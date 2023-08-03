Think England would be strong favourites if it wasn't for the injuries.



Their route through the tournament was arguably the easier of the two possible ones. And now the three big exits - Canada, Brazil and Germany - have all come from England's side of the bracket. It's all opening up quite nicely for them...... IF we choose to believe the likes of Nigeria, Colombia and Morocco are inferior to the above teams who have gone home earlier than expected.I can't decide if that's the case or not. Everything about this tournament feels extremely off in ways that makes it pretty much impossible to gauge levels and predict likelihoods. Teams who have looked unbeatable in one match have been embarrassed in another. Teams who were embarrassed at one point have gone on to do the totally unexpected. And then on top of that we've had all the general wobbles and stuttering. From pretty much everyone except Japan. Who were on nobody's radar before the tournament started.I guess the only thing that can really be said is England will do well to find themselves in another World Cup that is, on paper at least, as easy to win as this one seems to be becoming. I do think the camp would have been extremely confident of their chances had they found themselves in this position while also having a fully fit team.