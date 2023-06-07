« previous next »
FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 7, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
Great thread kellan, will take the time to read it more closely over the next few days.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on June  7, 2023, 10:14:19 pm
'NEW - Women's World Cup will see players earn individual fees for the first time through FIFA - exceeding their club salaries in most cases:
Group stage: $30k
Round of 16: $60k
Quarter Final: $90k
4th place: $165k
3rd place: $180k
2nd place: $195k
Winners: $270k'

^ https://twitter.com/robharris/status/1666510719150333953


Ian Wright nailing it in the comments section too.


Fucking love Ian Wright... :D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:37:59 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Fucking love Ian Wright... :D
Gammons in flow already in those comments - one further down by "boo" - is he an Evertonian, do you wonder? What motivates these angry old white men to be such fuckin knobheads in public? Good that Wright is putting (at least one of) them right.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Quote from: Bioluminescence on June  7, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
Great thread kellan, will take the time to read it more closely over the next few days.
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 08:57:00 am
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.
You owning it :thumbup
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 03:22:00 pm
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2023, 08:56:08 am
Thank you  :)  The controversies section is due some updates, as well as the addition of a little info on the TV rights stalemate and silliness of the disputes over when players will be reporting for the start of their preparation camps. I'll be getting around to it shortly, as it seems like all the ongoing issues will be getting their conclusions around the same time.

Very grateful to have all this information in one place, thanks for doing this :) Been waiting to hear more about the TV rights fiasco, can't believe it has got to this point.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 8, 2023, 03:22:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  7, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Fucking love Ian Wright... :D

Ditto. Top man, great input to that Twitter thread :D
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 14, 2023, 08:06:53 pm

'Women's World Cup: BBC and ITV agree deal with Fifa to broadcast tournament in UK':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65901075



'Threat of Womens World Cup blackout averted after terrestrial TV deal agreed':-

All games will be shown live on terrestrial TV in Europe
BBC and ITV share coverage in UK and both will show final

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/14/all-womens-world-cup-games-will-be-shown-live-on-terrestrial-tv

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 30, 2023, 02:38:02 pm
.
'Fifa blocks rainbow armband and unveils Womens World Cup alternatives' (the OneLove rainbow armband is NOT allowed):-

Teams will have choice of eight Fifa-sanctioned armbands
England yet to decide which armband they will wear

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/30/fifa-confirms-ban-on-onelove-armbands-for-womens-world-cup





'Fifa has confirmed that players at the Womens World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will not be able to wear the rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights or OneLove armband, but will instead be able to choose from eight alternative options.

There will be no change to the regulations that stopped teams from wearing the OneLove armband at last years mens World Cup in Qatar, with sanctions possible should a team choose to breach the rules. However, teams will be invited to choose from eight Fifa-sanctioned armbands highlighting a variety of social causes.'

^ & www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12912365/fifa-confirms-one-love-armband-womens-world-cup-ban-after-controversy-at-mens-qatar-tournament




Doesn't seem to be much about being against racism on FIFA's 'choice' of armbands - which is what the OneLove armband sought to highlight.

It would be a real pity if the players organised themselves... and all of them got 'OneLove band' temporary tattoos on their lower arms for the duration of the tournament...

Wishful thinking, of course. Obviously FIFA's banning of the OneLove armband for the World Cup just before the tournament starts... was timed to give players and countries very little time or organise themselves or respond.







^ from www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jul/04/david-squires-on-the-distraction-of-a-summer-special-football-activity-sheet

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
June 30, 2023, 02:50:12 pm
With the great disappointments of the Euro and Olympics behind is, we're bound to do well here.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 2, 2023, 04:40:16 pm
I've now gone back to the opening posts of the thread and updated the controversies section with the developments that have happened between the thread starting and now.

The post itself was getting so long I've had to concentrate only on adding/adding to the controversies that directly concern the football in a significant enough way to warrant squeezing in a write-up. But jason has been doing a good job of chucking a few others into the thread.

The warm-up friendlies have started.

Not long now.

 :wave
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 4, 2023, 05:50:57 pm
Now it's getting closer just had a check of the schedule for kick off times,not looking for live games or bar watching.USA have a couple of 9 p.m eastern starts,England,Ireland nowt good.I'm guessing the viewing figures are gonna be poor. Urgh even the final is 6 a.m.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 5, 2023, 07:01:18 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July  4, 2023, 05:50:57 pm
Now it's getting closer just had a check of the schedule for kick off times,not looking for live games or bar watching.USA have a couple of 9 p.m eastern starts,England,Ireland nowt good.I'm guessing the viewing figures are gonna be poor. Urgh even the final is 6 a.m.

Welcome to our life over here in Australia when trying to watch European games our entire lives lol.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 5, 2023, 08:10:58 am
Brazils squad lands in Australia for the Women's World Cup on a plane that paid tribute to the #IranProtests, featuring images of #MahsaAmini and incarcerated Iranian footballer #AmirNasrAzdani.
#WomanLifeFreedom https://twitter.com/JonathanHaroun1/status/1676339873756721155

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 9, 2023, 09:54:33 pm
I've had the USA v Wales game on for 10 minutes and how it's sill 0-0 i dunno.Almost half time.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 10, 2023, 01:21:35 am
Sounds like a lot of injuries impacting this tournament.  England with Williamson and Mead.  Germany losing a player?  At least Putellas is back from her knee injury that she suffered right between the Euros.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 10, 2023, 08:18:49 am
Quote from: skipper757 on July 10, 2023, 01:21:35 am
Sounds like a lot of injuries impacting this tournament.  England with Williamson and Mead.  Germany losing a player?  At least Putellas is back from her knee injury that she suffered right between the Euros.
I can absolutely see this World Cup being remembered as 'the one that was won by the team who stayed healthiest'

Ton of injuries beforehand. Players still dropping like flies in the weeks leading up. I can only see it continuing during the tournament itself. Shame really. It always feels like a disservice is being done to a major tournament when any team has to turn up with a weakened squad, and I think that's pretty much everyone here. But it does at least mean it's very difficult to pick a favourite to win.

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 15, 2023, 10:18:26 am
Denmark's Sofie Junge has fallen at the last hurdle and is out of the tournament. Big blow for them.

Three other players who could easily have gone home yesterday but will be counting their lucky stars:

- Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan, who went off to hospital with a suspected broken leg after playing in a 'friendly' with Colombia that was so overly physical the Irish said fuck this and abandoned it after 20 minutes. She has escaped any kind of fracture and apparently all the signs are favourable that she'll be okay to play on.

- France's Selma Bacha, who was stretchered off in tears in the 90+5 minute with an ankle injury that is thankfully, for both her and France, only a sprain. They're bare bones as it is so that's a real dodging of disaster.

- Australia's Tameka Yallop, who hyperextended her knee in the same match that nearly claimed Bacha.

It'll be bubble wrap for everyone for the next week, I expect.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
July 15, 2023, 10:37:29 am
Great to see 50k at the Aus-France friendly, largest ever crowd at home for the womens team.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Yesterday at 04:03:10 pm

The Grauniad have put together a pretty useful for guide for all 32 competing teams at the 2023 Womens World Cup:-

www.theguardian.com/football/women-s-world-cup-2023--guardian-experts--network


and also a guide for all 736 players at the WWC:-

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jul/17/womens-world-cup-2023-your-guide-to-all-736-players


and also a guide for the stadiums being used at the WWC too:-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/16/womens-world-cup-2023-stadium-guides-stadium-australia-accor-sydney-football-allianz-melbourne-rectangular-aami-brisbane-suncorp-perth-hbf-hindmarsh-adelaide-eden-park-auckland-dunedin-forsyth-barr-wellington-regional-sky-waikato-fmg


Liverpool players at the 2023 WWC:-

Niamh Fahey - Republic of Ireland - Group B. https://twitter.com/niamh_fahey1
Fuka Nagano - Japan - Group C. https://twitter.com/GjamdjPi

Shanice van de Sanden (reserve player; in case of injury before the 1st match) - Netherlands - Group E. https://twitter.com/ShaniceJanice

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
Today at 06:17:08 pm

'FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - All Goals - with commentary' - 20 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Om69UK5-6yY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Om69UK5-6yY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Om69UK5-6yY



'Best Women's World Cup Goals Ever!' - 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XT_Id355_I0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XT_Id355_I0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XT_Id355_I0
