I felt really, really bad for Haiti. 1.4 billion people v 10 million. They really deserved a result out of that game, they were well in it up to the sending off which they forced, and then well on top most of the rest of the way. They played very well. The people of the country could have done with a victory to celebrate.



I suppose it would be unfair to look at the 1.4 billion relativity affluent consumers in china compared to the 10 million highly impoverished gangland and natural disaster scourged Haitians and think it had anything at all to do with VAR demanding the ref change a stonewall penalty call and then completely ignoring two others in extra time. That would just be unfounded speculation on my part. So rude of me. I should stop doing that sort of thing. FIFA is a well known bastion of purity and goodness. They wouldn't let vast sums of money affect the outcome of a game for any reason.







