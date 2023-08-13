« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #880 on: August 13, 2023, 11:46:45 am »
Quote from: kellan on August 13, 2023, 09:12:16 am
From what I can remember of the posts made during the Euros, this sentiment was pretty much the general consensus. A lot of the difficulties people have with supporting the England men's are applicable to only that team and simply don't transfer over.

Agree with this. Cant stand the circus around the mens England team. Only ever have a vague interest if one of ours is playing. However, Im fully behind the womens team and really enjoyed the euros and thoroughly enjoying watching them in this tournament too. Other teams seem to have some highly impressive individual players but this England team have good players across the team, seem very well managed, well organised and have a great mentality and they seem to know how to manage a game.  Best of luck to them!
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,129
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #881 on: Today at 08:40:30 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:33 am by oojason »
kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:01:36 am »
Spain going for Aitana & Alexia, I see. Sounds mad to say it... but I do think they've been better without Alexia. Not just because she understandably doesn't look fully 100% her old self yet, but also because Vilda doesn't seem to want to replicate Barcelona's way of going about things all that much and this preference of his goes out the window a little whenever Alexia slots back in. Let's see if he can balance things correctly today or if Spain will again look like they're stuck between two different ideas.

Don't need to wonder which Sweden will be playing. I mean that in a nice way.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,766
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
For all Spain's dominance - Sweden should be leading.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #884 on: Today at 10:30:18 am »
Sweden are so limited at this level. Think any potential final with them in it would be a poor one.
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,129
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #885 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »

Spain [1] - 0 Sweden; Salma Paralluelo goal on 81‎'‎ - https://streamin.me/v/50ff39c9 & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1691384859170586624

« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:29 am by oojason »
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,018
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #886 on: Today at 10:40:20 am »
They could easily have disallowed that one.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #887 on: Today at 10:42:14 am »
I hope to god Pearce isn't commentating on England's game tomorrow.

What an utterly inept, mumbling, boring commentator he is 😕
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #888 on: Today at 10:44:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:40:20 am
They could easily have disallowed that one.

One of them then that wouldve gone in regardless but they do like to disallow them in the Premier League.
