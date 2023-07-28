« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 09:39:01 am
Well taken goal.

These TV channels need to offer a no commentary option. Going to find a foreign stream. These 2 on BBC are horrendous to listen to.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 09:41:22 am
You can tell already that Lauren James is on a different level technically to the other attackers. The way she manipulates the ball and moves in possession is high quality.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 09:47:53 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 28, 2023, 09:39:01 am
Well taken goal.

These TV channels need to offer a no commentary option. Going to find a foreign stream. These 2 on BBC are horrendous to listen to.

Yep, there is simply no joy or enthusiasm in the voices... and a lot of 'opinion as fact' spiel. They'd sound the dour dull same if watching & commenting on Brazil 70 or 82'.

https://vipleague.im/england-w-vs-denmark-w-streaming-link-3 - Spanish
https://vipleague.im/england-w-vs-denmark-w-streaming-link-5 - Portuguese
https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?105 - German
https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?465 - RTE (Irish)
https://jm.freestreams-live1.tv/tsn-1 - TSN1 (Canadian)
https://jm.freestreams-live1.tv/m6france - French

https://bosscast.net/ & https://vipleague.im & https://jm.freestreams-live1.tv/football-streamz5 are usually good for foreign language comms. I try and find French comms - genuine excitement and easy on the ear.

https://reddit2.sportshub.stream is also very good - many foreign language comms - and the site has a useful search bar for searching for matches too.



England [1] - 0 Denmark; Lauren James goal on 6' - https://streamin.me/v/ace8652e

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:09:34 am
Suspect that's an ACL injury for Walsh :(
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:09:59 am
Looks like Walsh has done her knee. Huge loss. Probably irreplaceable.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:11:07 am
That's a sad sight. And it's not made any less sad by the inevitability of it. Seems like we can't go more than five women's matches without a player's knee blowing up.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:15:19 am
England's chances in this tournament have been destroyed by ACL injuries. 3 starters now gone.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:18:16 am
Physiologically woman are more vulnerable to them I believe. Something to do with hip angle/ width. Needs to be some significant R&D into boot tech to see if theres any way of mitigating the risk.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:22:29 am
There weren't this many ACL injuries for women 5 or so years ago, were there?  Are they just more frequent now that the football and intensity of the women's game is ramping up and they're pushing too hard?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:23:55 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 28, 2023, 09:41:22 am
You can tell already that Lauren James is on a different level technically to the other attackers. The way she manipulates the ball and moves in possession is high quality.
She's a very good player indeed. But she drives people absolutely mad at times with her nonchalant playing style. When her team is winning, it looks like this football thing is effortless to her. When her team is losing, it's interpreted as laziness and disinterest. I've always found it pretty funny how one player can be called top quality and the worst to ever kick a ball depending on the mood of the day.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 10:31:09 am
Quote from: tubby on July 28, 2023, 10:22:29 am
There weren't this many ACL injuries for women 5 or so years ago, were there?  Are they just more frequent now that the football and intensity of the women's game is ramping up and they're pushing too hard?
I guess the simple answer is the sport is developing but that the different elements of it aren't all developing at the same pace. The fixture list is bloating far quicker than the science side of things can study the nuances of the female body vs a male one and implement the measures necessary for these players to be able to contend with the demands of a job that gets more intense by the season.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 11:18:11 am
Denmark hit the post, lucky escape for England.

They should have killed this game off long ago, they'll simply have to be more clinical if they want to go deep into the tournament.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 01:59:32 pm
Haiti have been absolutely diddled out of a penalty.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 02:03:55 pm

'Gianni Infantino: FIFA president leaves Women's World Cup after less than a week to go to Tahiti':-

Mr Infantino had called for the women's tournament to be shown the same respect as the men's competition.

https://news.sky.com/story/gianni-infantino-fifa-president-leaves-womens-world-cup-after-less-than-a-week-to-go-to-tahiti-12929115





a snippet...


'FIFA president Gianni Infantino has left the Women's World Cup after less than a week - skipping four matchdays so far, Sky News has uncovered.

The early departure from the tournament - missing the last four days of matches - stands in stark contrast to the men's World Cup in Qatar where he made a virtue of attending some of all 64 matches.

Mr Infantino himself had called for the Women's World Cup to be shown the same respect as the men's tournament when criticising broadcasters for not offering enough for television rights.

Sky News has tracked the movements of a private jet known to have been used by Mr Infantino, showing that it left Tahiti on 17 July, was in New Zealand for around eight days, before returning to Tahiti three days ago, on 25 July.

FIFA would not say when Mr Infantino is due back at the tournament which ends on 20 August.'
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 02:08:14 pm
^ ego maniac and fraud that fella. And money mad.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 03:39:24 pm
China beat Haiti 1-0 to send them home. Which means Group D will be settled on the results of both remaining matches.

England vs China & Denmark vs Haiti. Not sure who has the best opposition there.

England could still top the group, finish second, or go home. Likewise China and Denmark. A couple more 1-0 wins, for China and Denmark, and the tie-breaks will be chaotic.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 04:11:35 pm
Does anyone think Portugal can beat USA,would it be biggest shock ever if The Yanks get bumped out?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 28, 2023, 04:42:04 pm
I felt really, really bad for Haiti.  1.4 billion people v 10 million. They really deserved a result out of that game, they were well in it up to the sending off which they forced, and then well on top most of the rest of the way. They played very well. The people of the country could have done with a victory to celebrate.

I suppose it would be unfair to look at the 1.4 billion relativity affluent consumers in china compared to the 10 million highly impoverished gangland and natural disaster scourged Haitians and think it had anything at all to do with VAR demanding the ref change a stonewall penalty call and then completely ignoring two others in extra time. That would just be unfounded speculation on my part. So rude of me. I should stop doing that sort of thing. FIFA is a well known bastion of purity and  goodness. They wouldn't let vast sums of money affect the outcome of a game for any reason.

 

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 09:17:31 am
Good God, Italy conceded 3 goals in 5 mins against Sweden
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 09:21:21 am
Basically dont concede corners against Sweden.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 09:26:32 am
Italy melted like a gelato in the Roman sun.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 09:39:53 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:21:21 am
Basically dont concede corners against Sweden.

And another!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 10:34:27 am
Been watching some of the highlights. Who are the favorites to go all the way?. Like the technical Brazilian and Japanese teams. The more physical sides im more worried about..
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 12:30:44 pm
What a fantastic and highly entertaining second half between France & Brazil. Quality tournament football.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm
Great news about Walsh not suffering an ACL. Hopefully well see her play again in the tournament.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm
Great news about Walsh not suffering an ACL. Hopefully well see her play again in the tournament.

Fingers firmly crossed - my favourite player.

Enjoyed the France-Brazil match. Great to see Le Sommer and Renard score.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm
Quote from: Red Impact on Yesterday at 12:30:44 pm
What a fantastic and highly entertaining second half between France & Brazil. Quality tournament football.

That was a very good game.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 07:52:12 am
Group  deciders in New Zealand.
Big games
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:02:11 am
Only one of the groups has been decided prior to the final round of matches. That's Group C, Spain and Japan are already through. The rest are totally open, with three, or in some cases even four, teams still able to progress.

Tie Breaks:

1. Points obtained in all group matches (three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a defeat);
2. Goal difference in all group matches;
3. Number of goals scored in all group matches;
4. Points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question;
5.Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question;
6. Number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question;
7. Fair play points in all group matches (only one deduction can be applied to a player in a single match):
- Yellow card: -1 point;
- Indirect red card (second yellow card): -3 points;
- Direct red card: -4 points;
- Yellow card and direct red card: -5 points;
8. Drawing of lots.

GROUP A

20 July  -
  New Zealand 
  1-0 
  Norway
21 July  -
  Philippines 
  0-2 
  Switzerland
25 July  -
  New Zealand 
  0-1 
  Philippines
25 July  -
  Switzerland 
  0-0 
  Norway
30 July  -
  Switzerland 
  Match 33 
  New Zealand
30 July  -
  Norway 
  Match 34 
  Philippines

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Switzerland
2
1
1
0
2
0
+2
4
2
New Zealand
2
1
0
1
1
1
0
3
3
Philippines
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
4
Norway
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:22:53 am
^ goal difference in play now as Norway are 2-0 up
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:36:10 am
You'd think with how long Jonathan Pearce has been working in football he'd understand how tables work. Trying to convince himself Norway are top  :butt
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 08:54:30 am
HT
3-0 Norway. Seems like they've decided to stop being an absolute shambles in every way for long enough to try and stay in this competition.
0-0 in the other one.

NZ going out on GD as it stands but they were a post's width away from moving up into 1st
