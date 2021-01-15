« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:01:54 am
Come on England!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1081 on: Today at 11:02:39 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:00:37 am
Well people are bound to get excited and be confident their team will win I mean he told us all last season how Arsenal would win the league 😂😂
ha ha, yes good point!! 😬
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1082 on: Today at 11:03:15 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:01:54 am
Come on England!

Indeed!!!

Im more nervous than I thought I would be
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1083 on: Today at 11:03:31 am
The BBC commentator is already sounding hoarse!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1084 on: Today at 11:03:51 am
That was a proper wallop.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1085 on: Today at 11:03:55 am
Who's the Spanish commentator?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1086 on: Today at 11:04:22 am
Big fan of hearing the Spanish comms in the background, very old school.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:04:22 am
cant be watching on bbc, spanish comentator in the background doing my head in.

ITV it is
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:05:47 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:03:55 am
Who's the Spanish commentator?

Haha thats hilarious
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1089 on: Today at 11:05:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:04:22 am
cant be watching on bbc, spanish comentator in the background doing my head in.

ITV it is
Sam Matterface says hello
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1090 on: Today at 11:06:40 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:01:11 am
think it's more the newspapers hyping it into a frenzy, it will be a huge anti-climax if England don't win.

Unlike when the men play, I:m hoping England wim
Thats a bit misojamanistic and tight on blokes.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1091 on: Today at 11:06:41 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:57:27 am
I am assuming he means ordinary people who are on the streets rather than anyone relevant. It's hardly worth getting annoyed about.

People are only relevant if they're on TV? That's a strange outlook.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1092 on: Today at 11:06:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:04:22 am
cant be watching on bbc, spanish comentator in the background doing my head in.

ITV it is

Someone tell England they need to score to shut the Spanish commentary team up and improve our viewing experience.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1093 on: Today at 11:06:45 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:05:56 am
Sam Matterface says hello

Spanish isnt so bad actually.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1094 on: Today at 11:07:19 am
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1095 on: Today at 11:07:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:04:22 am
cant be watching on bbc, spanish comentator in the background doing my head in.

ITV it is

I've it on a foreign channel. Can't tolerate any English commentators.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1096 on: Today at 11:12:33 am
This is one competitive game both teams working really hard all over the pitch.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1097 on: Today at 11:16:06 am
Spain look good here, moving it really well.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1098 on: Today at 11:17:47 am
Arghh big chance that.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1099 on: Today at 11:17:51 am
Off the bar from England there was so much space there.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1100 on: Today at 11:19:11 am
Should have scored there Spain.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1101 on: Today at 11:19:19 am
wow , how did spain not score there
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1102 on: Today at 11:19:23 am
Greta save. Chances at both ends now.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1103 on: Today at 11:19:28 am
Wow, massive chances both both teams. This one is cooking nicely.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1104 on: Today at 11:19:28 am
How has she missed that
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1105 on: Today at 11:19:38 am
How did Spain not score there? This is a crazy game.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1106 on: Today at 11:19:45 am
Got away with one there, Spain ripped us open.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1107 on: Today at 11:20:11 am

Lauren Hemp hits the crossbar on 16' - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1693206026999263597


Spain should score straight after on the counter-attack (again)... https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1693206508358582480
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1108 on: Today at 11:20:28 am
Very open game for a final. End to end.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1109 on: Today at 11:20:44 am
Quality this so far
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1110 on: Today at 11:23:02 am
Nice move from England just cant finish it. Its great that both teams are going for it, so often finals fail to live up to the hype.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #1111 on: Today at 11:25:20 am
Stanway needs to get in the game. Tidy player who needs to see more of the ball.
