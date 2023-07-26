« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #200 on: July 26, 2023, 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 26, 2023, 01:42:04 pm
Very impressive stuff this from Ireland and they were unfortunate not to get anything off Australia in the opening game too. They're clearly showing they're not just here to make up the numbers.

Theyve dominated. Theyll be disappointed they havent put Canada to sleep I reckon.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #201 on: July 26, 2023, 02:24:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 26, 2023, 01:42:04 pm
Very impressive stuff this from Ireland and they were unfortunate not to get anything off Australia in the opening game too. They're clearly showing they're not just here to make up the numbers.

This did not age well.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #202 on: July 26, 2023, 03:03:22 pm »
Yes Canada.

Dominated pffft    :lmao   20 mins at the start.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #203 on: July 26, 2023, 03:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 26, 2023, 03:03:22 pm
Yes Canada.

Dominated pffft    :lmao   20 mins at the start.

Ireland were way better in the first half. They had 8 shots and 4 on target. Canada had 1 shot on target. Second half was completely different.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #204 on: July 26, 2023, 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on July 26, 2023, 02:24:14 pm
This did not age well.

Apologies Ireland fans!

Classic game of two halves.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #205 on: July 26, 2023, 03:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 26, 2023, 03:04:39 pm
Ireland were way better in the first half. They had 8 shots and 4 on target. Canada had 1 shot on target. Second half was completely different.

they did come out very strong but they tired pretty quickly for me. 



Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #206 on: July 26, 2023, 04:30:43 pm »
It was "men against boys" in the second half.... Ireland played quite well but Canada battered them second half.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 07:59:27 am »
USA 1 - 1 Netherlands good game, some lovely moves from the Dutch.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 08:58:25 am »
Quote from: Dougle on July 26, 2023, 04:30:43 pm
It was "men against boys" in the second half.... Ireland played quite well but Canada battered them second half.

Women against girls?  :D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 am »
Good banner

Việt Nam are Phở nomenal   ;D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 am »
Just when I was hoping Jonathan Pearce had been binned off. He appears to have Gemma Collins as his co commentator.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 07:59:27 am
USA 1 - 1 Netherlands good game, some lovely moves from the Dutch.

Glad I stayed up for it - one of the best matches so far.

For me, the US couldn't get near the Netherlands at times - the US wanting to press, yet played through so easily when doing so... some lovely skills, turns and retention of the ball in the Dutch midfield... a pity the Netherlands didn't quite click on the counter-attack. It was a good watch seeing both teams trying to work each other out - and then adjusting, and tweaking it to try and get a foothold. Fair play to the US for hanging in on there and then knocking at the door later on.


Lieke Martens is only 30???! She seems to have been around foerever!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 am »
Australia 1 - 1 Nigeria  HT

Goals in added time !
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 12:29:31 pm »
Horrible defending from the Aussies and Nigeria lead! The goalscorer has taken one hell of a whack in the process too, very brave play to turn the ball home.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 12:30:08 pm »
2-1 Nigeria
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 12:31:45 pm »
Get in Nigeria, any revenge for the Ashes will do
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:31:45 pm
Get in Nigeria, any revenge for the Ashes will do

You are awful. :-)
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 12:35:48 pm »
Australia :lmao

Absolute clown show at the back.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm »
that's a beauty 3-1
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm »
Looks one of Australia or Canada will be cooked at the first hurdle.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 12:53:32 pm »
Australia need to throw the kitchen sink now
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 12:56:34 pm »
Australia need to be knocked out for calling themselves the Matildas. I know the Lionesses is a bit cringe too but theres really takes the Tim Tam.

Will Aus v Canada be a straight shoot out - loser goes (stays) home?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 12:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:56:34 pm
Australia need to be knocked out for calling themselves the Matildas. I know the Lionesses is a bit cringe too but theres really takes the Tim Tam.

Will Aus v Canada be a straight shoot out - loser goes (stays) home?

There's a scenario where a draw puts both of them through if Ireland thrash Nigeria but more realistically, yes, it's winner takes all.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm »
Can't miss those
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 01:03:10 pm »
3-2 last minute now for a miracle

bloody hell almost 3-3


FT AUS 2 - 3 Nigeria
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm »
Great game, brilliant result for Nigeria
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm »
The bits of news I've heard about it over here makes it sound like the Matildas are in with half a shout of winning the whole thing - so for any Aussies or those of you keeping more of an eye on the women's game, is that in any way accurate?

Sounds like they might have fucked it here and I was hoping they'd go all the way so the PM can box us off with a public holiday :D

My interest in all forms of football has hit rock bottom over the last few years and especially since Paris - this is the first match I've watched in ages so actually found it quite nice to watch a match where i can disengage from it a bit (bank holiday chances notwithstanding) and just enjoy football for what it should be.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 03:08:52 pm »
Quote from: RedJim on Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm
The bits of news I've heard about it over here makes it sound like the Matildas are in with half a shout of winning the whole thing - so for any Aussies or those of you keeping more of an eye on the women's game, is that in any way accurate?

Sounds like they might have fucked it here and I was hoping they'd go all the way so the PM can box us off with a public holiday :D

My interest in all forms of football has hit rock bottom over the last few years and especially since Paris - this is the first match I've watched in ages so actually found it quite nice to watch a match where i can disengage from it a bit (bank holiday chances notwithstanding) and just enjoy football for what it should be.
The Aussies winning the whole thing was always a bit of a stretch, even before the group went the way it has gone. They're not a top quality side by any definition (too weak at the back, as seen today), but they're solid enough and they were looking interesting during the run-up to the tournament, and all that plus them being host nation made them something of a wildcard. I wouldn't say they were in with half a shout of winning it, but there was/is a chance to whatever degree.

They really could have done with Sam Kerr, though. Her picking up an injury at the last minute was a real shame. I believe a decision on whether she plays against Canada isn't being taken until the day of. I reckon they throw her on at some point even if she only has one leg.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 05:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
Looks one of Australia or Canada will be cooked at the first hurdle.

ok i'll admit Ireland played very well if you admit Canada's topping the group   ;D and winning it all   65-1  11th seeds   I thought the betting houses knew what they were doing.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #229 on: Today at 12:57:56 am »
I watched a few bits from pretty mcuh all the matches and the keeping overall has improved from last time out.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #230 on: Today at 01:55:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:57:56 am
I watched a few bits from pretty mcuh all the matches and the keeping overall has improved from last time out.

The south african goalie right now is better than Allison. She just super clean hands a corner raced out and sent her rw into space well across half, had to be hauled down yellow, borderline last man. Then two minutes later she lasered a drop kick probably never more than 10 feet in the air 15 yards across half right on her strikers big toe. Plunk. Ali couldn't top it.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #231 on: Today at 04:28:32 am »
Argentina-South Africa was a good game.

Somehow FIFA allocated me a seat right in the middle of a big group of Argentines, who spent the entire 90 minutes singing, chanting, waving, cheering and dancing to the beat of the drums they'd brought along. Never been in an atmosphere like it! There's probably some TV footage of a bunch of dancing Argentine fans and right in the middle one middle-aged Kiwi bloke attempting to study how one team sets up their offside trap.

Argentina were hopeless first half, but came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. I was being hugged by random strangers when the equaliser went in!
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #232 on: Today at 04:49:10 am »
^ ha ha - looking out for you on the replay  ;D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #233 on: Today at 08:02:15 am »
Anybody happen to have the replay for Argentina and South Africa? Can't seem to find it and I want to play spot the rawkite before it's time for England - Denmark.
