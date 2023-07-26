The bits of news I've heard about it over here makes it sound like the Matildas are in with half a shout of winning the whole thing - so for any Aussies or those of you keeping more of an eye on the women's game, is that in any way accurate?



Sounds like they might have fucked it here and I was hoping they'd go all the way so the PM can box us off with a public holiday



My interest in all forms of football has hit rock bottom over the last few years and especially since Paris - this is the first match I've watched in ages so actually found it quite nice to watch a match where i can disengage from it a bit (bank holiday chances notwithstanding) and just enjoy football for what it should be.



The Aussies winning the whole thing was always a bit of a stretch, even before the group went the way it has gone. They're not a top quality side by any definition (too weak at the back, as seen today), but they're solid enough and they were looking interesting during the run-up to the tournament, and all that plus them being host nation made them something of a wildcard. I wouldn't say they were in with half a shout of winning it, but there was/is a chance to whatever degree.They really could have done with Sam Kerr, though. Her picking up an injury at the last minute was a real shame. I believe a decision on whether she plays against Canada isn't being taken until the day of. I reckon they throw her on at some point even if she only has one leg.