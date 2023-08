nice finish. now allows me to say what i was about to say until Kerr scored...



this game is giving me massive madrid CL final against spurs vibes.



england the better team and scoring earlyish, but not pulling away - but alsol never really looking properly threatened.



against an opponent whose best striker is playing their way back from injury and doesn't look 100% (kane and kerr). and the only player that looks dangerous is one who is a big pacey dribbling threat (Fowler, playing the Son role)



now there's a left footed finish into the bottom corner to score a second goal (origi)



basically kerr is/was too good even when unfit, she ruined the analogy