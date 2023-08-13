Spain going for Aitana & Alexia, I see. Sounds mad to say it... but I do think they've been better without Alexia. Not just because she understandably doesn't look fully 100% her old self yet, but also because Vilda doesn't seem to want to replicate Barcelona's way of going about things all that much and this preference of his goes out the window a little whenever Alexia slots back in. Let's see if he can balance things correctly today or if Spain will again look like they're stuck between two different ideas.



Don't need to wonder which Sweden will be playing. I mean that in a nice way.