« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool  (Read 7883 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
We should still win, but don't get why Jones wouldn't get a start in this type of game? If were not going to use him, then he should really be out of loan playing minutes and upping his value.
Logged

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:06:48 pm
I've just seen them warming up on the pitch.



Bloody hell even Ali is starting to show his age  :o
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:10:04 pm »
Didn't have the best game Tues but dropping Bacjetic seems a bit harsh
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 06:52:30 pm
Doesnt Lfc.tv usually say why players are missing?

If they know.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,178
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:10:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:08:45 pm
Not even in the Craggy Island Over 75s five a side competition? ;D

Well if they're offering a cuppa or two and a nice sandwich I;m all in.  ;D
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • YNWA
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:10:18 pm »
Fuck me.

See ye at 10 o clock.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:10:26 pm »
Might be a good idea to pre-emptively  shut the Keita thread. Looks nailed on for scapegoat status.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:09:15 pm
We should still win, but don't get why Jones wouldn't get a start in this type of game? If were not going to use him, then he should really be out of loan playing minutes and upping his value.
is he not just coming off injury?  I've completely lost track.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,178
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:11:12 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:10:04 pm
Didn't have the best game Tues but dropping Bacjetic seems a bit harsh

He's 18 and we play again on Wednesday. he's not been "dropped".
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,830
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:11:20 pm »
*gulp*

I guess Palace being better when they started with Zaha and Eze back in August is a plus.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:11:42 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:10:04 pm
Didn't have the best game Tues but dropping Bacjetic seems a bit harsh
Will just getting rested. Played a lot of minutes at a higher intensity than he'll have been used to recently
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • Red since '64
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
In other news, that world beating team that thumped us last Tuesday just went 1-0 down to 10 man Atletico in the Madrid derby.

Football this season is decidedly unpredictable.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:10:39 pm
is he not just coming off injury?  I've completely lost track.

If he's on the bench for the last two games then he should be fit enough to start.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:11:42 pm
Will just getting rested. Played a lot of minutes at a higher intensity than he'll have been used to recently
yup.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:13:30 pm »
Pretty good team. Milner over Jones is a surprise and worrying for a variety of reasons, but good to see Jota get a start and Matip back in over Gomez.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,035
  • JFT 97
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:00:13 pm
Has he been injured again then? If so then fair enough, I thought he'd been available for selection recently but not really looked too closely lately to be honest.

He is managing a tibial stress reaction injury. In old money shin splints.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:13:53 pm »
Some proper whoppers in here. Slaughtering the lineup before a ball has even been kicked.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • YNWA
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:11:48 pm
In other news, that world beating team that thumped us last Tuesday just went 1-0 down to 10 man Atletico in the Madrid derby.

Football this season is decidedly unpredictable.

Yup and of course I have Real backed in an accumulator
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,035
  • JFT 97
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:12:01 pm
If he's on the bench for the last two games then he should be fit enough to start.

It doesn't work like that with the injury he has had. It is all about monitoring the load and seeing how he responds.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #219 on: Today at 07:15:42 pm »
Midfield bad enough. Then throw on jota who is only back. Away from home under the lights. Def playing handicapped tonight. So that's an away win then
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,782
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:03:15 pm
;D
It such a slow midfield that's alarming me. Gonna stick to my 0-2 prediction though.

I put a tenner on 0-2 with Nunez to score the first.....33-1 at Billy Hill........not going great so far    :-\ ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,337
  • Red since '64
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #221 on: Today at 07:16:46 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:13:58 pm
Yup and of course I have Real backed in an accumulator

Well they just equalised with 5 minutes to go, so yknow.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,035
  • JFT 97
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:16:04 pm
I put a tenner on 0-2 with Nunez to score the first.....33-1 at Billy Hill........not going great so far    :-\ ;D

To be fair mate getting your tenner back is a great result on those kinds of bets. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • return of the king
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #223 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Hope Naby is in the mood for running.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,813
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #224 on: Today at 07:17:56 pm »
State of that midfield.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:17:57 pm »
Let's see more of the Gakpo false 9 experiment, Bobby's old role.

Gini Wijnaldum once said (after the Barca away game) that he didn't understand how Bobby could do that role week in week out, because of how demanding it was physically.

And that's Gini Wijnaldum, a player guaranteed to be available for 50 out of 50 games every season.

Hopefully Cody has what it takes to take over from Bobby.

Just curious as to how we plan to fit him and Darwin Núñez in the 11 long term seeing as the latter's a traditional center forward (who likes to drift wide as many do). Strange use of resources to buy an expensive project center forward if the plan's to keep the false 9 role alive.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,742
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:07:24 pm
That's the spirit Mr C, 0-1 for me with Milner putting in a great performance.
14/1 Liverpool win, Milner scoring anytime Craig mate. We are absolutely bound to get a peno aren't we, it's a cert coz all refs are boss and dead fair to us la.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:11:48 pm
In other news, that world beating team that thumped us last Tuesday just went 1-0 down to 10 man Atletico in the Madrid derby.

Football this season is decidedly unpredictable.

To be fair that Madrid side even with 10 men can defend and defend really well...We can't ...
Also don't think this Real side are all that it's also just that we are worse than even that
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,035
  • JFT 97
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #228 on: Today at 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:18:31 pm
14/1 Liverpool win, Milner scoring anytime Craig mate. We are absolutely bound to get a peno aren't we, it's a cert coz all refs are boss and dead fair to us la.

You do realise that Liverpool and Palace are the only teams not to get a Pen in the League this season.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
  • Indefatigability
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #229 on: Today at 07:20:23 pm »
Its not the ideal starting XI but its not the best opposition. Liverpool still favourites.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,742
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #230 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:16:04 pm
I put a tenner on 0-2 with Nunez to score the first.....33-1 at Billy Hill........not going great so far    :-\ ;D
Always wait for the team announcement mate, Matip anytime 0-2 at 100/1 is a decent option, get on it quickly.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,881
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #231 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:32 pm
He is managing a tibial stress reaction injury. In old money shin splints.
I've has shin splints. Very painful.  :-\
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,742
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #232 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:20:11 pm
You do realise that Liverpool and Palace are the only teams not to get a Pen in the League this season.
That's just another one of your conspiracies Al mate.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,502
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:23:02 pm »
Shit that Nunez isn't starting, I guess it evens up the fact there's no Zaha for them.

Don't trust Hendo as a 6 right now, hopefully between the 3 of them they can put in some effort. A fast 20mins like Tuesday and we would be ok (unlike that day).

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 