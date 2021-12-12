« previous next »
Author Topic: Bernard Ingham dead  (Read 714 times)

Bernard Ingham dead
One of the architects of the smear campaign after Hillsborough has died , I hope you never rest in peace you Rat . Sorry for the vent but I hate this man with a passion alongside mckenzie and Duckinfield

https://www.indy100.com/news/the-disgraceful-letter-margaret-thatcher-s-aide-sent-to-hillsborough-campaigners-7296231
Re: Bernard Ingram dead
One fully paid-up twat.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good riddance.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
May he rot.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
May he rot.

And not just for Hillsborough
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Utter shitbag. Hope it was drawn-out and painful.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
And not just for Hillsborough

Utter scum of a man. Hate him more than the majority of Thatchers Cabinet members.

He came across as the type who would have fitted in well whispering in Goebbels ear.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
May he roast in piss
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
May he roast in piss

A bit pedantic but hed boil in piss.

However he would roast if he was smeared in lard.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Why hasnt some killed him before now?
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Anything good on telly tonight ?
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Another charming product of the knighthood system.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good riddance you stupid eyebrows Rat.

Rot In Hell.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Horrible, horrible man! Even more surprising that he was a labour member in his early years. Hope he is now spending eternity in the anus of Satan.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good riddance

May he be burning alongside Thatcher
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Anyone connected to Mrs Thatcher was and is an absolute turd! What an appalling and unpleasant letter. Hell ran out of coal when she died. Hope he rots in hell.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
c*nt!
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good, evil bastard.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
I hate the idea of celebrating someones death but in this case I am willing to make an exception.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Fuck him. c*nt
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
I hate the idea of celebrating someones death but in this case I am willing to make an exception.
Exactly. The man was beneath contempt.

He wrote this.


Now,  imagine that you genuinely thought this was true (despite the miriad of evidence),EVEN THEN what kind of utter piece of shit would write a letter like that to someone who had seen their loved ones die in that way?
What kind of cruel, twisted and nasty individual would do that?
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
It's times like this I wish I believed in an after life cos I'm sure he would have ended up in hell.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Exactly. The man was beneath contempt.

He wrote this.


Now,  imagine that you genuinely thought this was true (despite the miriad of evidence),EVEN THEN what kind of utter piece of shit would write a letter like that to someone who had seen their loved ones die in that way?
What kind of cruel, twisted and nasty individual would do that?

I had seen that before but not for a while. What an arsehole.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Horrible, horrible man! Even more surprising that he was a labour member in his early years. Hope he is now spending eternity in the anus of Satan.
And what, exactly, did Satan ever do to you?
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
From day one he really was a chief perpetuator of the deliberate false narrative. The pain and utter anguish he caused cant be underestimated. Horrible human being.  Good riddance you vile man
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Not been in a drinking mood all week. Almost tempted.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Rot in hell.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
about time  :wanker5.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good riddance

That letter makes my blood boil.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
 :wanker :rash :hally
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
As Jim will attest, I'm always conscious about how people in general view this site. It's easy to be a "fuck them" or "I don't care what they think of us" type of person. I can't always feel like that and in particular I ponder before commenting on the death of any individual.

But this individual deserves zero sympathy for his journey to hell. His purposely mindless cruelty was an institutional disgrace when he commented as a representative of an egregious government about the horrendous disaster which saw the deaths of at least 97 people and still counting.

As others have said, good riddance to a selfish, self-centred privileged gobshite. May many more of his type follow him soon.
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
As Elvis Costello once sang about his boss:

When they finally put you in the ground,
Ill stand on your grave
And tramp the dirt down
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Burn in hell you arl c*nt
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Dear Mr Ingham

Rot in hell you c*nt.

Yours sincerely
RAWK
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
I think whats disappointing is the likes especially of Kevin Maguire who you think would be on our side actually fucking praising him on Twitter.Its when you have journalists like him fawning over this piece of shite who helped peddle the lie of drinking on that day it makes sense why justice took so long and was so hard
Re: Bernard Ingham dead
Good luck motherfucker.
