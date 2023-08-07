« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)  (Read 18808 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
Re: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – AUNZ | 20 July–20 August (*)
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
It is 3 games for a straight red?  Surely not.

Just googled. 3 games for violent conduct per FIFA, so looks like she's out. Nigerian girl already banned for three games.

Big loss, has looked England's best player.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,091
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:36:45 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:05 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,234
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
It is 3 games for a straight red?  Surely not.

The rules for the World Cup state: If players or team officials are sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

https://theathletic.com/4755024/2023/08/07/england-lauren-james-nigeria-var/

So one match is automatic, additional matches at the discretion of FIFA.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,125
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:34:06 am


They hit the woodwork twice and should have had a penalty 2nd half...
and? that's zero shots on target you've just listed.

penalty shout (which i think more often than not isnt given, at least in mens) was off the ball and unthreatening to goal too

cant think of any genuine goal threat from nigeria except the block from brown (great job using her body and not hands) and follow up.

both sides best chances were set pieces. very few openings created.

nigerias last 45 minutes against 10 women (most of them playing since the start) showed the limits of their game plan and lack of creative threat
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:38:25 am
and? that's zero shots on target you've just listed.

penalty shout (which i think more often than not isnt given, at least in mens) was off the ball and unthreatening to goal too

cant think of any genuine goal threat from nigeria except the block from brown (great job using her body and not hands) and follow up.

both sides best chances were set pieces. very few openings created.

nigerias last 45 minutes against 10 women (most of them playing since the start) showed the limits of their game plan and lack of creative threat

Lol ok.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,125
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:40:54 am
Lol ok.
youre great at this conversation thing ;D

you've convinced me, nigeria's performance was creative brilliance and they were robbed
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
Re: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – AUNZ | 20 July–20 August (*)
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:36:58 am
The rules for the World Cup state: “If players or team officials are sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.”

https://theathletic.com/4755024/2023/08/07/england-lauren-james-nigeria-var/

So one match is automatic, additional matches at the discretion of FIFA.

From the FIFA Disciplinary code, page 14, at least 3 matches for violent conduct.

As it wasn't just a bad tackle which could be increased to two games for serious foul play, she's going to get the 3 game ban I'd have thought.

Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,125
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:45:37 am
From the FIFA Disciplinary code, page 14, at least 3 matches for violent conduct.

As it wasn't just a bad tackle which could be increased to two games for serious foul play, she's going to get the 3 game ban I'd have thought.
Yeah think so. Doesn't deserve any less than 3 either
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 am »
Weird seeing a chelsea player getting punished for a horrendous stamp.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,125
Re: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – AUNZ | 20 July–20 August (*)
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Weird seeing a chelsea player getting punished for a horrendous stamp.
up there with the worst ref/linekeeping i've ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HedleO3dKOk

it's a red, absolute piece of piss uncontroversial decision


Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 12:10:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm
up there with the worst ref/linekeeping i've ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HedleO3dKOk

it's a red, absolute piece of piss uncontroversial decision


Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees


What the fuck.. ive not seen this one before. Thats fucking mental.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
Re: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – AUNZ | 20 July–20 August (*)
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote
Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees

Some of the commentary has not been the best.

I remember Lauren James' goal against China when she shot across her body into the far corner from outside the box. The commentator said "That's so easy", and I thought to myself "I'd like to see you try that"
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 12:15:24 pm »
Jonathan Pearce sounds absolutely dismal. The hosts take the lead, and he makes Martin Tyler sound enthusiastic about a Liverpool goal!
He sounds like the person who has been told that he can't go to the England after match party because he has to work! 😂
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,304
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 12:19:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:10:25 pm

What the fuck.. ive not seen this one before. Thats fucking mental.

And they gave the free kick to Chelsea  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 pm »
Quality pass for the Aussie goal
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm
up there with the worst ref/linekeeping i've ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HedleO3dKOk

it's a red, absolute piece of piss uncontroversial decision


Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees

The title of that video. How do you get Yossi Benayoun mixed up with Robin van Persie?  ;D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:25:02 pm
The title of that video. How do you get Yossi Benayoun mixed up with Robin van Persie?  ;D

Whoever posted that was as blind as the ref.

still cant believe that fucking bosingwa.

I do think overall we need VAR, at least these type of shit will stop happening (unless its a man utd or city player then play on, theyre beyond the law
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:33:15 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,091
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 12:36:18 pm »

Australia [1] - 0 Denmark; Caitlin Foord goal on 29‎'‎ - https://dubz.co/c/d38d5d & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1688512582024355840
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 12:59:45 pm »
Game over.

Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 01:00:36 pm »
FFS!!!!  :butt Hate how Harder goes missing when we need her most.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,091
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 01:03:07 pm »

Australia [2] - 0 Denmark; Hayley Raso goal on 70‎'‎ - https://dubz.co/c/e88b0f & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1688520815870939136
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,089
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 01:05:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm
up there with the worst ref/linekeeping i've ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HedleO3dKOk

it's a red, absolute piece of piss uncontroversial decision


Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees
Mike Reilly as ref explains it though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,091
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #702 on: Yesterday at 02:59:02 pm »
.
'5th Quarter-Final | England vs Nigeria | Highlights' - 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aFYwmVdXubU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aFYwmVdXubU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aFYwmVdXubU


full penalty shootout (England win 4-2 on penalties) : https://streamff.com/v/S3CLP3VAnT

BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66420237
Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/07/england-nigeria-womens-world-cup-match-report-lauren-james-red-card




'6th Quarter-Final | Australia vs Denmark | Highlights' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/StCnv4y8-Dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/StCnv4y8-Dc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/StCnv4y8-Dc


BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66420244
Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/07/matildas-australia-denmark-last-16-women-s-world-cup-match-report
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #703 on: Today at 04:15:44 am »
The mentality of the England womens team is so strong. I knew they would win if it came to pks. Kelly on the last one was awesome and her response to the win was fantastic.muted and straight over to the Nigerian keeper to comfort her. She went round every Nigerian player.  The England womens team are Clutch.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,931
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #704 on: Today at 10:11:44 am »
Lovely goal from Colombia, great first touch to set it up.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #705 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Very good goal from Colombia - perfect pass, great first touch and cool finish.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,905
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #706 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
France could score ten here.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #707 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
A total kicking.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #708 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:24:02 pm
France could score ten here.
Germany got six, but it took them a full first half to go 3-0 up. At this rate, we might well see ten.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #709 on: Today at 12:50:23 pm »
Did the ref just give offside there? The defender kicked it against Sommer & it ricocheted to Diabhy.  Not seeing where that's offside.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #710 on: Today at 01:56:17 pm »
And then there were eight

Quarter-finals

11 Aug  -
  Spain 
  Match 57 
  Netherlands
11 Aug  -
  Japan 
  Match 58 
  Sweden
12 Aug  -
  Australia 
  Match 59 
  France
12 Aug  -
  England 
  Match 60 
  Colombia
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,856
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #711 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Spain, Japan, France, England?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,091
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #712 on: Today at 02:54:06 pm »
.
'7th Quarter-Final | Colombia vs Jamaica | Highlights' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rkv_xUeErzg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rkv_xUeErzg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Rkv_xUeErzg


BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66424838
Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/08/colombia-jamaica-womens-world-cup-last-16-match-report




'8th Quarter-Final | France vs Morocco |Highlights' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8MuS1Xp2rb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8MuS1Xp2rb4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8MuS1Xp2rb4


BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66425335
Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/08/le-sommer-fires-france-past-morocco-to-set-up-australia-quarter-final




UK dates and kick off times...

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,935
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:11:44 am
Lovely goal from Colombia, great first touch to set it up.

Just saw the goal. You're right, what a first touch!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #714 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:04:29 pm
up there with the worst ref/linekeeping i've ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HedleO3dKOk

it's a red, absolute piece of piss uncontroversial decision


Is there a way to watch this game without jonathan pearce - he's excruciatingly bad at everything, not least understanding what he sees
Christ - I remember that and wondering What the FUUUUCK at the time. Apart from sheer ineptitude and/or blatant bias, I can still not figure out how that was ever unpunished.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 