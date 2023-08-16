Part of Miguel Delaney interview with Sarina Wiegman in the Independent.



To me it shows why she has coped so well with everything this tournament has thrown at them;



Every test has just given Wiegman and her team something new, though, particularly Englands 3-5-2 formation.



The biggest test was clearly the loss of three key Euro 2022 players in Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead, with Lauren Jamess suspension from the last 16 only compounding that. As tends to be the case with Wiegman, she and her staff had already anticipated some of the problems. As has tended to be the case with this World Cup, though, there were still more issues. One was how constricted the team looked in those opening 1-0 wins against Haiti and then Denmark.



During the tournament in the first two matches we were struggling a little bit and we had moments where we played really well but we also had moments where we were a little bit vulnerable. So, after the second match, Arjan [Veurink, assistant manager] came to me and said: Sarina, lets sit down, isnt this the time to go to 3-5-2?



I said: Youre completely right, this is the moment. With how the squad is built, and the players available, we can get more from the players and their strengths in this shape. So then we changed it.





Tactical insight alone only goes so far, though. Maximising it depends on communication, and understanding.



This is another of Wiegmans qualities. The players feel she is very straight with them. Some of this might touch on her own thoughts about English politeness against Dutch directness. She feels she now understands her adopted country much more.



I tried to learn a little bit more about the English, she says. The sayings sometimes are a problem, so Im trying to learn a little bit more. I do think I understand the people a bit more but English people are very polite and sometimes you go, OK, are you now being polite or are you really saying what you mean?



And thats sometimes finding a balance, because you dont have to be rude to be direct, so I ask the players and the staff, You can be honest. It doesnt mean that youre rude. Just be direct.



Dutch, in other words? Yeah, she laughs. Dutch, but direct doesnt mean rude. You can just say what you think and still be very respectful.



