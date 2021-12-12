Germany going out with a whimper is a surprise. It's interesting how as the traditional footballing powers have embraced and boosted women's football, Germany hasn't been able to come close to living up the glory years of Birgit Prinz and 2003/2007. In the 90s, the strongest sides were the "non-traditional" sides in the US (boosted by the NCAA system and Title IX in college athletics), China, and the Nordic countries. Germany, though, got in there, beating China in the 1995 semifinals before falling to Norway. They were the only traditional power from the men's side that really performed on the women's side, and the 2003 and 2007 teams were powerhouses.



As the rest of Europe (and the world) has focused on women's football, with completely different and professional structures developed in countries like England, France, Spain, and Netherlands especially, the level has gone up, and the club competitions are aplenty these days, in addition to the national team tours and matches. You'd figure Germany would also ride this wave to churn out another strong generation, but instead, they've fallen back. That's several World Cups in a row exiting without much fanfare. Not even getting out of the group is terrible for them.



There has been a lot of complaints about the DFB on the men's side, which seems to have some dysfunction, and you wonder if it's impacted the women's national team and player development too over the years.



Or perhaps this is knee-jerking since they were in the Euro final last year.