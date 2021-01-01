GROUP G

Spoiler

1. Points obtained in all group matches (three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a defeat);

2. Goal difference in all group matches;

3. Number of goals scored in all group matches;

4. Points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question;

5.Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question;

6. Number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question;

7. Fair play points in all group matches (only one deduction can be applied to a player in a single match):

- Yellow card: -1 point;

- Indirect red card (second yellow card): -3 points;

- Direct red card: -4 points;

- Yellow card and direct red card: -5 points;

8. Drawing of lots.