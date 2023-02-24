Why all is still not rosy

It was David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic in January 2023, who clued the world in on FIFAs plan to unveil Visit Saudi as a sponsor of the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup.The Gulf nations tourist board, established in March 2020 by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is the official promoter of the Visit Saudi program. Its aim: to attract tourists and travellers into the country to explore places such as the ancient desert city of Diriyah, where a visitor might marvel at how, contrary to public perceptions, nobody is being flogged or executed in the streets there.King Salman would also prefer that public perception of his country be scrubbed of any notion that women and girls are subject to systematic discrimination under laws that ensure they are subordinate to menparticularly in relation to family matters such as marriage, divorce, child custody and inheritanceand that as a result of these laws, many women are not permitted to even leave their home without the say so of their male guardian.Someone calling the shots at Visit Saudi believes the perfect platform upon which to wash away their image of being serial human rights abusers is the Womens World CupFIFAs pinnacle tournament for womens football. The same sport in which a significant percentage of players, coaching staff, match officials, media personnel, match spectators and TV audience would not only have been unable to achieve their careers or freely watch football had they been Saudi, but would also find themselves being arrested and detained on the basis of their sexuality if they were to ever be in the country and reveal it.A person could be forgiven then for assuming the tournaments governing body would be sharp to recognising such a glaring mismatch between sport and sponsor and delete Visit Saudis proposal email without ever opening it... if that governing body wasnt widely known to be FIFA, that is.Instead of pretending to have never received word of Visit Saudis interest in becoming an official partner for the tournament, FIFA opted to sign a quota sale contract with King Salmans tourism boardwithout consulting anyone from tournament hosts Football Australia or New Zealand Football.Two days after Ornsteins article appeared in The Athletic, the tournaments Organizing Committee wrote an urgent letter to FIFA demanding clarification on how the partnership with Visit Saudi would work.Football Australia told The Athletic they are "very disappointed" FIFA did not discuss the matter with them, adding: "The proposed Visit Saudi sponsorship of the Womens World Cup is yet another example of FIFAs and world footballs hypocrisy when it comes to their stated values versus where the money comes from."Unease is not limited to only those within Football Australia or New Zealand Football. The United States Soccer Federation released its own statement vowing to "voice concerns."The statement read: "U.S. Soccer strongly supports human rights and equity for all and believes in the power of our sport to have a positive impact. Our values, principles and vision guide our decisions in choosing which sponsors and partners with whom we directly align.""While we cannot control how other organizations manage sponsorship selections for the tournaments we compete in, we can voice our concerns and we will continue to support our players."Current United States womens national team players have already voiced their own concerns, along with a growing list of players from other countries, as well as coaches, journalists, fans and a number of human rights advocates, with Amnesty denouncing FIFAs decision as a "textbook case of sportswashing."Football Australia again spoke to The Athletic on 21 February and said talks with FIFA are both wanted and needed "as soon as possible" adding: "Weve had a response from FIFA. That response says nothing more than: "Dialogue will be open" which were encouraging, because we want to learn more about what this purported deal is about.""The dialogue hasnt begun yet. Wed like to begin it as soon as possible. Were about to set up a meeting with FIFA and were waiting for information from them."For now, womens football must wait to learn if its soul is to be sold against its wishes. The only certainty is that there is no form of partnership with Visit Saudi which will become popular with the passing of time.Only four countries have won Olympic Gold since womens football was introduced to the games in 1996. Canada added themselves to the exclusive list after beating Sweden in a penalty shootout inside the International Stadium in Yokohama, Tokyo. 18 months later, the gold medallists are still yet to be paid for the entirety of 2022.Now the Canadian Soccer Associations (CSA) reported budget cuts could jeopardise their womens teams chances of ever winning a medal again.On 10 February 2023after a year of negotiations between Canadas players and the CSAcaptain Christine Sinclair and the rest of the squad finally said "enough is enough."In a joint statement between the national team squad and the Canadian Soccer Players Association (CSPA), the players said they are "outraged and deeply concerned" by the Canadian Soccer Associations reported funding cuts, adding: "The time is now, we are taking job action."The players say their demands go beyond financials, but that they are seeking equal pay with the men's team going forward, as well as equal investment in resources between the respective programs, including increased staffing.Their demands come as the Canadian Soccer Association plan widespread budget cutswhich the players of the womens national team believe disproportionately affects their program.On the same day as the joint statement was published by the Canadian Soccer Players Association, 322-capped Christine Sinclair gave an interview with TSNs Sportcentre in which she said: "until this is resolved, I cannot represent this association."Sinclair said: "Some of us trained today with our shirts inside out, but the fact we havent heard from [the CSA] since we put in our demands, they havent even had the courtesy to reach out to us to schedule an emergency call, as a team weve decided to take job action.""From this moment on we will not be participating in any [CSA] activities until this is resolved. Thats very hard to say as an athlete who wants to compete, who wants to represent Canada, but enough is enough at this point."A deadline of one week was then given to the CSA to resolve the situation, otherwise the players intended to extend their strike beyond the training camp that they were in at the time of issuing their demands, refusing to participate in the 2023 edition of the SheBelieves Cup, organised by the United States Soccer Federation.The CSAs response was a swift public defence of both its past and present position regarding the womens national team, reiterating their earlier comments of how the CSA has "a proven track record of supporting womens soccer. Pay equity for our womens national team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. [We] will not agree to any deal without it."The CSA were also swift to claim to have "already issued a mutually agreed retroactive payment [for 2022]" and "presented an equity-based proposal to our national teams several months ago."Their statement accepted "there is more to do" with regard to equity between the programs of both sexes, adding: "we need to have a collective bargaining agreement in place, to responsibly plan for the future."The CSAs response was not limited to public comment, howeverthey also engaged their lawyers, shutting down the national team squads threat of a formal strike with a threat of their own: legal action that would have left both the Canadian Soccer Players Association and each player within the team camp individually liable for millions of dollars in damages should the team fail to uphold contractual obligation to participate in the SheBelieves Cup.Faced with little option but to take to the pitch against the United States in their opening match, the Canadian players did just thatalthough they stressed that they were playing under protest. It was a stressing which played out using both words and action, all of which was supported by the players of the United States; who have themselves had to fight for equality between the national team programs of both sexes in their own country.Both sets of players wore purple on the pitch at Exploria Stadium, Orlandoa colour that is often used to symbolise gender equality issuesbefore and during the match. It was a move that was seen again in further displays of solidarity from multiple other womens national teams during the February international window.One major concern of the national team players is how the Canadian Soccer Associations reported funding cuts will jeopardise performance at future tournaments. When the players arrived in Orlando for the SheBelieves Cup, it was with notably fewer staff members than had previously been the norm. The reduction in the womens team budget will also likely cause there to be fewer players at training camps still yet to come, which will themselves be fewer in number.Its a future which prompted 220-capped Sophie Schmidt to retire on the spot following the CSAs threat of legal action, asking the teams head coach, Bev Priestman, to arrange her a flight home. Schmidt has since decided to stick around for this summers World Cup, after Christine Sinclair talked her out of leaving.One other person who may need to also be persuaded to stick around is gold medal winning head coach Bev Priestman herself, who is said to be attracting interest from multiple clubs.Canadas opening game of the 2023 Womens World Cup is against Nigeria on 21 July, in Melbourne. It remains to be seen who will be present for it.Only a glance at recent league tables and tournament records from around Europe is enough to learn that Spanish footballunsurprisinglyboasts some of the finest female players in the world. Not one of them has an international medal among their impressive collection, however. Ask the players who have been dubbed Las 15 why they believe that is, and all will speak the same name.In order to fully answer this question, another must first be asked: Who was Ignacio Quereda? The short answer is that he was the physical embodiment of the The Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) apathy towards its womens national team. Queredas reign as head coach lasted for a staggering 27 years before finally coming to a long-overdue end in the weeks following Spains dismal 2015 World Cup. They scored only two goals on their way to finishing bottom of Group E; one of which was scored by team captain, Vero Boquete, in what would be their final match of the tournament. Six weeks later, Quereda resignedafter Boquete took on a prominent role in the 23-player-strong revolt that resulted in a much-needed ending of an era, but which came at the expense of her international career.Boquete, along with Spains other captains, were all controversially phased out of the team over the next two years. She announced her international retirement following her surprise omission from Spains squad for the 2017 Euros, later saying in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, "I know my time with the national team is over, and I know it's not because my football."In 2021, Boquete was featured in the Movistar+ documentary Romper El Silencio (Break the Silence) alongside former teammates Vicky Losada, Natalia Pablos, and Mar Prieto, in which all detailed their experiences of playing for Queredas Spain. Boquetes story was one of Querida being psychologically abusive, vocally homophobic, controlling, and that everything of the environment which he created was toxicclaims which are remarkably similar to those recently levelled against Queredas successor: the same head coach who effectively brought about the premature end of Boquetes time with La Roja, Jorge Vilda.Appointed as senior head coach in 2015, Vilda also holds the position of Sporting Director for the RFEFs womens national team program. Prior to his appointment with the senior team, he coached Spains Womens Under 17s & Under 19s for a period of five years, in which he collected eight medals. Despite his success at youth level, he is yet to win a single knock-out match in senior tournaments.Rumours of discontent among Vildas Spain began circulating in the days immediately following the teams quarter-final exit from Euro 2022. As with the revolt against Quereda, it was, again, the captains who raised the concerns about working conditions. A little over a month after being knocked-out by England, the Spanish media revealed that the team captains had contacted RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, requesting the dismissal of Vilda.Their list of reasons for why was extensive and included, among other things: a failure to both safely manage the game time of players and then adequately treat the injuries resulting from an overload of minutes; ineffective, low-quality training methods that are levels below that which they can access with their clubs; doubts about his ability to make competent tactical decisions during preparations and in-game; and excessively controlling behaviour within the camp that strips players of freedoms as basic as being allowed to close their hotel room doors overnight.Rubiales response was a frank and furious rejection of the request. Vilda himself also declined to resign following the first of many meetings which occurred between him and his players as he attempted to learn of and understand the sentiments towards him. These meetingswhich took place both as a collective squad and as one-on-oneswere thought so intense that 15 players subsequently sent identical emails to RFEF stating their "emotional and health state had been significantly affected" by "recent events" and, as a result, they would not be available for selection. Despite not naming Vilda in the email, there was little doubt of the root cause.Barcelona: Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra PanosAtletico Madrid: Ainhoa Moraza, Lola GallardoManchester United: Ona Batlle, Lucia GarciaManchester City: Leila Ouahabi, Laia AleixandriReal Sociedad: Nerea Eizaguirre, Amaiur Sarriegi* Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) has sided with the players but is currently unavailable for selection due to long-term injury. She reportedly did not email the RFEF along with the other 15.Spains RFEF-friendly media were quick to call the actions of Las 15 "an unacceptable rebellion" whilst also highlighting the number of Barcelona players among them. Leila Ouahabi, now of Manchester City, was also Barcelona player as recently as last summer. Spains squad for Euro 2022 contained nine Barcelona players, with the next most represented club being Real Madrid, with seven.Prior to the national team captains (all of whom were Barcelona players) approaching RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, and later Jorge Vilda himself, a squad meeting occurred in which Irene Paredes (then first captain), led the efforts to establish how much support there was within the squad for an attempt to remove Vilda from his post. No player objected. Later, once the attempt was underway, several players failed to speak out against him, prompting sections of the Spanish media to declare that Las 15 never had full support to begin with, and that there were members within the squad who did not wish for Vilda to leave his position as head coach.As a result, those who did speak out felt betrayed by those who did notcreating a divide in the dressing room that was split into two "blocks" of players: Barcelona vs Real Madrid. This divide added to the tension that already existed due to the strained relationship between the players and Vilda.Reports from the dressing room contradict the medias claims of Vilda having players in his corner; saying instead that those who did not speak out simply lacked the courage to do so given the history of retaliation against individualslike Vero Boqueteeven when efforts to force the RFEF into addressing valid player concerns have been successful.In any case, Las 15 removed themselves from the national team. They have since released a public statement, in which they state, confusingly, that they have no desire to remove Jorge Vilda from his role as head coach. Nor have they stated what they do request of the RFEF. Questions have been asked not of Las 15 themselves, but of who is advising them in their strategy.Las 15 havent been selected for the squad since they declared themselves unavailable. The RFEF has said that all are welcome to return, but only on the condition they first "accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness." Following RFEFs statement of that point, federation officials snubbed the entirety Barcelonas Spanish Super Cup winning squad when leaving them to present each other with their medals.Jorge Vilda still insists he wont resign. And since he still holds the position of Sporting Director for the womens national team program, chances are he wont be firing himself either.As things stand, Spain will be going to the World Cup without 15 players who, if they had the working conditions fitting of their quality, could be the difference between a Spain that fails to win a knock-out match and a Spain that is as dominant as the club most represented among Las 15, Barcelona.On 24 February 2023, Wendie Renard15-time Division 1 Féminine champion, nine-time Coupe de France champion, eight-time UEFA Womens Champions League champion, five-time FIFA FIFPro World XI selecteeand, in that very same week of February, French national team captainposted a short but passionate, surprise message on her Instagram to tell the world she was pausing her time with Les Bleues at 142 caps.Three days before the posting, she collected her 142nd cap in a World Cup preparation friendly against Norway. A World Cup which her surprise message said she regretfully cannot bring herself to participate in. Her reasons for why did not occur during the 72 hours between the full-time whistle at Stade Raymond-Kopa and her opening up Instagram, but are rather a culmination of three years worth of tensions between the French national team players and head coach Corinne Diacre.Hours after Renard announced what may well turn out to be a permanent international retirement given she will have turned 33 by the time the World Cup starts without her, two of her fellow compatriotsKady Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katotoposted their own messages mirroring Renards intent to walk away from the national team until any such time that the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) has addressed the working conditions for players.None of the three messages mentioned Corinne Diacre by name, but those of Diani and Katoto left little doubt that their decision was made in relation to the head coach who has held the position for five-and-a-half years, while Renards autobiography, published in December 2019, painted an unfortunate picture of her relationship with Diacre.Diacre was already ten years into her managerial career before being appointed head coach of the French womens national team. Beginning in 2007, she held concurrent roles as the assistant coach for the French womens national team and head coach with Soyaux. Five years later she moved on from both positions to take charge of French men's professional club, Clermont Foot; replacing Helena Costa, who quit a month after being hired stating "male attitudes" as her reason. Diacre became the first woman to coach a mens professional club in a competitive match. In Summer 2017, she returned to the FFF and became head coach of the womens national team, beginning a tenure that has notably been marred with controversy and clashes with players.Shortly after taking the job, Diacre stripped longtime captain Wendie Renard of the armband and gave it instead to Amandine Henry. Renard detailed the events in her autobiography, saying Diacre took the captaincy away after judging Renards performances for France to be below the level that she performed at while playing for Olympique Lyonnais. Renard also detailed personal grievances with Diacre, for which Renard was criticised by then president of the FFF, Noël Le Graët. Diacre requested Renard be punished for the content of her book, a move which Le Graët also criticised.The first major tournament Diacre took charge of with France was the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, held in France. The FFF set her the target of winning the competition. The team was disappointingly knocked out in the quarter-finalsa fate that many felt may not have come to pass if Diacre had included players such as Kheira Hamraoui and Division 1 Féminine top-scorer, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, in her squad for the tournament. She also drew criticism for her tactics and game management, which were described as being "outdated."Two weeks after exiting the competition, Diacre gave an interview with Téléfoot in which she highlighted Eugénie Le Sommers performance in the quarter-final, saying that it was "below standard" and accusing Le Sommer of deliberately ignoring set tactics. Le Sommers club at the time was Olympique Lyonnais, and when Diacres comments were put to president Jean-Michel Aulas, he responded with claims that people from Olympique Lyonnais knew of "inconceivable things" that happened during preparation for the tournament. Diacre later apologised to Le Sommer, but by now it was becoming apparent that relationships between Diacre and her squad were deteriorating fast, and that many people across French football knew the reality of the situation.Former Lyon manager Gérard Prêcheur alluded to such when speaking to L'Équipe during the fallout of national team midfielder Gaëtane Thiney being dropped from the squad by Diacre in retaliation to Thineys request that tactics and coaching methods be modernised. Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, who retired from international football following Frances exit from the 2019 World Cup, denounced Diacre in an interview, saying "Winning a title with this coach seems impossible to me. We play in a very, very negative environment. I don't see myself winning anything with this manager, and a lot of players think so too but don't say it." Bouhaddi was subsequently called-up by Diacre but declined.One player who Diacre did not call up around the same time, was captain Amandine Henry, saying the player was not fit after returning from injury. Olympique Lyonnais Féminins General Manager Olivier Blanc, Henrys agent, Wendie Renard, Amel Majri (fellow teammate), and Reynald Pedros (then Olympique Lyonnais manager), all saw the situation differently. Speaking to Canal+, Pedros said Henrys omission was "very clearly a punishment," adding of Dicares team environment: "It is a very complicated relationship between the players and the coach. Players returned to their clubs very psychologically affected. They go to the France team out of obligation, not out of pleasure. They go to the French team with a pit in their stomach. When they came back, we had discussions to morally try to put them afloat [ ] We could see that there were things that were wrong. The girls were sometimes at their wit's end."Amandine Henry gave an interview with Canal+, in which she accused Diacre of dropping her as punishment for speaking to Noël Le Graët about the teams issues. Henry also described the national team environment around the time of the 2019 World Cup, saying: "I saw girls crying in their room, I personally happened to cry in my room, because I wanted to experience this World Cup, but it was total chaos."Around the same time as Henrys interview, a former Clermont player, Thomas Guerbert, spoke about Diacres management during her time at the club. Guerbert tweeted that Diacres coaching style for the French national team was the same as it was in the Ligue 2 club, and to "not expect her to change." Guerberts claims echoed the concerns which were being voiced by his Clermont teammates. Several spoke out against Diacres coaching style in an interview with So Foot and compared her time at the club to "a dictatorship". The players claimed Diacre would force players to sit out matches without providing them with a reason, and would threaten to fire them "for the good of the group." Diacre also allegedly would not allow players to stay in their rooms during Ramadan, again for the good of the squad. The players further criticised her for being overly particular about minor things like ice cubes being permitted in drinks. All of her attitudes and behaviours earned her a string of disparaging nicknames among the squad. When Diacre left her position at Clermont, she did so without saying goodbye.In the summer of 2021, Eric Blahic, Diacres assistant coach since January 2020, stepped down from his role. He was the second assistant coach under Diacre to step down since 2017. Blahic was reprimanded by Diacre for having private, off-the-record conversations with players, and upon his departure he blamed Diacre for wanting too much control.Noël Le Graët has never wavered in his support for Diacre, and despite him no longer being president of the FFF it appears the federation still has no interest in removing a head coach who many would say, in light of her failure to meet the objective of winning a home World cup, is more trouble than she is worth.The announcement of Wendie Renard, Kady Diani, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto intending to make themselves unavailable for further selection with the national team until changes are made to the working environment received a short response from the FFF: "The FFF has taken note of the declarations of Renard, Diani and Katoto. Its Executive Committee, which will meet on February 28, will address the issue on that occasion. The FFF would like to remind that no individual is above the Equipe de France institution."