Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:12:25 am
Thanks 4pool. Interesting from Juergen there
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:28:02 am
Darwin owes these bastards big-time.
Logged

mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:35:40 am
Quote from: Sharado on February 23, 2023, 03:30:19 pm
Hello darkness my old friend. I've come to talk with you again.

Ive walked into this wall again
Scans better.
Logged

Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:56:52 am
Quote from: tubby on February 23, 2023, 02:23:03 pm
Fourth official sounds like a real jerk.

I saw what you did there....
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,099
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #84 on: Today at 09:13:04 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:06:27 pm
Jurgen embargo portion. Talks about transfers, money, etc. and says don't ask again.  :P


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYdy83c1SQU


A fucking load on here need to listen to his words near the end and take it on board, rather than kick off and kick the fuck out of our players.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,737
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:48:22 am
Thanks for the OP Dougle.

That Madrid result gave us all a psychological dent in our hopes of a recovery to decent form didn't it.
The lads really do need to forget it though, grab this game as an opportunity to snatch 3 points and focus on climbing the table.

Jurgen also needs to play his part with the team selection and in-game management.

I'm going for a 0-2 win to the Reds in a noisy, probably alcohol fuelled atmosphere.
Logged

Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EPL, Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:07:23 am
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 03:32:22 pm
Hate these 7.45 or 8pm Saturday night matches. :butt

I hate all kick off times at the moment.
Logged

A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: EPL, Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:35:50 am
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:07:23 am
I hate all kick off times at the moment.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:46:33 am
Anyone seen anything about Darwin being out injured?
Logged

zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:46:36 am
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 12:28:16 pm
Don't think Zaha is going to play.
Think he will
Logged
mines a pint

bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • JFT96
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:51:18 am
Literally no idea how this one is going to go. Just want a big response from the lads and maintain the good run in the league.
Logged

A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:55:47 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:46:33 am
Anyone seen anything about Darwin being out injured?

There's nothing on any news pages (so far).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #92 on: Today at 10:57:56 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:55:47 am
There's nothing on any news pages (so far).

Hope its just rumours. Everytime he gets a bit of momentum something happens!
Logged

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,588
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #93 on: Today at 10:59:38 am
THEY WILL BE SMASHED

Cmooon it's about time we dealt a kicking

You doubt it? You problem.

SMASH THESE PRICKS INTO NEXT YEAR

5-1 Libpewl
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #94 on: Today at 11:03:36 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:46:33 am
Anyone seen anything about Darwin being out injured?

He's not done his usual pre game video thing the night before. Hopefully nothing in it but then again it's us!!
Logged

RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:23:55 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:03:36 am
He's not done his usual pre game video thing the night before. Hopefully nothing in it but then again it's us!!

Hopefully he just forgot to post. Hope hes fine! Weve looked blunt without him when he hasnt played.
Logged

Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #96 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm
This evening Ill be watching the reds play a difficult game. Weve got an aging squad, sprinkled with one or two youthful players of real promise but no experience, a highly regarded coach whos earned respect the hard way but who displays disproven loyalty to players well past their peak (probably because there are no visible replacements), backroom staff who are being chopped and changed, huge tensions with owners, a restless fans base, and amongst all of that some harsh financial realities that were always simmering away in the background but are now starting to become very obvious. I give you Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 and the egg shaped ball .

And then my other reds kick off a bit later
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:26 pm by Penfold78 »
Logged

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #97 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm
cheers for the OP dougle mate

yeh they're on a poor run - even worse than ours - but time to put the defeat (humiliation) by real behind us because real and palace are like chalk and mouldy cheese

feeling good for this one - need to score first because of that 100% record

hate stupid fucking late night saturday ko's though

i'm looking in my crystal (no pun intended) ball, and whilst i see the reflection of a damn handsome man, i also see a win for us  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,674
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:42:29 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
Palace are shite. We have been shite away from home this season. Live on UK Saturday night prime time. What could go wrong. Ha.

Palace are a team full of 1v1 players. They can hurt a team if you let them. Keep it tight, do nothing daft and hopefully grind out a win.


Difficult game imo they have drew their last 3 home games to Brighton  United and Newcastle.All tough games .

Still have a good gut feeling we will win this but a tight game 1-2 even 2-3

Their last 6 games where Brentford Brighton united Newcastle united Chelsea, so saying theyre on a bad run is against a tough set of games
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:04 pm by rocco »
Logged

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #99 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm
Can't we just let the other team score first?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #100 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm
Darwin hasnt travelled with the team apparently.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,159
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #101 on: Today at 01:31:12 pm
We have Wolves on Wednesday, maybe being saved for that?
Logged

RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #102 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Darwin hasnt travelled with the team apparently.

Klopp mentioned a few knocks but having a knock to not travelling is another thing all together. Disappointed. But he probably did play with a bad shoulder on Tuesday so.
Logged

tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,192
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #103 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Darwin hasnt travelled with the team apparently.

It never ends.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,900
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #104 on: Today at 01:39:57 pm
Absolutely mind-boggling.
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,145
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #105 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm
Salah, Gakpo, Jota front 3 apparently.
Logged

Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #106 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Darwin hasnt travelled with the team apparently.

Not the most shocking news I've heard this week.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • Seis Veces
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #107 on: Today at 02:04:07 pm
Maybe Klopp was afraid he was going to finish the job off on that Palace centre half.

Hopefully he's fit for the week. Good job Jota's got some minutes in the legs.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Saturday Feb 25th, 19.45, Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Reply #108 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm
Would be one of the greatest achievements in our history if we could go 7 days without an injury.

Hopefully Diogo can get up to speed again quickly.
Logged
