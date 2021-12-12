« previous next »
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 12:02:00 pm
FA CUP FIFTH ROUND

TUESDAY 28TH FEBRUARY

Stoke City V Brighton & Hove Albion 19:15 ITV4
Leicester City V Blackburn Rovers 19:30 BBC iPLAYER
Fulham V Leeds United 19:45 BBC ONE
Bristol City V Manchester City 20:00 ITV1

WEDNESDAY 1ST MARCH

Southampton V Grimsby Town 19:15 ITV4
Burnley V Fleetwood Town19:30 BBC iPLAYER
Manchester United V West Ham United 19:45 BBC ONE
Sheffield United V Tottenham Hotspur 19:55 ITV1
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm
How's that yellow for you Tubby?
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 12:03:22 pm
Annoying that we're not on telly tomorrow.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 12:03:46 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm
How's that yellow for you Tubby?

Looks good, way better than before.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 12:04:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:03:46 pm
Looks good, way better than before.

Aye, it was a bit annoying  :D
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm
Giving the Fulham USA v Leeds USA a go,had 10 minutes Of Stoke v Brighton but the women on coms bellowing into the mic when nowt was happening was annoying.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:09:47 pm
Cracking goal that.

Absolute bonkers commentary though. Both the main guy and Shearer both repeating 3-4 times that the keeper didnt move - he was nowhere near it granted, but he dived. Weird.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
Cracking shot that. :)
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:12:06 pm
Great goal,Clive Allen on comms is so laid back he's on the beach already.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Tyler Morton's going to win the FA Cup :)
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
Looks like Rodgers is ready to go on another of those oh so nearly sacked runs.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm
Poor from Leicester, being totally outplayed by Blackburn at home. Brendan Rodgers won't be showing his pearly whites tonight.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
Looks like Rodgers is ready to go on another of those oh so nearly sacked runs.

Tournament is wide open too.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Tyler Morton's going to win the FA Cup :)

 ;D
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 08:58:43 pm
Morton playing well tonight.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:04:32 pm
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Oof!

That second Fulham goal!  :)
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
Wow,Solomon again,what a goal,sign him up!
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
That Solomon goal reminded me of Suarez at Stoke all those years ago.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
Wow,Solomon again,what a goal,sign him up!

I think Tottenham are favourites to sign him. They want him to be the arbiter when Harry Kane claims a goal that isn't his.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
I think Tottenham are favourites to sign him. They want him to be the arbiter when Harry Kane claims a goal that isn't his.

 :lmao
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
Our Fulham game will get moved now.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
That Solomon goal reminded me of Suarez at Stoke all those years ago.

He looked a bit like Siarez too in the angle from behind the goal
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:14:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
I think Tottenham are favourites to sign him. They want him to be the arbiter when Harry Kane claims a goal that isn't his.

:lmao
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:32:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
Our Fulham game will get moved now.

Good point that, thanks for the heads up.

When's the draw, tomorrow night?

Edit: what's happening the 25th March weekend, is it internationals?
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Fulham have put together a bloody decent squad with there budget.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:04:48 pm
Oof!

That second Fulham goal!  :)

kin Solomons mining a rich seam of goals at the moment.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:32:49 pm
Good point that, thanks for the heads up.

When's the draw, tomorrow night?

Edit: what's happening the 25th March weekend, is it internationals?

Yeah, international break. We'll probably just call an early break after Madrid 2nd leg as we won't play that weekend before the break.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm
Yeah, international break. We'll probably just call an early break after Madrid 2nd leg as we won't play that weekend before the break.

Shame the Chelsea away was already sorted, could have played it then instead of squeezing it in a midweek.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
kin Solomons mining a rich seam of goals at the moment.
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
kin Solomons mining a rich seam of goals at the moment.

 :wellin
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Yesterday at 10:21:44 pm
Theyve fucking well moved the Fulham match :(
Re: Premier League/League Cup/FA Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
Today at 12:55:50 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Shame the Chelsea away was already sorted, could have played it then instead of squeezing it in a midweek.
Only just realised this - had a look and saw it's being played in the midweek between Man City and Arsenal! Would be nice if we're playing a wee bit better by then!
