Both my daughters play Gaelic football, and the same things are there - a great opportunity for girls to have a sense of community, forge friendships in a team sport etc

They also now have role models in both the men's and women's games now. They love it.

I love watching it too. It's so refreshing to watch compared to the men's game - less dark arts, arguing etc and watching the enjoyment they get out of playing is a joy to watch.

They recently won a few trophies, and it honestly meant more to me than anything I won in my career. It's wonderful to see the woman's game flourish (Football and Gaelic)



However I think one of the reasons why I enjoy watching it is the openess if the games, the more scoring etc. It's entertaining.



Why I personally find it difficult to watch women's football (soccer) is because of the difference in quality. It's clearly evident even at world cup level.

I love watching athletics. The quality between men's and women's athletics is large too (times & distance) but the technique is the same. Women athletes run, jump, throw with the same excellent technique as men. Same with Tennis?

I think the difference between men's and women's football is the gulf in technique? Is this fair? And if so, why is this? Why should a woman player not be as technically gifted as a man?

Will it just take time and practice and eventually level out, or will there always be a difference technically?

I really hope this doesn't come across wrong, I really am genuinely interested. I believe it's the one thing that could make women's football more popular.



To add to what kellan said, it's important to understand the barriers that still exist for girls who want to play football. For example, as the Lionesses won the Euros last year, only 44% of secondary school offer provide equal football lessons for boys and girls and the Department for Education has refused to commit to allowing girls access to football in schools. This may have changed now but that was still the case last year. There's a very, very long way to go but as kellan says, the progress made in recent years is already showing.I joined a women's team when I was still in primary school. This was quite a few years ago and not in the UK. The team had had to fight to find a club that would allow us to play there, and it was about 10 miles away from where I lived. There were few teams in the area so every other weekend we'd have to travel between 2 and 3.5 hours to play our away matches. We had to fundraise to be able to travel those distances and various costs associated with playing. A friend went on to play for the national team and she was left out of pocket as there was very little financial support even at that level. Things have improved a lot since then and it's going to take more time and investment. Including into the development of football boots that fit women's feet and don't affect their performances or increase the risks of injury. It's all those small things as well as better representation and visibility, and becoming a professional.Edit: great to read about your daughters. They seem to be getting so much more than exercise out of it