FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
August 16, 2023, 02:36:25 pm
damomad:
The irony of the majority of your post, followed by that ending  ;D

 :lmao I was aware when I was typing it, can get away with nothing in here.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1041 on: August 16, 2023, 03:22:45 pm »
Loved the World Class time wasting from Kelly when she brought on the 2nd ball.

Should be a good final. Pretty even. Hope James doesnt come straight back in but I have a feeling she will
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1042 on: August 16, 2023, 06:04:55 pm »
A couple of zingers I found..

Cant sandpaper a football can you

Nell Mangle, CAN YOU HEAR ME?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1043 on: August 16, 2023, 06:46:37 pm »
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1044 on: August 16, 2023, 06:59:00 pm »
damomad:
Is there less diving in the women's game in general? Have watched a handful of games this tournament and I've barely see any, pretty refreshing.

Its because they are more intent on getting stuck in.  ;D That game today was no holds barred. England pretty much bossed it for me but Kerr's goal was magnificent also. Very high quality game and add in the huge and wild home crowd, its just good all over. 
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1045 on: August 16, 2023, 07:14:48 pm »
An England team in a World Cup final. Whatever happens from here thats pretty cool. But such an opportunity to do something incredible and probably create a legacy. Sunday should be fun.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1046 on: August 16, 2023, 07:27:48 pm »
There isn't a player on the planet that wouldn't be buzzing with Toones goal & in a WC Semi Final to boot.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1047 on: August 16, 2023, 07:28:05 pm »
TepidT2O:

Nell Mangle, CAN YOU HEAR ME?

 :lmao :wellin
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1048 on: August 16, 2023, 07:29:03 pm »
People are bashing Kyle now. That ain't right lads.  ;D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1049 on: August 16, 2023, 10:21:22 pm »
Only just seen the goals. Screamer from Kerr. And that 3rd from England was superb. Great run and pass from Henp.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm
oojason:
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 04:20:56 pm »

'FIFA President Says Women Need to Convince Us Men on Equality':-

Infantino tells women to pick the right battles for parity
$570m generated by World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-18/fifa-president-says-women-need-to-convince-us-men-on-equality - or in full & free, here: https://archive.li/WsfyG





'The worlds best female footballers can achieve pay equality  if only they convince us men first, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The comments come during the final stages of the Womens World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, which has seen record ticket sales and a huge uptick in sponsorship revenue. England will face Spain in Sundays final in Sydneys Stadium Australia.

I say to all the women that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we dont have to do, Infantino said at the second FIFA Womens Football Convention in Sydney.'


and another similar article, here: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66541044
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 05:01:08 pm
Legs:
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 05:01:08 pm »
Sound bloke this Infantino always liked him.

Makes Blatter look like a saint this guy.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 05:29:02 pm »
oojason:
'FIFA President Says Women Need to Convince Us Men on Equality':-

Infantino tells women to pick the right battles for parity
$570m generated by World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-18/fifa-president-says-women-need-to-convince-us-men-on-equality - or in full & free, here: https://archive.li/WsfyG





'The worlds best female footballers can achieve pay equality  if only they convince us men first, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The comments come during the final stages of the Womens World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, which has seen record ticket sales and a huge uptick in sponsorship revenue. England will face Spain in Sundays final in Sydneys Stadium Australia.

I say to all the women that you have the power to change. Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we dont have to do, Infantino said at the second FIFA Womens Football Convention in Sydney.'


and another similar article, here: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66541044
Well there goes my blood pressure.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 05:30:39 pm »
Hate Infantino, he's absolute scum.

Really bothers me that he seems to have some kind of contractual agreement with broadcasters to get on tv when he's at a game
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Infantino is such a raging cvnt. Skin crawlingly obseqious when sucking up to Putin and Qatari human rights abusers, nauseatingly awful on matters like this. What an absolute shite stain on the game he is.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:02:55 am
Redbonnie:
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 08:02:55 am »
Elliemental:
Infantino is such a raging cvnt. Skin crawlingly obseqious when sucking up to Putin and Qatari human rights abusers, nauseatingly awful on matters like this. What an absolute shite stain on the game he is.

 :thumbup
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:44:29 am
oojason:
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 09:29:11 am
elsewhere:
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:29:11 am »
Elliemental:
Infantino is such a raging cvnt. Skin crawlingly obseqious when sucking up to Putin and Qatari human rights abusers, nauseatingly awful on matters like this. What an absolute shite stain on the game he is.
I really hated him more than Blatter and Platini even when they were actively working and that says a lot.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 09:30:26 am
elsewhere:
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
Looks like both teams care about getting the 3rd place. I thought this would be much more open match.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 09:32:16 am
Crosby Nick:
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:32:16 am »
Sweden 1 up from a penalty. The sweet sound of Aussie boos coming though nicely.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August
Today at 09:33:52 am
redtel:
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:33:52 am »
Part of Miguel Delaney interview with Sarina Wiegman in the Independent.

To me it shows why she has coped so well with everything this tournament has thrown at them;

Every test has just given Wiegman and her team something new, though, particularly Englands 3-5-2 formation.

The biggest test was clearly the loss of three key Euro 2022 players in Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead, with Lauren Jamess suspension from the last 16 only compounding that. As tends to be the case with Wiegman, she and her staff had already anticipated some of the problems. As has tended to be the case with this World Cup, though, there were still more issues. One was how constricted the team looked in those opening 1-0 wins against Haiti and then Denmark.

During the tournament in the first two matches we were struggling a little bit and we had moments where we played really well but we also had moments where we were a little bit vulnerable. So, after the second match, Arjan [Veurink, assistant manager] came to me and said: Sarina, lets sit down, isnt this the time to go to 3-5-2?

I said: Youre completely right, this is the moment. With how the squad is built, and the players available, we can get more from the players and their strengths in this shape. So then we changed it.


Tactical insight alone only goes so far, though. Maximising it depends on communication, and understanding.

This is another of Wiegmans qualities. The players feel she is very straight with them. Some of this might touch on her own thoughts about English politeness against Dutch directness. She feels she now understands her adopted country much more.

I tried to learn a little bit more about the English, she says. The sayings sometimes are a problem, so Im trying to learn a little bit more. I do think I understand the people a bit more but English people are very polite and sometimes you go, OK, are you now being polite or are you really saying what you mean?

And thats sometimes finding a balance, because you dont have to be rude to be direct, so I ask the players and the staff, You can be honest. It doesnt mean that youre rude. Just be direct.

Dutch, in other words? Yeah, she laughs. Dutch, but direct doesnt mean rude. You can just say what you think and still be very respectful.

-

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 09:34:33 am
oojason:
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:34:33 am »

Sweden [1] - 0 Australia; Fridolina Rolfo goal on 30‎'‎ - https://streamin.me/v/3955dc30 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1692816763967164507
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:34:41 am »
Crosby Nick:
Sweden 1 up from a penalty. The sweet sound of Aussie boos coming though nicely.

Rain won't save them this time.
