I'm trying to understand the first point of view - and I mean that! (I've never supported the mens team) - but, like, what are you wanting from the media?



Is it some kind of father ted lovely girls situation (but about football teams, not bottoms)? "of course, all scotland wales and northern ireland have lovely team too" whenever they say something nice about england?



do you not think that judging tens of millions of english for thinking 'the uk is england', based on a world cup final commentator, is a bit of a sweeping generalisation?



they sound like a bunch of "late-Jade Goodies" ....I wonder if they know who is the Prime Minister of england lol



It really isnt just the world cup final commentator. though. Obviously its not every English person, but its common place amongst English people to conflate the two.As an example look how many refer to the Queen or King of England. The countries called the United, its not hard.Then there is shite like thisI appreciate the question of what do you expect of the media was aimed at JBs, but Ill throw my two penneth in.Its not that the media getting on the England bandwagon is wrong somehow, its just that many dont want to hear it mentioned all the time and thats their prerogative. Right?