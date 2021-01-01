'Olga Carmona: Spain's World Cup hero learns after final that father has died':-



'Olga Carmona, who scored Spain's winner in the Women's World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.



Carmona scored the only goal as Spain beat England to claim the trophy.



"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Spanish FA (RFEF) wrote on social media.'





Poor girl and family. RIP her dad.



Not that this needs any additional layers of sad, but... the message on her shirt that she revealed after scoring was in reference to an old school friend, whose mother had just died. And all the while, unknown to her, her own parent had passed.The story, as best as I can peace it together, is that Olga's father had been ill for some time. Her mother and brother were in Australia for the group stage but returned home when things with the father deteriorated. He died on Friday. Her mother and brother were back in Australia in time for the final. Presumably they will have told her in person, which is something.