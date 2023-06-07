Denmark's Sofie Junge has fallen at the last hurdle and is out of the tournament. Big blow for them.



Three other players who could easily have gone home yesterday but will be counting their lucky stars:



- Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan, who went off to hospital with a suspected broken leg after playing in a 'friendly' with Colombia that was so overly physical the Irish said fuck this and abandoned it after 20 minutes. She has escaped any kind of fracture and apparently all the signs are favourable that she'll be okay to play on.



- France's Selma Bacha, who was stretchered off in tears in the 90+5 minute with an ankle injury that is thankfully, for both her and France, only a sprain. They're bare bones as it is so that's a real dodging of disaster.



- Australia's Tameka Yallop, who hyperextended her knee in the same match that nearly claimed Bacha.



It'll be bubble wrap for everyone for the next week, I expect.