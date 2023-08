VAR is being used very differently to what we're used to is this tournament. The Netherlands just had a penalty decision for them overturned by VAR - I think the initial decision to give the penalty was, in my view, soft but once the referee has given it I'm not seeing any 'clear and obvious' reason to overturn it. What has VAR seen differently to the on pitch referee?



Either way, big warning for Spain that for all their domination it only takes one moment for it all to go wrong for them.