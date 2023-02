Thanks for the OP Dougle.



That Madrid result gave us all a psychological dent in our hopes of a recovery to decent form didn't it.

The lads really do need to forget it though, grab this game as an opportunity to snatch 3 points and focus on climbing the table.



Jurgen also needs to play his part with the team selection and in-game management.



I'm going for a 0-2 win to the Reds in a noisy, probably alcohol fuelled atmosphere.