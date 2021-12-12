Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
How's that yellow for you Tubby?
Looks good, way better than before.
Looks like Rodgers is ready to go on another of those oh so nearly sacked runs.
Tyler Morton's going to win the FA Cup
Wow,Solomon again,what a goal,sign him up!
I think Tottenham are favourites to sign him. They want him to be the arbiter when Harry Kane claims a goal that isn't his.
That Solomon goal reminded me of Suarez at Stoke all those years ago.
Our Fulham game will get moved now.
Oof!That second Fulham goal!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good point that, thanks for the heads up.When's the draw, tomorrow night?Edit: what's happening the 25th March weekend, is it internationals?
Yeah, international break. We'll probably just call an early break after Madrid 2nd leg as we won't play that weekend before the break.
kin Solomons mining a rich seam of goals at the moment.
Shame the Chelsea away was already sorted, could have played it then instead of squeezing it in a midweek.
