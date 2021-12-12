« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)  (Read 14849 times)

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:48:00 pm »
Fecking hell this WC is by far one of the best we had in a long time. The twists and turns  ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,741
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm »
Whoa! What a shootout!
Logged

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
That's tough, US deserved to go through, Sweden had nothing going forward, but you have to finish your chances, and then at least hit the goal on your pens.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,280
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Don't think keeper is allowed to stop it a 2nd time. Not sure it was that it was over the line.

Just seen replay and it was in, but as i said in a shootout i think keeper can only save it once, same as takers can't slot in a rebound.

Alisson stopped a Chelsea player's (Mount I think) peno twice in the FA Cup final
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
What a weird shootout. I'm guessing it's nerves but you don't often see players laughing their heads off after missing their pen.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Cant work out if Rapinoe is laughing or crying , either way I wouldnt taking her to a funeral
Logged

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:50:41 pm


This is giving me flashbacks.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm »
Brings back some painful John Stones goal line clearance memories that close up image
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,055
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:50:39 pm
Cant work out if Rapinoe is laughing or crying , either way I wouldnt taking her to a funeral
hahah well put

i get laughing in bad situations, but if i hadn't seen the later shot with her and williams it might have looked like she wasnt feeling the same high stakes as others (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, can be a real advantage in pressure situations)
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:55:22 pm »
No America in the Last 4, first time ever. Rest of the world has caught up on them.

Sad for Rapinoe, all the incels will be taking the piss out of her.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,280
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:55:44 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:50:27 pm
What a weird shootout. I'm guessing it's nerves but you don't often see players laughing their heads off after missing their pen.

Mane laughed after missing his against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:52:52 pm
hahah well put

i get laughing in bad situations, but if i hadn't seen the later shot with her and williams it might have looked like she wasnt feeling the same high stakes as others (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, can be a real advantage in pressure situations)

I don't like it, I would have less problem with a young player doing that to try to shake off the disappointment and guilt, but when you're a player who has already won everything, just seems to say you aren't that bothered, I would have a problem with it if I was one of those players who is playing in their first WC.

Great player, doesn't do anything to her legacy, just isn't what I would like to see if I was teammate, wouldn't confront her about it, just might not sit well.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:05 pm by spartan2785 »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,280
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
Nothing in the laws of the game that mention a keeper effectively saving the pen twice

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/determining-the-outcome-of-a-match/#penalties-penalty-shoot-out

Just that the pen taker can't hit the ball twice

 - The kick is completed when the ball stops moving, goes out of play or the referee stops play for any offence; the kicker may not play the ball a second time
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:58:29 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:50:41 pm
This is giving me flashbacks.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:51:45 pm
Brings back some painful John Stones goal line clearance memories that close up image
I do apologise. I didn't want to post it. But I've been conscious of the thread being only a written chronicle of the tournament, without any images of the key moments, and I dare say this particular image may end up being the one that this whole World Cup is remembered by. I simply had to add it.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,055
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:57:03 pm
Nothing in the laws of the game that mention a keeper effectively saving the pen twice

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/determining-the-outcome-of-a-match/#penalties-penalty-shoot-out

Just that the pen taker can't hit the ball twice

 - The kick is completed when the ball stops moving, goes out of play or the referee stops play for any offence; the kicker may not play the ball a second time

i initially thought the refs had made this misconception - unfair given how well they reffed the shootout and how quickly they got the line decision
Logged

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:02:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:00:01 pm
i initially thought the refs had made this misconception - unfair given how well they reffed the shootout and how quickly they got the line decision

In real time I thought there was no way it went over, but for about a .001 of a second it was that millimeter over, amazing really.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Shouldn't the ref's watch have buzzed when it crossed the line?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #538 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
USA were shit the whole tournament.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,894
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #539 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
Jesus wept, can you measure 0. Something of a millimetre? Thats as close as you will get to crossing the line, incredible stuff.

Sweden v Japan next round isnt it? Thats going to be one hell of a match.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,055
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #540 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:05:54 pm
Shouldn't the ref's watch have buzzed when it crossed the line?
maybe it's deactivated at the end of play, so it's more manual (instead of going off for every penalty).

(i have absolutely no idea, just a guess)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 