FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:05:37 pm
I'm trying to understand the first point of view - and I mean that! (I've never supported the mens team) - but, like, what are you wanting from the media?

Is it some kind of father ted lovely girls situation (but about football teams, not bottoms)? "of course, all scotland wales and northern ireland have lovely team too" whenever they say something nice about england?

do you not think that judging tens of millions of english for thinking 'the uk is england', based on a world cup final commentator, is a bit of a sweeping generalisation?

It really isnt just the world cup final commentator. though. Obviously its not every English person, but its common place amongst English people to conflate the two.
As an example look how many refer to the Queen or King of England. The countries called the United Kingdom, its not hard.

Then there is shite like this

Quote from: GBF on March 25, 2009, 10:32:55 am
they sound like a bunch of "late-Jade Goodies" ....I wonder if they know who is the Prime Minister of england lol

I appreciate the question of what do you expect of the media was aimed at JBs, but Ill throw my two penneth in. 
Its not that the media getting on the England bandwagon is wrong somehow, its just that many dont want to hear it mentioned all the time and thats their prerogative. Right?










Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1481 on: Today at 04:39:49 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
'Olga Carmona: Spain's World Cup hero learns after final that father has died':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66566564


'Olga Carmona, who scored Spain's winner in the Women's World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.

Carmona scored the only goal as Spain beat England to claim the trophy.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Spanish FA (RFEF) wrote on social media.'


Poor girl and family. RIP her dad.
Not that this needs any additional layers of sad, but... the message on her shirt that she revealed after scoring was in reference to an old school friend, whose mother had just died. And all the while, unknown to her, her own parent had passed.

The story, as best as I can peace it together, is that Olga's father had been ill for some time. Her mother and brother were in Australia for the group stage but returned home when things with the father deteriorated. He died on Friday. Her mother and brother were back in Australia in time for the final. Presumably they will have told her in person, which is something.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1482 on: Today at 07:37:12 am
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:39:49 am
Not that this needs any additional layers of sad, but... the message on her shirt that she revealed after scoring was in reference to an old school friend, whose mother had just died. And all the while, unknown to her, her own parent had passed.

The story, as best as I can peace it together, is that Olga's father had been ill for some time. Her mother and brother were in Australia for the group stage but returned home when things with the father deteriorated. He died on Friday. Her mother and brother were back in Australia in time for the final. Presumably they will have told her in person, which is something.
This is so sad, I honestly can't imagine the highs and lows of what she must have been feeling. I hope she and her family get the support they need from those around them.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1483 on: Today at 08:05:53 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:09:44 pm
I thought she wasnt great on the pen, it should have been called a pen straight away but she took that long that I dont see how you can in the end give it. Just looked like she didnt want to award it but thought if I do that I may get criticised

100% agree with this, she did not want to reverse her decision.

I think if VAR had showed her the camera shot from the right side of the pitch (from Spain's attacking perspective), she would have given it much quicker.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1484 on: Today at 10:30:05 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm
that handsy bald guy in the presentation definitely on the pills
didn't spot it at the time, but the Spanish FA official was kissing players on the lips and one of them expressed her discomfort on a live stream.

She later gave a clearly corporate-written statement, whitewashing the incident and suggesting it was natural. unpleasant to imagine that even on reaching the absolute pinnacle of her profession, Hermoso had to deal with this utterly creepy prick doing what he wants entirely unconcerned with the consequences because of the power differential. Deeply fucked up, the Spanish FA seems like a rotten institution.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/21/luis-rubiales-kiss-outrage-spanish-football-fa-president-womens-world-cup-final-spain-jenni-hermoso
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:14:32 am
Great tournament put on in Australia. Surely this has convinced FIFA to host a men's world cup there now!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:48:23 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:30:05 am
didn't spot it at the time, but the Spanish FA official was kissing players on the lips and one of them expressed her discomfort on a live stream.

She later gave a clearly corporate-written statement, whitewashing the incident and suggesting it was natural. unpleasant to imagine that even on reaching the absolute pinnacle of her profession, Hermoso had to deal with this utterly creepy prick doing what he wants entirely unconcerned with the consequences because of the power differential. Deeply fucked up, the Spanish FA seems like a rotten institution.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/21/luis-rubiales-kiss-outrage-spanish-football-fa-president-womens-world-cup-final-spain-jenni-hermoso

I saw a photo of it on social media last night. It's sickening. Putellas has spoken up about issues in women's football more generally, and this has got to be part of the discussion. No one's boundaries should be ignored and dismissed like this, and no one should be silenced for making that point.
