« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)  (Read 13139 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
Germany looking quicker and stronger as the game goes on.  The Koreans will do well to hold on here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:28:07 pm »
Popp is everywhere. She does not want to go home.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:28:07 pm
Popp is everywhere. She does not want to go home.

Every attack in the box has her involved.
Logged

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
Er-Rmichi producing some great saves to deny Colombia.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm »
Colombia look like they're poised to score the goal that will keep Germany in the tournament.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,373
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Some expert levels of shithousery by South Korea here. Barely played a minute of football since the 85th minute they've been going down that much
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
This is the first game of this World Cup for me - are these amount of added times normal?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »

Morocco 1-0 Colombia; full-time.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm »
FT in the other game
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,505
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
That nobody knows how much time is left, is so silly...oh, full time. Oh Germany, what once was a proud
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
So Germany following Brazil, mad upsets
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,208
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
Germany are out!

Germany, Canada and Brazil all gone in the groups. Incredible.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,713
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:05:28 pm »
Colombia has a player named Caicedo. Shouldn't she be worth at least 80M too if we are talking about women equality?
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,373
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:06:12 pm »
Winning your opening game 6-0 and then going out is wild.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,713
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Germany lol, they sucked long time in international competitions be it men's or womens teams
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:06:34 pm »

Absolute quality from South Korea there. Nothing to play for - yet put themselves through the ringer, and on the line, to get a result in this World Cup. Credit to them.

Fair play to both Morocco and Colombia for qualifying out the of the group too.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,254
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:06:57 pm »
Probably been more shocks at this world cup alone than in every previous world cup combined.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,713
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Didn't S Korea do that against Germany mens team in a recent WC too or was it Japan?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,254
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Didn't S Korea do that against Germany mens team in a recent WC too or was it Japan?

Pretty sure South Korea in 2018 with Son(?) getting a very late goal to confirm their elimination
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,208
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Last 16 matches:

Switzerland v Spain
Netherlands v South Africa
Japan v Norway
Sweden v USA
Australia v Denmark
France v Morocco
England v Nigeria
Colombia v Jamaica

Top half of the draw looks stacked compared to the bottom half.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:12:00 pm »
Round of 16

5 Aug  -
  Switzerland 
  Match 49 
  Spain
5 Aug  -
  Japan 
  Match 50 
  Norway
6 Aug  -
  Netherlands 
  Match 51 
  South Africa
6 Aug  -
  Sweden 
  Match 52 
  United States
7 Aug  -
  England 
  Match 53 
  Nigeria
7 Aug  -
  Australia 
  Match 54 
  Denmark
8 Aug  -
  Colombia 
  Match 55 
  Jamaica
8 Aug  -
  France 
  Match 56 
  Morocco
 
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
Great to see Morocco going through, it'll do wonders for equality in women's sport for the area. 

When we see a women's Saudi team competing at this level, I might admit they're not trying to buy the game 👍
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,208
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:16:44 pm »
Wonder how many would have predicted Morocco going through and Germany going out after the first game? ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:31:39 pm »
Haha, goodbye Germany.
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:31:59 pm »
Biggest ever shock in the women's game, nothing comes close.

What a globally diverse last 16, teams from literally all over the world in the last 16.

Have a feeling Japan will lift their second World Cup. Have always played beautiful football but this year they've added goals (many goals) to their game.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
I thought France would win it before the tournament and I still think they will.

Probably will be a Japan-France final.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »

'Highlights: Morocco vs Colombia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aHorfS98NrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aHorfS98NrQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aHorfS98NrQ



'Highlights: Germany vs South Korea':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAjsv7sP6SQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAjsv7sP6SQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fAjsv7sP6SQ

« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,736
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Today at 01:06:12 pm
Winning your opening game 6-0 and then going out is wild.

Also, losing 6-0 in the first game from Morocco's POV to then go through is incredible!
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:35:44 pm
I thought France would win it before the tournament and I still think they will.

Probably will be a Japan-France final.
You're a brave person to be putting out predictions, with a tournament this open I wouldn't be surprised to see a rank outsider in there.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Think England would be strong favourites if it wasn't for the injuries.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 03:01:52 pm »
Germany going out with a whimper is a surprise.  It's interesting how as the traditional footballing powers have embraced and boosted women's football, Germany hasn't been able to come close to living up the glory years of Birgit Prinz and 2003/2007.  In the 90s, the strongest sides were the "non-traditional" sides in the US (boosted by the NCAA system and Title IX in college athletics), China, and the Nordic countries.  Germany, though, got in there, beating China in the 1995 semifinals before falling to Norway.  They were the only traditional power from the men's side that really performed on the women's side, and the 2003 and 2007 teams were powerhouses.

As the rest of Europe (and the world) has focused on women's football, with completely different and professional structures developed in countries like England, France, Spain, and Netherlands especially, the level has gone up, and the club competitions are aplenty these days, in addition to the national team tours and matches.  You'd figure Germany would also ride this wave to churn out another strong generation, but instead, they've fallen back.  That's several World Cups in a row exiting without much fanfare.  Not even getting out of the group is terrible for them.

There has been a lot of complaints about the DFB on the men's side, which seems to have some dysfunction, and you wonder if it's impacted the women's national team and player development too over the years.

Or perhaps this is knee-jerking since they were in the Euro final last year.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:10:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:56:07 pm
Think England would be strong favourites if it wasn't for the injuries.
Their route through the tournament was arguably the easier of the two possible ones. And now the three big exits - Canada, Brazil and Germany - have all come from England's side of the bracket. It's all opening up quite nicely for them...

... IF we choose to believe the likes of Nigeria, Colombia and Morocco are inferior to the above teams who have gone home earlier than expected.

I can't decide if that's the case or not. Everything about this tournament feels extremely off in ways that makes it pretty much impossible to gauge levels and predict likelihoods. Teams who have looked unbeatable in one match have been embarrassed in another. Teams who were embarrassed at one point have gone on to do the totally unexpected. And then on top of that we've had all the general wobbles and stuttering. From pretty much everyone except Japan. Who were on nobody's radar before the tournament started.

I guess the only thing that can really be said is England will do well to find themselves in another World Cup that is, on paper at least, as easy to win as this one seems to be becoming. I do think the camp would have been extremely confident of their chances had they found themselves in this position while also having a fully fit team.
Logged

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,196
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 04:31:07 pm »
Yes the draw has opened up nicely in Englands half but the results so far show nobody can be guaranteed to win a match. Knockout games will no doubt provide more shocks.

What gives me hope is that I believe we have the best coach shown by how we have collected 9 points in the Group Stage despite going down under with injuries to key players. Not only Williamson and Mead were missing but key midfielder Kiera Walsh was out injured for the last match. Sarina has brought in players who were able to understand and play the new system she wanted. If they can continue to play as the coach wants them to we will go far.

Im very impressed with Wiegman but shouldnt be given her record in past tournaments.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #433 on: Today at 04:34:09 pm »
Think England really need Walsh back, she's brilliant.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 