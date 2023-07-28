Only one of the groups has been decided prior to the final round of matches. That's Group C, Spain and Japan are already through. The rest are totally open, with three, or in some cases even four, teams still able to progress.
Tie Breaks:
1. Points obtained in all group matches (three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a defeat);
2. Goal difference in all group matches;
3. Number of goals scored in all group matches;
4. Points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question;
5.Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question;
6. Number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question;
7. Fair play points in all group matches (only one deduction can be applied to a player in a single match):
- Yellow card: -1 point;
- Indirect red card (second yellow card): -3 points;
- Direct red card: -4 points;
- Yellow card and direct red card: -5 points;
8. Drawing of lots.GROUP A
20 July -
New Zealand
1-0
Norway
21 July -
Philippines
0-2
Switzerland
25 July -
New Zealand
0-1
Philippines
25 July -
Switzerland
0-0
Norway
30 July -
Switzerland
Match 33
New Zealand
30 July -
Norway
Match 34
Philippines
POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Switzerland
2
1
1
0
2
0
+2
4
2
New Zealand
2
1
0
1
1
1
0
3
3
Philippines
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
4
Norway
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1