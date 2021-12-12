As Jim will attest, I'm always conscious about how people in general view this site. It's easy to be a "fuck them" or "I don't care what they think of us" type of person. I can't always feel like that and in particular I ponder before commenting on the death of any individual.



But this individual deserves zero sympathy for his journey to hell. His purposely mindless cruelty was an institutional disgrace when he commented as a representative of an egregious government about the horrendous disaster which saw the deaths of at least 97 people and still counting.



As others have said, good riddance to a selfish, self-centred privileged gobshite. May many more of his type follow him soon.