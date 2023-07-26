Argentina-South Africa was a good game.
Somehow FIFA allocated me a seat right in the middle of a big group of Argentines, who spent the entire 90 minutes singing, chanting, waving, cheering and dancing to the beat of the drums they'd brought along. Never been in an atmosphere like it! There's probably some TV footage of a bunch of dancing Argentine fans and right in the middle one middle-aged Kiwi bloke attempting to study how one team sets up their offside trap.
Argentina were hopeless first half, but came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. I was being hugged by random strangers when the equaliser went in!