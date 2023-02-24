« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)  (Read 1175 times)

FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« on: February 24, 2023, 06:07:57 pm »
FIFA Wahine o te Ipu o te Ao  Ahitereiria/Aotearoa 2023




The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the tournament and is set to run from 20 July to 20 August. Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the tournament, making the 2023 edition the first time that a Womens World Cup has had more than one host nation, as well as making it the first senior World Cup for either sex to be held across multiple confederations, as Australia is part of the Asian Football Confederation while New Zealand is part of the Oceanian Football Confederation. 

In a further first for the Womens World Cup, this tournament will be using the newly expanded format of 32 teams (up from the previous 24), replicating the same format used for the Men's World Cup since 1998. 

The opening match will be contested between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park, Auckland. The final will take place at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia. 

The United States are the defending champions, having won the previous two tournaments.


Host Selection

Ten countries expressed initial interest in hosting: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea (with interest in a joint bid with North Korea), New Zealand and South Africa. Bidding began for the tournament in February 2019. Only two bids were formally submitted: Colombia, and a revised joint hosting arrangement between Australia and New Zealand. The AUNZ bid won out with 22 votes, while Colombia secured 13.

Neither Australia nor New Zealand has previously hosted a senior FIFA tournament. This will be the first Women's World Cup to be hosted in multiple countries, and only the second World Cup tournament to do so, following the 2002 Mens World Cup, held in Japan and South Korea. It is also the first Women's World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere, the first senior FIFA tournament to be held in Oceania, and the first FIFA tournament to be hosted across multiple confederations. Australia is the second association from the AFC to host the Women's World Cup, after China in both 1991 and 2007.

 
Venues

Australia and New Zealand proposed 13 possible venues across 12 host cities, suggesting a minimum of 10 stadiums be usedfive in each country. Final host city and venue selections were announced in March 2021, settling on five cities and six stadiums in Australia, and four cities and stadiums in New Zealand.

All cities will use native names (Indigenous Australian, and Māori in New Zealand) alongside their English names in an effort to "reconcile and respect the original owners of the land."

Australia:
Sydney/Gadigal  Stadium Australia (capacity 83,500) & Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 42,500)   
Brisbane/Meaanjin  Lang Park (capacity 52,300)   
Melbourne/Naarm  Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (capacity 30,000) 
Perth/Boorloo  Perth Rectangular Stadium (capcity 22,200)   
Adelaide/Tarntanya  Hindmarsh Stadium (capacity 16,500)

New Zealand:
Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau  Eden Park (capacity 48,300)
Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara  Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 39,000)   
Dunedin/Ōtepoti  Forsyth Barr Stadium (capacity 28,700)   
Hamilton/Kirikiriroa  Waikato Stadium (capacity 25,000)
Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening game, with Stadium Australia in Sydney hosting the final. Lang Park, Brisbane will host the 3rd place match on 19 August. 


Teams

FIFA's confederations organised their qualifications through continental championships, with the exception of UEFA which organised its own qualifying competition. Australia and New Zealand, as co-hosts, qualified automatically for the tournament. The qualification process was completed on 22 February 2023.

Who didnt qualify?

The Chadian and Pakistani football associations were suspended by FIFA, thus excluding them from entering qualifications. Rwanda, Sudan, DR Congo and São Tomé and Príncipe entered qualification but withdrew later. Kenya withdrew before the second round of qualifiers. North Korea and Turkmenistan withdrew from the Women's Asian Cup qualifiers due to safety concerns and travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iraq withdrew after the AFC draw. Afghanistan withdrew from qualification due to the uncertainty of women's sport after the Taliban takeover of the country. Asian Womens Cup hosts India withdrew due to COVID-19 infections within their squads, while American Samoa withdrew due to difficulties related to the pandemic. Russia were disqualified from competing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.   

Which teams will be at the tournament?

Of the 32 nations qualified, 20 competed at the previous tournament in 2019. Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia will be making their debuts at the Women's World Cup. This World Cup will be the first ever FIFA tournament the Philippines have taken part in. Zambia are the first landlocked country in Africa to qualify for a World Cup for either sex. Morocco is the first-ever Arab country to qualify for the Women's World Cup. The Republic of Ireland are competing in their first-ever senior women's tournament. Denmark make their first appearance in 16 years after failing to qualify for the previous three tournaments. Costa Rica, Colombia and Switzerland return after missing the previous one in 2019. Italy have qualified for two consecutive Women's World Cups for the first time in their history.


Schedule

The opening match of the tournament will be played between New Zealand and Norway on 20 July at Eden Park, Auckland. The first match to be staged in Australia will take place on the same day at Sydney Olympic Stadium and will be played between Australia and the Republic of Ireland. The third-place match will be played at Lang Park on 19 August, with the final to be played at Stadium Australia on 20 August.

The group stage fixtures are split between the co-hosts, with each hosting four groups. 
Groups A, C, E, G: New Zealand
Groups B, D, F, H: Australia 

Due to the structure of the match schedule, Australia are the only team set to play all their fixtures in one countrytheir own. 

Full Match Schedule  Official FIFA pdf
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2023, 06:16:38 pm »
Group Stage




Competing countries were divided into eight groups of four teams (groups A to H). Teams in each group will play one another in a round-robin, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.


GROUP A

20 July  -
  New Zealand 
  Match 1 
  Norway
21 July  -
  Philippines 
  Match 3 
  Switzerland
25 July  -
  New Zealand 
  Match 17 
  Philippines
25 July  -
  Switzerland 
  Match 18 
  Norway
30 July  -
  Switzerland 
  Match 33 
  New Zealand
30 July  -
  Norway 
  Match 34 
  Philippines

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Norway
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Philippines
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Switzerland
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP B

20 July  -
  Australia 
  Match 2 
  Republic of Ireland
21 July  -
  Nigeria 
  Match 4 
  Canada
26 July  -
  Canada 
  Match 19 
  Republic of Ireland
27 July  -
  Australia 
  Match 22 
  Nigeria
31 July  -
  Canada 
  Match 35 
  Australia
31 July  -
  Republic of Ireland 
  Match 36 
  Nigeria

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
Australia
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Republic of Ireland
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Nigeria
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Canada
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP C

21 July  -
  Spain 
  Match 5 
  Costa Rica
22 July  -
  Zambia 
  Match 6 
  Japan
26 July  -
  Japan 
  Match 21 
  Costa Rica
26 July  -
  Spain 
  Match 20 
  Zambia
31 July  -
  Japan 
  Match 37 
  Spain
31 July  -
  Costa Rica 
  Match 38 
  Zambia

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Costa Rica
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Zambia
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP D

22 July  -
  England 
  Match 7 
  Haiti
22 July  -
  Denmark 
  Match 8 
  China
28 July  -
  England 
  Match 25 
  Denmark
28 July  -
  China 
  Match 26 
  Haiti
1 Aug  -
  China 
  Match 39 
  England
1 Aug  -
  Haiti 
  Match 40 
  Denmark

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Haiti
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Denmark
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
China
0
0
0
0
0
0

 
GROUP E

22 July  -
  United States 
  Match 9 
  Vietnam
23 July  -
  Netherlands 
  Match 10 
  Portugal
27 July  -
  United States 
  Match 23 
  Netherlands
27 July  -
  Portugal 
  Match 24 
  Vietnam
1 Aug  -
  Portugal 
  Match 41 
  United States
1 Aug  -
  Vietnam 
  Match 42 
  Netherlands

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
United States
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Vietnam
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP F

23 July  -
  France 
  Match 11 
  Jamaica
24 July  -
  Brazil 
  Match 13 
  Panama
29 July  -
  France 
  Match 28 
  Brazil
29 July  -
  Panama 
  Match 29 
  Jamaica
2 Aug  -
  Panama 
  Match 43 
  France
2 Aug  -
  Jamaica 
  Match 44 
  Brazil

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Jamaica
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Panama
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP G

23 July  -
  Sweden 
  Match 12 
  South Africa
24 July  -
  Italy 
  Match 14 
  Argentina
28 July  -
  Argentina 
  Match 27 
  South Africa
29 July  -
  Sweden 
  Match 30 
  Italy
2 Aug  -
  Argentina 
  Match 45 
  Sweden
2 Aug  -
  South Africa 
  Match 46 
  Italy

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
Sweden
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
South Africa
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Argentina
0
0
0
0
0
0


GROUP H

24 July  -
  Germany 
  Match 15 
  Morocco
25 July  -
  Colombia 
  Match 16 
  South Korea
30 July  -
  South Korea 
  Match 32 
  Morocco
30 July  -
  Germany 
  Match 31 
  Colombia
3 Aug  -
  South Korea 
  Match 47 
  Germany
3 Aug  -
  Morocco 
  Match 48 
  Colombia

POS
TEAM
PLD
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Morocco
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
South Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2023, 06:18:03 pm »
Knockout Stage

Round of 16

5 Aug  -
  Winner Group A 
  Match 49 
  Runner-up Group C
5 Aug  -
  Winner Group C 
  Match 50 
  Runner-up Group A
6 Aug  -
  Winner Group E 
  Match 51 
  Runner-up Group G
6 Aug  -
  Winner Group G 
  Match 52 
  Runner-up Group E
7 Aug  -
  Winner Group D 
  Match 53 
  Runner-up Group B
7 Aug  -
  Winner Group B 
  Match 53 
  Runner-up Group D
8 Aug  -
  Winner Group H 
  Match 54 
  Runner-up Group F
8 Aug  -
  Winner Group F 
  Match 55 
  Runner-up Group H
 

Quarter-finals

11 Aug  -
  Winner Match 49 
  Match 57 
  Winner Match 51
11 Aug  -
  Winner Match 50 
  Match 58 
  Winner Match 52
12 Aug  -
  Winner Match 53 
  Match 59 
  Winner Match 55
12 Aug  -
  Winner Match 54 
  Match 60 
  Winner Match 56
 

Semi-finals

15 Aug  -
  Winner Match 57 
  Match 61 
  Winner Match 58
16 Aug  -
  Winner Match 59 
  Match 62 
  Winner Match 60
 

Third Place Play-off

19 Aug  -
  Loser Match 61 
  Match 63 
  Loser Match 62
 

Final

20 Aug  -
  Winner Match 61 
  Match 64 
  Winner Match 62
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2023, 06:19:56 pm »
The history of the FIFA Womens World Cup

Eight editions, 284 matches, four champions. The FIFA Womens World Cup began in 1991, but what was it like then, and how did we get to the upcoming ninth edition of 2023?

China had the honour of hosting the inaugural FIFA Womens World Cup, in 1991then called the FIFA Women's World Championship. But before that first edition of the tournament as we now know it, women's football said it didnt need FIFA to be able to hold its own world cups, and for 20 years, it did just that.

The first instance of such a tournament was played in 1970, in Italy. The Coppa del Mondo was organised by the Federation of Independent European Female Football (FIEFF). Eight teams were scheduled to participate: Argentina, Brazil, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, England, France, Italy, and the Soviet Union. By the time the opening match was played on 6 July, Argentina, Brazil, France and the Soviet Union and been replaced by Austria, Mexico, Switzerland, and West Germany. Czechoslovakia would have been the only country from Europe's Eastern Bloc to compete but the team withdrew due to visa issues, leaving the tournament to go ahead with just seven teams. Denmark lifted the trophy after beating Italy 20 in the final, in front of a crowd of 40,000 spectators. 

Mexico 1971 soon followed. This time contested by six teams. Denmark again came out winners after beating the hosts 3-0 at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. The crowd that day was over 110,000. 

In the 1980s, a series of five separate Mundialito tournaments (Spanish for "little World Cup") were held, the first in Japan, and the subsequent four all in Italy. These tournaments quickly became some of the most prestigious women's football events of the time, attracting the best teams from around the world, as well as the internationally debuting United States women's national team. Italy won three of the five Mundialitos, with England winning the other two.

FIFA were finally persuaded to promote the womens game in 1988; following the emergence of new teams as a result of several countries lifting their bans on womens football during the '70s, as well as successful continental women's tournaments being held in both Asia and Europe around the same time. The 1988 FIFA Women's Invitation Tournament, held in China, was used as a test event to determine if a global Women's World Cup was viable. Twelve national teams took part in the competitionfour from UEFA (Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden), three from AFC (China, Japan, Thailand), two from CONCACAF (Canada and the United States), and one each from CONMEBOL (Brazil), CAF (Ivory Coast) and OFC (Australia). The tournament was quickly ruled a success after the opening match between China and Canada attracted a crowd of 45,000. Norway, who were then European champions, defeated Sweden, 10, in the final. Just two weeks later, on 30 June, FIFA green lit the establishment of an official women's World Cup and scheduled it for 1991.

China again hosted the new tournament, now rebranded as the FIFA Women's World Championship. 12 countries participatedfive from UEFA (Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway and Sweden), three from AFC (China, Japan and Chinese Taipei), one from CONCACAF (United States), and one each from CONMEBOL (Brazil), CAF (Nigeria) and OFC (New Zealand). The United States defeated Norway 21 in the final in front of a crowd of 63,000 people at Guangzhou's Tianhe Stadium. 

The tournament was then rebranded again; making its second edition become the first to carry the name that it is still known by today. The 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup was held in Sweden and was won by neighbours Norway, after they defeated Germany 20 in the final. Norway's team plane was escorted back to Oslo by two F-16s on their way to a victory celebration. This edition of the tournament was notable for FIFAs trailing of a new rule which allowed both teams to use a two-minute time out per each half. The rule was amended mid-tournament, to only allow the time out to occur after a break in play. Neither version of the rule was ever implemented permanently.

The United States hosted the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. This edition of the tournament expanded the number of competing teams from 12 to 16 and also introduced all-female teams of match officials. The tournament remains the most successful FIFA Women's World Cup to date in terms of attendance, television ratings, and public interestlargely due to the success of the United States womens national team at the Atlanta, Georgia hosted 1996 Olympics and the choice to capitalise on public interest by staging the matches primarily in large American football stadiums. The final, played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, was won by the United States, after they defeated China in a penalty shootout. The 54 shootout ended with Brandi Chastain scoring the winning penalty with her team's fifth kicka moment that is regarded as one of the most famous in all the tournaments history. 


China was set to yet again host, in 2003, but the SARS outbreak of the same year saw FIFA move the tournament back to the United States after judging them the best suited to stage the event under the rushed circumstances given they had hosted four years earlier. Germany won their first title after beating Sweden 21 after extra time. Their victory was the first secured by a female head coach, and it also made Germany the first country to win both the men's and women's edition of the tournament.

As compensation for losing the 2003 World Cup, China was award automatic hosting of the 2007 edition. Germany, adding to their "firsts" of the prior tournament, became the first country to retain the title, and they did so without conceding a single goal on their way to beating Brazil 20 in the final.

Germany themselves then took on hosting duty for the 2011 Women's World Cup, but they failed to make it three tournament wins in a row, instead exiting at the quarter-final stage after a 10 defeat to eventual winners Japan.   

The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup saw the tournament expanded once more, this time from 16 to 24 teams. It was also the first edition to implement the use of goal-line technology. More controversially, it was the first World Cup for either men or women to be played on artificial turf. All of the tournament's venues had the artificial playing surface, which over 50 players protested the use of on the basis of gender discrimination. They filed a lawsuit challenging FIFA's selection of the pitches, arguing such a choice would never be approved for the men's World Cup and thus the Canadian Human Rights Act had been violated. An application, filed just under a year before the tournament was due to be staged, with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal by a collective group of women's international players against both FIFA and the Canadian Soccer Association highlighted that FIFA had previously spent $2 million to plant natural grass over artificial turf in New Jersey and Detroit for the 1994 Mens World Cup. FIFA held their position, even in the face of possible player boycotts. Six months before the tournament, the lawsuit was withdrawn by the players. The tournament is more fondly remembered as the edition in which both Formiga of Brazil and Homare Sawa of Japan appeared in their record sixth World Cup, an achievement that had never been managed before by players of either sex. The United States won their third title after defeating Sawas Japan 52 in the final.

France was awarded the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. It was the second and last time that the tournament featured 24 teams. The United States entered as defending champions and successfully defended their title with a 20 victory over European champions the Netherlands. This victory secured them their record fourth title, making them only the second country to retain it, after Germany. Unlike Germany, however, this retaining of the title held the distinction of it being the first time that back-to-back tournaments had been won under the one manager since Vittorio Pozzo did it 81 years earlier with the Italian men's team at the 1934 and 1938 FIFA Mens World Cups. 

In 2023, Australia and New Zealand will be hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time as joint hosts, and the number of participants will be expanded from 24 to 32. It will also be the first tournament to be held in the Southern Hemisphere. With Australia and New Zealand respectively being members of the Asian Football Confederation and Oceania Football Confederation, this will be the first FIFA senior competition to be hosted across two confederations.


Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2023, 06:23:32 pm »
Why all is still not rosy

Yes, the Saudis really are that shameless...

It was David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic in January 2023, who clued the world in on FIFAs plan to unveil Visit Saudi as a sponsor of the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup. 

The Gulf nations tourist board, established in March 2020 by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is the official promoter of the Visit Saudi program. Its aim: to attract tourists and travellers into the country to explore places such as the ancient desert city of Diriyah, where a visitor might marvel at how, contrary to public perceptions, nobody is being flogged or executed in the streets there. 

King Salman would also prefer that public perception of his country be scrubbed of any notion that women and girls are subject to systematic discrimination under laws that ensure they are subordinate to menparticularly in relation to family matters such as marriage, divorce, child custody and inheritanceand that as a result of these laws, many women are not permitted to even leave their home without the say so of their male guardian.

Someone calling the shots at Visit Saudi believes the perfect platform upon which to wash away their image of being serial human rights abusers is the Womens World CupFIFAs pinnacle tournament for womens football. The same sport in which a significant percentage of players, coaching staff, match officials, media personnel, match spectators and TV audience would not only have been unable to achieve their careers or freely watch football had they been Saudi, but would also find themselves being arrested and detained on the basis of their sexuality if they were to ever be in the country and reveal it.

A person could be forgiven then for assuming the tournaments governing body would be sharp to recognising such a glaring mismatch between sport and sponsor and delete Visit Saudis proposal email without ever opening it... if that governing body wasnt widely known to be FIFA, that is.

Instead of pretending to have never received word of Visit Saudis interest in becoming an official partner for the tournament, FIFA opted to sign a quota sale contract with King Salmans tourism boardwithout consulting anyone from tournament hosts Football Australia or New Zealand Football.

Two days after Ornsteins article appeared in The Athletic, the tournaments Organizing Committee wrote an urgent letter to FIFA demanding clarification on how the partnership with Visit Saudi would work.

Football Australia told The Athletic they are "very disappointed" FIFA did not discuss the matter with them, adding: "The proposed Visit Saudi sponsorship of the Womens World Cup is yet another example of FIFAs and world footballs hypocrisy when it comes to their stated values versus where the money comes from."

Unease is not limited to only those within Football Australia or New Zealand Football. The United States Soccer Federation released its own statement vowing to "voice concerns."

The statement read: "U.S. Soccer strongly supports human rights and equity for all and believes in the power of our sport to have a positive impact. Our values, principles and vision guide our decisions in choosing which sponsors and partners with whom we directly align."

"While we cannot control how other organizations manage sponsorship selections for the tournaments we compete in, we can voice our concerns and we will continue to support our players."

Current United States womens national team players have already voiced their own concerns, along with a growing list of players from other countries, as well as coaches, journalists, fans and a number of human rights advocates, with Amnesty denouncing FIFAs decision as a "textbook case of sportswashing."

Football Australia again spoke to The Athletic on 21 February and said talks with FIFA are both wanted and needed "as soon as possible" adding: "Weve had a response from FIFA. That response says nothing more than: "Dialogue will be open" which were encouraging, because we want to learn more about what this purported deal is about."

"The dialogue hasnt begun yet. Wed like to begin it as soon as possible. Were about to set up a meeting with FIFA and were waiting for information from them."

For now, womens football must wait to learn if its soul is to be sold against its wishes. The only certainty is that there is no form of partnership with Visit Saudi which will become popular with the passing of time.
 

**


The Canadian Womens National Team vs the Canadian Soccer Association  Why purple is the new favourite colour of women's football

Only four countries have won Olympic Gold since womens football was introduced to the games in 1996. Canada added themselves to the exclusive list after beating Sweden in a penalty shootout inside the International Stadium in Yokohama, Tokyo. 18 months later, the gold medallists are still yet to be paid for the entirety of 2022. 

Now the Canadian Soccer Associations (CSA) reported budget cuts could jeopardise their womens teams chances of ever winning a medal again.

On 10 February 2023after a year of negotiations between Canadas players and the CSAcaptain Christine Sinclair and the rest of the squad finally said "enough is enough."

In a joint statement between the national team squad and the Canadian Soccer Players Association (CSPA), the players said they are "outraged and deeply concerned" by the Canadian Soccer Associations reported funding cuts, adding: "The time is now, we are taking job action."

The players say their demands go beyond financials, but that they are seeking equal pay with the men's team going forward, as well as equal investment in resources between the respective programs, including increased staffing. 

Their demands come as the Canadian Soccer Association plan widespread budget cutswhich the players of the womens national team believe disproportionately affects their program.

On the same day as the joint statement was published by the Canadian Soccer Players Association, 322-capped Christine Sinclair gave an interview with TSNs Sportcentre in which she said: "until this is resolved, I cannot represent this association."

Sinclair said: "Some of us trained today with our shirts inside out, but the fact we havent heard from [the CSA] since we put in our demands, they havent even had the courtesy to reach out to us to schedule an emergency call, as a team weve decided to take job action."

"From this moment on we will not be participating in any [CSA] activities until this is resolved. Thats very hard to say as an athlete who wants to compete, who wants to represent Canada, but enough is enough at this point."

A deadline of one week was then given to the CSA to resolve the situation, otherwise the players intended to extend their strike beyond the training camp that they were in at the time of issuing their demands, refusing to participate in the 2023 edition of the SheBelieves Cup, organised by the United States Soccer Federation.

The CSAs response was a swift public defence of both its past and present position regarding the womens national team, reiterating their earlier comments of how the CSA has "a proven track record of supporting womens soccer. Pay equity for our womens national team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. [We] will not agree to any deal without it."

The CSA were also swift to claim to have "already issued a mutually agreed retroactive payment [for 2022]" and "presented an equity-based proposal to our national teams several months ago."

Their statement accepted "there is more to do" with regard to equity between the programs of both sexes, adding: "we need to have a collective bargaining agreement in place, to responsibly plan for the future."

The CSAs response was not limited to public comment, howeverthey also engaged their lawyers, shutting down the national team squads threat of a formal strike with a threat of their own: legal action that would have left both the Canadian Soccer Players Association and each player within the team camp individually liable for millions of dollars in damages should the team fail to uphold contractual obligation to participate in the SheBelieves Cup.

Faced with little option but to take to the pitch against the United States in their opening match, the Canadian players did just thatalthough they stressed that they were playing under protest. It was a stressing which played out using both words and action, all of which was supported by the players of the United States; who have themselves had to fight for equality between the national team programs of both sexes in their own country.

Both sets of players wore purple on the pitch at Exploria Stadium, Orlandoa colour that is often used to symbolise gender equality issuesbefore and during the match. It was a move that was seen again in further displays of solidarity from multiple other womens national teams during the February international window.


Where do all go from here?

One major concern of the national team players is how the Canadian Soccer Associations reported funding cuts will jeopardise performance at future tournaments. When the players arrived in Orlando for the SheBelieves Cup, it was with notably fewer staff members than had previously been the norm. The reduction in the womens team budget will also likely cause there to be fewer players at training camps still yet to come, which will themselves be fewer in number. 

Its a future which prompted 220-capped Sophie Schmidt to retire on the spot following the CSAs threat of legal action, asking the teams head coach, Bev Priestman, to arrange her a flight home. Schmidt has since decided to stick around for this summers World Cup, after Christine Sinclair talked her out of leaving.

One other person who may need to also be persuaded to stick around is gold medal winning head coach Bev Priestman herself, who is said to be attracting interest from multiple clubs. 

Canadas opening game of the 2023 Womens World Cup is against Nigeria on 21 July, in Melbourne. It remains to be seen who will be present for it.


**

 
The Wasted Golden Generation: RFEF, Jorge Vilda, and Las 15

Only a glance at recent league tables and tournament records from around Europe is enough to learn that Spanish footballunsurprisinglyboasts some of the finest female players in the world. Not one of them has an international medal among their impressive collection, however. Ask the players who have been dubbed Las 15 why they believe that is, and all will speak the same name.

Who is Jorge Vilda?

In order to fully answer this question, another must first be asked: Who was Ignacio Quereda? The short answer is that he was the physical embodiment of the The Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) apathy towards its womens national team. Queredas reign as head coach lasted for a staggering 27 years before finally coming to a long-overdue end in the weeks following Spains dismal 2015 World Cup. They scored only two goals on their way to finishing bottom of Group E; one of which was scored by team captain, Vero Boquete, in what would be their final match of the tournament. Six weeks later, Quereda resignedafter Boquete took on a prominent role in the 23-player-strong revolt that resulted in a much-needed ending of an era, but which came at the expense of her international career.

Boquete, along with Spains other captains, were all controversially phased out of the team over the next two years. She announced her international retirement following her surprise omission from Spains squad for the 2017 Euros, later saying in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, "I know my time with the national team is over, and I know it's not because my football." 

In 2021, Boquete was featured in the Movistar+ documentary Romper El Silencio (Break the Silence) alongside former teammates Vicky Losada, Natalia Pablos, and Mar Prieto, in which all detailed their experiences of playing for Queredas Spain. Boquetes story was one of Querida being psychologically abusive, vocally homophobic, controlling, and that everything of the environment which he created was toxicclaims which are remarkably similar to those recently levelled against Queredas successor: the same head coach who effectively brought about the premature end of Boquetes time with La Roja, Jorge Vilda.

Appointed as senior head coach in 2015, Vilda also holds the position of Sporting Director for the RFEFs womens national team program. Prior to his appointment with the senior team, he coached Spains Womens Under 17s & Under 19s for a period of five years, in which he collected eight medals. Despite his success at youth level, he is yet to win a single knock-out match in senior tournaments.

Rumours of discontent among Vildas Spain began circulating in the days immediately following the teams quarter-final exit from Euro 2022. As with the revolt against Quereda, it was, again, the captains who raised the concerns about working conditions. A little over a month after being knocked-out by England, the Spanish media revealed that the team captains had contacted RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, requesting the dismissal of Vilda. 

Their list of reasons for why was extensive and included, among other things: a failure to both safely manage the game time of players and then adequately treat the injuries resulting from an overload of minutes; ineffective, low-quality training methods that are levels below that which they can access with their clubs; doubts about his ability to make competent tactical decisions during preparations and in-game; and excessively controlling behaviour within the camp that strips players of freedoms as basic as being allowed to close their hotel room doors overnight.

Rubiales response was a frank and furious rejection of the request. Vilda himself also declined to resign following the first of many meetings which occurred between him and his players as he attempted to learn of and understand the sentiments towards him. These meetingswhich took place both as a collective squad and as one-on-oneswere thought so intense that 15 players subsequently sent identical emails to RFEF stating their "emotional and health state had been significantly affected" by "recent events" and, as a result, they would not be available for selection. Despite not naming Vilda in the email, there was little doubt of the root cause.

Las 15

Barcelona: Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra Panos
Atletico Madrid: Ainhoa Moraza, Lola Gallardo
Manchester United: Ona Batlle, Lucia Garcia
Manchester City: Leila Ouahabi, Laia Aleixandri 
Real Sociedad: Nerea Eizaguirre, Amaiur Sarriegi

* Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) has sided with the players but is currently unavailable for selection due to long-term injury. She reportedly did not email the RFEF along with the other 15.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Spains RFEF-friendly media were quick to call the actions of Las 15 "an unacceptable rebellion" whilst also highlighting the number of Barcelona players among them. Leila Ouahabi, now of Manchester City, was also Barcelona player as recently as last summer. Spains squad for Euro 2022 contained nine Barcelona players, with the next most represented club being Real Madrid, with seven. 

Prior to the national team captains (all of whom were Barcelona players) approaching RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, and later Jorge Vilda himself, a squad meeting occurred in which Irene Paredes (then first captain), led the efforts to establish how much support there was within the squad for an attempt to remove Vilda from his post. No player objected. Later, once the attempt was underway, several players failed to speak out against him, prompting sections of the Spanish media to declare that Las 15 never had full support to begin with, and that there were members within the squad who did not wish for Vilda to leave his position as head coach. 

As a result, those who did speak out felt betrayed by those who did notcreating a divide in the dressing room that was split into two "blocks" of players: Barcelona vs Real Madrid. This divide added to the tension that already existed due to the strained relationship between the players and Vilda. 

Reports from the dressing room contradict the medias claims of Vilda having players in his corner; saying instead that those who did not speak out simply lacked the courage to do so given the history of retaliation against individualslike Vero Boqueteeven when efforts to force the RFEF into addressing valid player concerns have been successful. 

In any case, Las 15 removed themselves from the national team. They have since released a public statement, in which they state, confusingly, that they have no desire to remove Jorge Vilda from his role as head coach. Nor have they stated what they do request of the RFEF. Questions have been asked not of Las 15 themselves, but of who is advising them in their strategy.

What happens now?

Las 15 havent been selected for the squad since they declared themselves unavailable. The RFEF has said that all are welcome to return, but only on the condition they first "accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness." Following RFEFs statement of that point, federation officials snubbed the entirety Barcelonas Spanish Super Cup winning squad when leaving them to present each other with their medals. 

Jorge Vilda still insists he wont resign. And since he still holds the position of Sporting Director for the womens national team program, chances are he wont be firing himself either.

As things stand, Spain will be going to the World Cup without 15 players who, if they had the working conditions fitting of their quality, could be the difference between a Spain that fails to win a knock-out match and a Spain that is as dominant as the club most represented among Las 15, Barcelona.


**


The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Equipe de France institution.

On 24 February 2023, Wendie Renard15-time Division 1 Féminine champion, nine-time Coupe de France champion, eight-time UEFA Womens Champions League champion, five-time FIFA FIFPro World XI selecteeand, in that very same week of February, French national team captainposted a short but passionate, surprise message on her Instagram to tell the world she was pausing her time with Les Bleues at 142 caps.

Three days before the posting, she collected her 142nd cap in a World Cup preparation friendly against Norway. A World Cup which her surprise message said she regretfully cannot bring herself to participate in. Her reasons for why did not occur during the 72 hours between the full-time whistle at Stade Raymond-Kopa and her opening up Instagram, but are rather a culmination of three years worth of tensions between the French national team players and head coach Corinne Diacre. 

Hours after Renard announced what may well turn out to be a permanent international retirement given she will have turned 33 by the time the World Cup starts without her, two of her fellow compatriotsKady Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katotoposted their own messages mirroring Renards intent to walk away from the national team until any such time that the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) has addressed the working conditions for players.

None of the three messages mentioned Corinne Diacre by name, but those of Diani and Katoto left little doubt that their decision was made in relation to the head coach who has held the position for five-and-a-half years, while Renards autobiography, published in December 2019, painted an unfortunate picture of her relationship with Diacre. 

Diacre was already ten years into her managerial career before being appointed head coach of the French womens national team. Beginning in 2007, she held concurrent roles as the assistant coach for the French womens national team and head coach with Soyaux. Five years later she moved on from both positions to take charge of French men's professional club, Clermont Foot; replacing Helena Costa, who quit a month after being hired stating "male attitudes" as her reason. Diacre became the first woman to coach a mens professional club in a competitive match. In Summer 2017, she returned to the FFF and became head coach of the womens national team, beginning a tenure that has notably been marred with controversy and clashes with players.

Shortly after taking the job, Diacre stripped longtime captain Wendie Renard of the armband and gave it instead to Amandine Henry. Renard detailed the events in her autobiography, saying Diacre took the captaincy away after judging Renards performances for France to be below the level that she performed at while playing for Olympique Lyonnais. Renard also detailed personal grievances with Diacre, for which Renard was criticised by then president of the FFF, Noël Le Graët. Diacre requested Renard be punished for the content of her book, a move which Le Graët also criticised.   

The first major tournament Diacre took charge of with France was the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, held in France. The FFF set her the target of winning the competition. The team was disappointingly knocked out in the quarter-finalsa fate that many felt may not have come to pass if Diacre had included players such as Kheira Hamraoui and Division 1 Féminine top-scorer, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, in her squad for the tournament. She also drew criticism for her tactics and game management, which were described as being "outdated." 

Two weeks after exiting the competition, Diacre gave an interview with Téléfoot in which she highlighted Eugénie Le Sommers performance in the quarter-final, saying that it was "below standard" and accusing Le Sommer of deliberately ignoring set tactics. Le Sommers club at the time was Olympique Lyonnais, and when Diacres comments were put to president Jean-Michel Aulas, he responded with claims that people from Olympique Lyonnais knew of "inconceivable things" that happened during preparation for the tournament. Diacre later apologised to Le Sommer, but by now it was becoming apparent that relationships between Diacre and her squad were deteriorating fast, and that many people across French football knew the reality of the situation.

Former Lyon manager Gérard Prêcheur alluded to such when speaking to L'Équipe during the fallout of national team midfielder Gaëtane Thiney being dropped from the squad by Diacre in retaliation to Thineys request that tactics and coaching methods be modernised. Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, who retired from international football following Frances exit from the 2019 World Cup, denounced Diacre in an interview, saying "Winning a title with this coach seems impossible to me. We play in a very, very negative environment. I don't see myself winning anything with this manager, and a lot of players think so too but don't say it." Bouhaddi was subsequently called-up by Diacre but declined.

One player who Diacre did not call up around the same time, was captain Amandine Henry, saying the player was not fit after returning from injury. Olympique Lyonnais Féminins General Manager Olivier Blanc, Henrys agent, Wendie Renard, Amel Majri (fellow teammate), and Reynald Pedros (then Olympique Lyonnais manager), all saw the situation differently. Speaking to Canal+, Pedros said Henrys omission was "very clearly a punishment," adding of Dicares team environment: "It is a very complicated relationship between the players and the coach. Players returned to their clubs very psychologically affected. They go to the France team out of obligation, not out of pleasure. They go to the French team with a pit in their stomach. When they came back, we had discussions to morally try to put them afloat [] We could see that there were things that were wrong. The girls were sometimes at their wit's end." 

Amandine Henry gave an interview with Canal+, in which she accused Diacre of dropping her as punishment for speaking to Noël Le Graët about the teams issues. Henry also described the national team environment around the time of the 2019 World Cup, saying: "I saw girls crying in their room, I personally happened to cry in my room, because I wanted to experience this World Cup, but it was total chaos."

Around the same time as Henrys interview, a former Clermont player, Thomas Guerbert, spoke about Diacres management during her time at the club. Guerbert tweeted that Diacres coaching style for the French national team was the same as it was in the Ligue 2 club, and to "not expect her to change." Guerberts claims echoed the concerns which were being voiced by his Clermont teammates. Several spoke out against Diacres coaching style in an interview with So Foot and compared her time at the club to "a dictatorship". The players claimed Diacre would force players to sit out matches without providing them with a reason, and would threaten to fire them "for the good of the group." Diacre also allegedly would not allow players to stay in their rooms during Ramadan, again for the good of the squad. The players further criticised her for being overly particular about minor things like ice cubes being permitted in drinks. All of her attitudes and behaviours earned her a string of disparaging nicknames among the squad. When Diacre left her position at Clermont, she did so without saying goodbye. 

In the summer of 2021, Eric Blahic, Diacres assistant coach since January 2020, stepped down from his role. He was the second assistant coach under Diacre to step down since 2017. Blahic was reprimanded by Diacre for having private, off-the-record conversations with players, and upon his departure he blamed Diacre for wanting too much control.

Noël Le Graët has never wavered in his support for Diacre, and despite him no longer being president of the FFF it appears the federation still has no interest in removing a head coach who many would say, in light of her failure to meet the objective of winning a home World cup, is more trouble than she is worth.   

The announcement of Wendie Renard, Kady Diani, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto intending to make themselves unavailable for further selection with the national team until changes are made to the working environment received a short response from the FFF: "The FFF has taken note of the declarations of Renard, Diani and Katoto. Its Executive Committee, which will meet on February 28, will address the issue on that occasion. The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Equipe de France institution."
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #5 on: February 27, 2023, 01:14:50 pm »
I've decided to start very early on the thread for this because major tournaments have lots of context, and I thought it would be useful for us to record all of the context that we already have and all of the context still yet to come before July, so that anyone who jumps in at the time the football itself starts has exactly what they need to be able to read back and catch up on happenings if they wish to.

Please note the (*) in the thread title. The star is a reminder that contributions are expected to be respectful, constructive, and conducive to all of us having fun  :wave
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #6 on: February 27, 2023, 01:21:07 pm »
Boss thread Kellan.

Really looking forward to this, although maybe not the kick off times  ::)
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #7 on: February 27, 2023, 01:23:40 pm »
The French seem to adore a wee bit of pre tournament drama  :D
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #8 on: February 27, 2023, 01:27:06 pm »
Loved watching the last World Cup, packed stadiums and the knockout games were a brilliant standard and exciting matches.

Are USA favourites again?
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #9 on: February 27, 2023, 01:33:27 pm »
Loved watching the last World Cup, packed stadiums and the knockout games were a brilliant standard and exciting matches.

Are USA favourites again?

Most bookies have USA favourites, but only marginally from England. 365 have them both at 7/2.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #10 on: February 27, 2023, 03:24:46 pm »
England and Netherlands are going to miss Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, respectively.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #11 on: February 27, 2023, 03:33:53 pm »
.
Cracking thread Kellan  :thumbup

Looking forward to giving it a full read through - and also for the tournament itself in July.







2023 Womens World Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/womens-world-cup-on-tv.html (on ITV & BBC)

2023 Womens World Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/fifa-womens-world-cup


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me   www.atdhe.us


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/world-cup-women

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Highlights & Replays: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights & https://ourmatch.me & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com & https://highlightsfootball.net


Official Sites: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC & www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/womens/womensworldcup/australia-new-zealand2023 & www.youtube.com/@fifa/videos

Wikipedia: 2023 WWC - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_FIFA_Women%27s_World_Cup & General WWC History - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIFA_Women%27s_World_Cup

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #12 on: February 27, 2023, 05:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on February 27, 2023, 03:24:46 pm
England and Netherlands are going to miss Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, respectively.
England will probably cope better without Mead than the Netherlands will cope without Miedema, just because England have the better depth. The Netherlands don't really have anybody to turn to except Beerensteyn and Martens. Although their results lately haven't been too terrible at all.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #13 on: February 27, 2023, 10:13:52 pm »
I've got tickets to Ireland v Australia which is the opening match in Australia. Missed out on the first round of tickets as it was scheduled to be played at the new 42k Football Stadium. Fortunately, the organisers asked FIFA if they could move it to the Olympic Stadium 82k capacity when they realised the demand. The match actually sold out before the Finals tickets.

Also, locked in 4 tickets for the final. Category A tickets for both matches only set me back $80 (£44). I think Category C is about $30 (£16) which is roughly the price of a movie ticket.

It's going to do so much for football and most importantly all women's sports down here.
Logged
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #14 on: February 28, 2023, 08:54:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 27, 2023, 10:13:52 pm
It's going to do so much for football and most importantly all women's sports down here.
That's what it's all about at this stage really, isn't it?

I love it when a host country does well. Australia, of the two, are easily the most likely to go deep into the tournament. They have been looking like an interesting side recently. Friendly against England in April, and that will be interesting in its own way.
Logged

Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #15 on: February 28, 2023, 01:14:52 pm »
The French are kicking the Diacre can down the road by a week. The meeting held by the FFF today has confirmed that Noel Le Graet is fully and permanently out as president, but Diacre's future isn't now being dealt with until 9 March. A four-person team has been tasked with deciding what needs to be done. One of them is Aline Riera, ex women's national team player, currently sits on the FFF's executive board.

For those who don't know, Le Graet is out over bullying and sexual harassment. One of the women who had to put up with his behaviour was Corinne Diacre. She never reported it herself, it was reported on her behalf by Aline Riera.

French football is wild.

Jean-Michel Aulas is also one of the four. Pretty obvious whose side he will be taking.

She is probably done for no matter who decides her fate, with Le Graet no longer there to protect her. Word is she will be resigning anyway.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,203
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #16 on: February 28, 2023, 02:25:18 pm »
I take it pics are a no-go here Jimbo?  ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #17 on: February 28, 2023, 03:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 28, 2023, 02:25:18 pm
I take it pics are a no-go here Jimbo?  ;D
Only if they are in appreciation of the subject's footballing talent. The Laddo Thread was closed years ago mate. :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #18 on: February 28, 2023, 04:46:38 pm »
Put this in here for the unofficial theme song!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeCYLIWg0oY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZeCYLIWg0oY</a>
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #19 on: March 2, 2023, 11:10:47 pm »
FIFA doing a Richard Dunne yet again. Maybe they should sign-up Tyson Beckford for the USA/CAN/MEX World Cup.

Quote
'Where a supermodel fits is baffling': Ex-FIFA council member slams appointment of Adriana Lima

Moya Dodd, a former player for Australia, said the supermodel's stances on healthy eating and abortion had been problematic in the past.

FIFA's appointment of supermodel Adriana Lima as its global fan ambassador in a Women's World Cup year is "baffling" and sends the wrong message to players and fans, former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd said.

Brazilian Lima will "develop, promote and participate in several global initiatives" in her role as FIFA's first global fan ambassador, the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

Australian Dodd, a former international player who served on the committee for Australia and New Zealand's successful bid to co-host the World Cup, said that Lima's appointment less than five months before the tournament was "tone deaf".

"At the outset, the model's public image looked an odd fit for an organisation that says it wants to empower girls and women," Dodd, one of the first women to serve on FIFA's decision-making body, wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"I asked whether the FIFA ambassador will be delivering messages on body image, wellbeing and healthy eating.

"What will this ambassador represent to the large and growing population of aspirational #womensfootball players and fans who love the game because (it) shows us what empowerment and equality can look like?"

Dodd, a member of the FIFA Council from 2013 to 2016, also referred to comments Lima made in a 2006 interview with the magazine GQ in which she said abortion was "a crime".

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/where-a-supermodel-fits-is-baffling-ex-fifa-council-members-slams-appointmen/v4pe24gho
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #20 on: March 3, 2023, 05:24:29 am »
Just when you think they can't put their feet any further down their collective mouths, they pull this.

What's next? It truly beggars belief........
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #21 on: March 6, 2023, 05:25:41 pm »
Quote
FIFA could be set to abandon plans for Saudi Arabias tourism arm to sponsor the Womens World Cup after a ferocious response from co-hosts Australia and New Zealand and some of the highest-profile players in the womens game.

The global governing body is still yet to even publicly acknowledge the mooted deal, more than two months on from initial reports by The Athletic in January which said Visit Saudi would be unveiled as a tournament sponsor.

That triggered a wave of immense criticism from both Football Australia and New Zealand Football, who demanded immediate clarification from FIFA and said neither federation had been consulted.

The scale of the backlash has shocked FIFA, according to a source familiar with the tournaments planning who was not authorised to speak publicly. The source also claimed the Gianni Infantino-led organisation was now considering ways to reshape the Visit Saudi agreement and find a solution before next weeks FIFA congress in Rwanda.

It could, according to the source, involve the sponsorship being instead attributed to another Saudi-related entity rather than the kingdoms tourism body, which would also address separate fears in Australia and New Zealand that the co-hosts ambitions to promote their own countries as holiday destinations could be overshadowed by another nation.

Full article: https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/fifa-poised-to-scrap-visit-saudi-sponsorship-for-women-s-world-cup-20230305-p5cpjk.html
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #22 on: March 9, 2023, 12:29:55 pm »
Diacre is out - fired. FFF's statement concentrates more on the issue being her methods and how players don't think they're good enough, rather than it being a matter of everything else that was going on. No replacement yet, but the committee who decided Diacre's position was untenable have now been asked to pool together possible replacements. The latest name doing the rounds is Herve Renard, most recently of the Saudi men's team at the Qatar WC.

https://www.fff.fr/article/9817-communique-de-la-fff.html


Elsewhere, Alexia has reiterated her support for the Spanish players who haven't had as much luck as the French ones. It will be really interesting to see if she supports them enough to make Las 15 into Las 16 and stay at home with them, or accept selection for the squad. She still hasn't given a clear answer on her intentions, she's still hiding (if that's not too strong a word) behind her ACL injury currently making her unavailable anyway and the ongoing attempts to solve the stand-off in time for the summer.

https://theathletic.com/4290872/2023/03/09/alexia-putellas-spain-strike/
« Reply #23 on: March 9, 2023, 01:14:10 pm »
Hah on the same day the Beeb had an article quoting her decrying the nasty and vicious campaign to oust her and she's not going anywhere.....  :wave
« Reply #24 on: March 16, 2023, 01:36:19 pm »

'Fifa admits defeat over plans for Saudi sponsorship of Womens World Cup':-

Infantino remains keen on Saudi sponsorship in womens game
Womens World Cup prize fund up 300% and equality the target

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/16/fifa-defeat-saudi-sponsorship-womens-world-cup-plans-infantino


« Reply #25 on: March 29, 2023, 01:02:40 pm »
.
'Bild reporting FIFA have forbidden Germanys women team from wearing a rainbow captains armband at the Womens World Cup. It was allowed at the Euros last year by UEFA & the DFB had been under the impression it would not be an issue in Australia/New Zealand.' - https://twitter.com/RaeComm/status/1641015832342933504 (ESPN journalist)


Bild link - www.bild.de/sport/fussball/fussball/fifa-verbietet-dfb-fussballerinnen-die-regenbogen-binde-bei-der-wm-83372180.bild.html

^ I know it is 'Bild' - but should be other links from other media outlets appearing soon if true...


'Alexandra Popp (31) and Co. have been wearing the rainbow armband at international matches for the women's national team for years. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer (July 20th to August 20th) they are not allowed to do that!

"Fifa has informed us that they want all participating nations to wear the Fifa captain's armband with the Fifa campaign," says national team manager Maika Fischer (37). The DFB has inquired about the possibility of submitting an application for an exception. Fifa immediately rejected it. Information on possible penalties has not yet been released. Nevertheless, this means that no female captain may wear a different armband at the World Cup than the official one of the world association.

It was different at the European Championships last summer. There, the DFB was allowed to register the rainbow armband before the tournament. Uefa approved it. Captain Popp shot us into the final with the rainbow armband on his arm.

In February, the DFB discussed the issue with the team council of the women's national team. We have remained so that we wear the FIFA armband if there is a strict requirement from FIFA. Also because Australia and New Zealand are LGBTQ+-friendly countries and a sign is not as mandatory as it is in Qatar in winter ," says team manager Fischer. In the international matches up to the World Cup, the German captain will continue to wear the rainbow armband.

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (55) says: We always carry the rainbow armband in our hearts. We are in exchange with other nations to find common solutions on how certain messages can be transported.' (translated via google)


« Last Edit: March 29, 2023, 01:05:40 pm by oojason »
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #26 on: March 29, 2023, 01:11:18 pm »
Here we go again.  :butt Can easily see them telling FIFA to get fucked  :wanker
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #27 on: April 21, 2023, 03:02:58 pm »
Big blow as England captain Leah Williamson will miss the world cup with an ACL injury and looking like Beth Mead top scorer at the Euro's will miss out as well.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #28 on: April 21, 2023, 03:28:51 pm »
Women players and ACL injuries has been a bit of a hot topic. It's been recently highlighted too by the likes of Bex Smith (ex Sunnanå defender and former NZ captain) about design of boots. Too many top flight games being played on inferior pitches also hasn't helped.
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #29 on: April 21, 2023, 03:32:54 pm »
Ah - just seen this too:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64032536

"Why do women players get so many ACL injuries?"
« Reply #30 on: April 21, 2023, 04:28:39 pm »
Great article.

Although it is slowly changing, I am amazed by a continuing lack of football boots designed for girls and women.
Logged

« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm »
.



'Fifa threatens Womens World Cup broadcast blackout in Europe':-

Infantino unhappy with big European nations offers for rights
Fifa president refers to slap in the face of players and all women

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/02/fifa-threatens-womens-world-cup-broadcast-blackout-in-europe-offers-rights-infantino


To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the Fifa Womens World Cup, Infantino said. Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the Fifa Womens World Cup into the big five European countries.

The viewing figures of the Fifa Womens World Cup are 50-60% of the mens World Cup (which in turn are the highest of any event), yet the broadcasters offers in the Big 5 European countries for the Fifa Womens World Cup are 20 to 100(!) times lower than for the mens FIFA World Cup, he wrote on Instagram. This is a slap in the face of all the great Fifa Womens World Cup players and indeed of all women worldwide.


^ or rather his ego and bank balance, I assume.


FIFA threatening to gut their own product viewership by 70% - and ignoring the fact that most European TV companies are not going to pay top whack for a tournament whose matches taking place at 9-10am in the mornings (European time) - when most people are at work, or on holiday, or having a lie-in on weekends etc.

And I'm sure this statement from Infantino hasn't gone over well with the 2023 World Cup advertisers either.

Not that Infantino gives them much though; (cough Budwieser)...
Re: FIFA Womens World Cup 2023  AUNZ | 20 July20 August (*)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:02:59 pm »
Fuckin BBC would be happy to pay for shite like Bowls and horse trials.  :butt
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:03:32 pm »
He's just upset that the Europeans are refusing to subsidise the rest of the worlds viewership & his jollies.
Logged
