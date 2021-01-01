The most stupid own goal Ive seen in a while..
Cant believe what i just saw
missed the 1h, any links to the own goal?
Awful by Norway there. Deservedly punished.
Crosby Nick never fails.
A couple of lovely through balls from Japan in the minutes before the goal. Proper Wengers Arsenal at Highbury stuff.
Come on Norway, I'd like to see penalties today.
Youd have to say whoever beats Japan probably wins the whole thing based on what weve seen so far.
They're a clear level above. Maybe even two or three. It will be an actual crime against football if they get knocked out by some flukey inswinging Swedish corner.
