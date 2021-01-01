« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Brain Potter

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:12:26 am
The most stupid own goal Ive seen in a while..

There was another identical own goal the other day I think. Unless Im imagining things.
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 07:11:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:13:29 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Cant believe what i just saw
missed the 1h, any links to the own goal?
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 07:16:58 am »
Usually when there are crazy goals in a 1h, 2nd half is a snoozefest.Expecting Switzerland to just defend and Spain to keep the ball and finish this 4-1.
RedG13

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:11:34 am
missed the 1h, any links to the own goal?
https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1687693147499859968 If your in the US.
If not Im sure Jason will get for you
Hazell

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 am »
Come on Japan!
kellan

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 am »
I guess we've moved on from 'the group stage of penalties' to 'the r16 of own goals' ?
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:03:04 am »
Sweden-USA should be like the early final tomorrow
The G in Gerrard

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 am »
Awful by Norway there. Deservedly punished.
Crosby Nick

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:08:35 am
Awful by Norway there. Deservedly punished.

A couple of lovely through balls from Japan in the minutes before the goal. Proper Wengers Arsenal at Highbury stuff.
The G in Gerrard

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:13:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:58 am
A couple of lovely through balls from Japan in the minutes before the goal. Proper Wengers Arsenal at Highbury stuff.
Yeah they've made much better start to second half.

Awful kit though.
kellan

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 am »
Boe Risa taken off. Japan will have to score their goals all by themselves now.
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 am »
Come on Norway, I'd like to see penalties today.
The G in Gerrard

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 am »
Well done Japan! They make it 3.
kellan

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:33:04 am
Come on Norway, I'd like to see penalties today.
They've thrown a second Hegerberg into the mix now. Clearly they're trying for the equaliser by making the Japanese defenders think they've got double vision.
Hazell

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 am »
Lovely goal from Japan that.
tubby

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 am »
Tidy finish but that pass was incredible.
Crosby Nick

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 am »
What a goal. Bergkamp to Ljungberg again.
Bioluminescence

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:40:13 am »
Beautiful through ball.
Gerry Attrick

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 am »
Youd have to say whoever beats Japan probably wins the whole thing based on what weve seen so far.
kellan

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:43:39 am
Youd have to say whoever beats Japan probably wins the whole thing based on what weve seen so far.
They're a clear level above. Maybe even two or three. It will be an actual crime against football if they get knocked out by some flukey inswinging Swedish corner.
Hazell

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
They're a clear level above. Maybe even two or three. It will be an actual crime against football if they get knocked out by some flukey inswinging Swedish corner.

Now you've gone and done it.
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 am »
Japan really looked good against Spain and Norway. Very aware defensively and they can pass and definitely shoot the ball.
oojason

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm »
.
'1st Quarter-Final | Spain vs Switzerland | Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j_ElFwA33pU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j_ElFwA33pU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/j_ElFwA33pU



'2nd Quarter-Final | Japan vs Norway | Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/44pIjpQhzps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/44pIjpQhzps</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/44pIjpQhzps
elsewhere

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 12:18:47 pm »
As always, thank you oojason, you are a gift to RAWK.
The North Bank

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:57:46 am »
Excellent first half netherlands south africa. The dutch lead but SA have been superb. Really good match this.
