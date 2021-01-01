Let's see more of the Gakpo false 9 experiment, Bobby's old role.



Gini Wijnaldum once said (after the Barca away game) that he didn't understand how Bobby could do that role week in week out, because of how demanding it was physically.



And that's Gini Wijnaldum, a player guaranteed to be available for 50 out of 50 games every season.



Hopefully Cody has what it takes to take over from Bobby.



Just curious as to how we plan to fit him and Darwin Núñez in the 11 long term seeing as the latter's a traditional center forward (who likes to drift wide as many do). Strange use of resources to buy an expensive project center forward if the plan's to keep the false 9 role alive.