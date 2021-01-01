« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 01:38:44 pm
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:45:38 pm by oojason
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 01:41:30 pm »
And another :D

Hopefully this result will kickstart England's tournament in the way the demolition of Norway did at the Euros.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 01:50:05 pm »

Pernille Harder disallowed goal on 83' (VAR; foul in the build-up) - https://streamin.me/v/897b79af

Haiti 0 - [2] Denmark; Sanne Troelsgaard on 90+10' - https://streamin.me/v/458465a0 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686362502970417152


China 1 - [6] England; Rachel Daly on 84' - https://streamin.me/v/64d0c2bd & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686359355359477760

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 01:51:28 pm »
Thought the Daly goal was offside myself. But looks like it wasnt
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Yesterday at 10:39:58 am
My point wasn't about whether they were the best team in their matches. Other teams are clearly catching up and the US winning the competition is not as clear cut as many assumed. This doesn't mean they can't win it but they're going to have to up their level - today should be a wake-up call for them.
Yea actually do better in the final 3rd. Issue Attack and Defense is really good. Midfield kinda of issue not being able to play ertz there
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:48:54 am »
GROUP G

23 July  -
  Sweden 
  2-1 
  South Africa
24 July  -
  Italy 
  1-0 
  Argentina
28 July  -
  Argentina 
  2-2 
  South Africa
29 July  -
  Sweden 
  5-0 
  Italy
2 Aug  -
  Argentina 
  Match 45 
  Sweden
2 Aug  -
  South Africa 
  Match 46 
  Italy

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Sweden (A)
2
2
0
0
7
1
+6
6
2
Italy
2
1
0
1
1
5
-4
3
3
South Africa
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
4
Argentina
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1

 
Group winners will play the USA. Runners up will play the Netherlands.
Logged

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Great goal from SA to go 2-1 up against Italy. Comedy own goal earlier as well. Think Italy going out as it stands.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:38:38 am »
2-2 now. Italy back through as it stands. Good game.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #368 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
Jonathan Pearce with his standard technology confusion.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
3-2 South Africa in stoppage time! Lovely move too.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
3-2 SA in injury time! Another really nicely worked goal.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:56:26 am »
Still another 8 minutes of injury time to go though!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:59:56 am »
GROUP F

23 July  -
  France 
  0-0 
  Jamaica
24 July  -
  Brazil 
  4-0 
  Panama
29 July  -
  France 
  2-1 
  Brazil
29 July  -
  Panama 
  0-1 
  Jamaica
2 Aug  -
  Panama 
  Match 43 
  France
2 Aug  -
  Jamaica 
  Match 44 
  Brazil

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
France
2
1
1
0
2
1
+1
4
2
Jamaica
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
3
Brazil
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
4
Panama (E)
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
What a goal by Cox! The curl on that freekick! Wow!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
That wasn't in the script.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:37:06 am »

Panama [1] - 0 France; Marta Cox superb freekick on 2' - https://streamin.me/v/95b8e5c3 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686680670549237760  :wellin

Panama 1 - [1] France; Maelle Lakrar on 21' - https://streamin.me/v/47aabd6c & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686685229270892545

Panama 1 - [2] France; Kadidiatou Diani on 28' - https://streamin.me/v/71280d24 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686686617052864512

Panama 1 - [3] France; Kadidiatou Diani penalty on 37' - https://streamin.me/v/45fc6275 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1686688129200054272


Still 0-0 in Jamaica vs Brazil. As it stands Brazil are going out...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:37:31 am »
Not sure how it has taken me until match 40odd to realise the refs have their names on the back of their shirts.
