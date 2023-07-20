« previous next »
Not sure I really saw the point in the referee speaking to the crowd. If she was going to justify why she made the decision I'd get it, but she didn't exactly communicate anything that couldn't be conveyed by doing the square gesture and pointing to the spot.

It was the same in a tournament I was watching recently. U20 World Cup maybe? The refs just said they'd changed their decision but gave no explanation why.
I didn't read any articles announcing this VAR change, I just presumed from the titles alone that the whole point would be to explain why a decision was made. I suppose there's not much explanation to give for a handball penalty except 'there was a handball'. Maybe the more complex VAR reviews will see the referee talking us through the outcome, if not today then in the future once the whole thing has been ironed out.

It does seem to be designed for the benefit of the fan inside the stadium, rather than at home. Which makes sense. Though it might be better for the fan at home if the TV feed provides direct audio of the referee's mic instead of having us listen to the decision via the stadium PA. I really couldn't make out anything that was said except 'penalty' and I could gather that already from the hand signals.
I just want to see Christine Sinclair go out on a high. I know the odds are against Canada winning the tournament, but if we could somehow manage to get to the semi-finals, I wouldn't be disappointed with that result.
'42,137 fans in attendance at Eden Park in Auckland for the World Cup opener between New Zealand and Norway, the biggest crowd ever at a football match in New Zealand':-

The opening goal of the 2023 Women's World Cup...

If theres a World Cup of any kind taking place in New Zealand is Eden Park obliged to host it?
Not sure I really saw the point in the referee speaking to the crowd. If she was going to justify why she made the decision I'd get it, but she didn't exactly communicate anything that couldn't be conveyed by doing the square gesture and pointing to the spot.
Because when you watch in the ground you have no idea what is going on.
If theres a World Cup of any kind taking place in New Zealand is Eden Park obliged to host it?
Water polo might be a stretch.

Games in Wellington and my home town of Dunedin too. Just went to see the Swiss completely outplay the Phillippines tonight. Fantastic to have a World Cup in town!
Water polo might be a stretch.

Games in Wellington and my home town of Dunedin too. Just went to see the Swiss completely outplay the Phillippines tonight. Fantastic to have a World Cup in town!

Was going to suggest something like that. Does it get the Americas Cup too?

Pretty cool for you to get to watch though. Is there much interest in this in NZ? Always think of it as being so rugby obsessed but is there a bit of a football following now?
Was going to suggest something like that. Does it get the Americas Cup too?

Pretty cool for you to get to watch though. Is there much interest in this in NZ? Always think of it as being so rugby obsessed but is there a bit of a football following now?

There was about 12000 there watching tonight (including one wee lad I saw in a full Cody Gakpo strip.) That may not sound much, but is the biggest football crowd I've been part of in NZ. And there were over 40 000 at Eden Park for the first game of this World Cup, which is the biggest football crowd in NZ, men's or women's football.

There's definitely more interest in football than there was when I was a kid, but it's still miles behind rugby.

Anyway, looking forward to watching Holland-Portugal on Sunday
Nigeria 0 - 0 Canada : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66259649  (match report & brief highlights)

Philippines 0 - 2 Switzerland : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66259658  (match report & brief highlights)

Spain 3 - 0 Costa Rica : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66259665  (match report & brief highlights)


Next up...

USA vs Vietnam (2am kick off - on BBC)
Zambia vs Japan (8am kick off - on BBC)
England vs Haiti (10.30am kick off - on ITV)
Denmark vs China (1pm kick off - on BBC)
That's a bit of a weird one from Nike but I do wonder if it just isn't worth it for them with the sales that the keeper kits generate.  The outfield kits are fine because there's so many players to put on the back.
In for the  Yankettes v vietnam game tonight, not seen anything of the tourny so far,gotta be aiming at double figures as a starter,no?
US complete shit in the first half against Vietnam...
I don't think the USA toiling away against the plucky Vietnamese underdog should come as a surprise to anyone...
I don't think the USA toiling away against the plucky Vietnamese underdog should come as a surprise to anyone...
I mean didnt have their best lineup full fit at the start it not a shock.
Goal to get better as the tournament goes on
