Control Box, the Chief Constable Peter Wright is giving the police version of what happened. It is covered in my book, Hillsborough: The Truth pp175-176. She is accompanied by Colin Moynihan, Sports Minister and Douglas Hurd, Home Secretary, Ingham is listening in and smirking. In a subsequent letter to one of the families he reiterated his assertion that a 'tanked up mob ... stormed the perimeter wall causing you son's death and I believe 95 others ... They are the guilty ones. They caused the terrible disaster and I am astonished that anyone can believe otherwise'. His comments gave credence to Duckenfield's 'broken gate' theory.

Not sure if this is the letter but this was posted in the News forum as well:

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm
Exactly. The man was beneath contempt.

He wrote this.


Now,  imagine that you genuinely thought this was true (despite the miriad of evidence),EVEN THEN what kind of utter piece of shit would write a letter like that to someone who had seen their loved ones die in that way?
What kind of cruel, twisted and nasty individual would do that?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:16:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:07:41 am
This 'man' and the sociopathic monster of a Prime Minister he fully supported are no loss to society. Horrible, horrible people. Absolute sadists without compassion or remorse.

I almost always have compassion for my enemy in their death, but not for the likes of him and her.

I laughed the day that arl twat died and I laugh that this twat is dead.

Rot in Hell - scum
Fuck the Tories

Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:36:53 pm »
What a scumbag he sounds  :no :butt
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm »
He will not be missed.
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm »
Sad loss to fuckin nobody. Scumbag
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Whats the opposite to RIP?

Rot in Hell?
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:30:09 pm »
What a horrible man.
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
I know this song is mainly directed at Thatcher, but seems apropos for this horrible man as well. 

From noted Red, Elvis Costello (hope a Youtube link is okay....)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-BZIWSI5UQ
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 01:21:42 pm
Whats the opposite to RIP?

Rot in Hell?

Depends if one believes in an 'afterlife', I suppose.

:)
Re: Bernard Ingham
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:42:36 pm »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 10:53:50 am
Being clear about the facts. Here is the photograph, Thatcher is pointing to the Police Control Box, the Chief Constable Peter Wright is giving the police version of what happened. It is covered in my book, Hillsborough: The Truth pp175-176. She is accompanied by Colin Moynihan, Sports Minister and Douglas Hurd, Home Secretary, Ingham is listening in and smirking. In a subsequent letter to one of the families he reiterated his assertion that a 'tanked up mob ... stormed the perimeter wall causing you son's death and I believe 95 others ... They are the guilty ones. They caused the terrible disaster and I am astonished that anyone can believe otherwise'. His comments gave credence to Duckenfield's 'broken gate' theory.

... and lurking on the left, nowhere near the inner circle is Irvine Patnick MP ... not even his constituency ... ready to do his bidding in providing MacKenzie with the ammunition for the S*n headline. The whole gang of conspirators gathered together.
