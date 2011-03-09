« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March  (Read 8941 times)

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #600 on: Today at 05:53:41 pm »
Saint maximan is shite
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #601 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm »
Guimareas taking the default Newcastle cheating-c*nt dive ..before remembering they're 2-0 down
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #602 on: Today at 05:54:41 pm »
hook this maxim fella. kicking at air one minute, passing it to fuck all the next
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #603 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:53:41 pm
Saint maximan is shite

MOTM against us according to Carra. Ran past a few players but produced nothing.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #604 on: Today at 05:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 05:19:53 pm
Because he's a bad try hard that is made up our biggest rivals are winning so he can say look at me aren't I great because I'm against Saudi. Might as well go full Manc and join in the with the rest of the c*nts.

Off you pop. 
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #605 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
Don't see it with Isak
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #606 on: Today at 05:58:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:57:50 pm
Don't see it with Isak

Looks like a meerkat.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #607 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
Wonder if Howe is still there in the summer if Spurs get top four ahead of them. Hes their Mark Hughes and this summer will be the first window in which theyll go crazy with transfers. Wonder if they trust him that much.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #608 on: Today at 05:59:06 pm »
Rashford has been really bad this game, deflection aside
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #609 on: Today at 05:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:51:55 pm
State of this thread, some of the comments in it. It's a bloody football game lads and lasses.  :butt
Its getting like a BBC comments section isnt it.
Shite.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #610 on: Today at 05:59:29 pm »
"Gotta be cute," said Trippier!!!!      That right cheat?
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #611 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm »
Weird how Newcastle are not wasting time today, must be the score line
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #612 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:58:46 pm
Wonder if Howe is still there in the summer if Spurs get top four ahead of them. Hes their Mark Hughes and this summer will be the first window in which theyll go crazy with transfers. Wonder if they trust him that much.
If they don't get CL they won't be able to go mad unless they blatantly inflate sponsorships
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #613 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
More consistent reffing from a Manc fan ref
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #614 on: Today at 06:02:01 pm »
I'd say Howe will get another season. Relegation zone to cup finals and European contenders in 12 months. Media love him. It's the feel good story of the year.

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #615 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 05:19:53 pm
Because he's a bad try hard that is made up our biggest rivals are winning so he can say look at me aren't I great because I'm against Saudi. Might as well go full Manc and join in the with the rest of the c*nts.
Unbelievably bad shithouse comment (now deleted but someone else has quoted it) that you then double down on with this crap? Get to fuck you bad meff.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:00:43 pm
If they don't get CL they won't be able to go mad unless they blatantly inflate sponsorships
And of course no state owned club would dare do that!
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #617 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm »
Newcastle are so bad. How did they ever get into the Top 4?
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #618 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:01:06 pm
More consistent reffing from a Manc fan ref

Yeah I mean it makes it so obvious when watching a match you arent arsed about so you know your own bias isnt involved. Ref is giving everything the mancs way.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #619 on: Today at 06:05:23 pm »
Coote doing all he can to assure the win for his team
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #620 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:03:10 pm
Newcastle are so bad. How did they ever get into the Top 4?

Had a great pre World Cup built in a tough defence. It's fell apart since the break. I genuinely can't think of a team, except maybe Man U, who have played better since the break. It's completely stuffed up all momentum and rhythm.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #621 on: Today at 06:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:03:10 pm
Newcastle are so bad. How did they ever get into the Top 4?

The answer is pretty obvious if you have a think about it.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »
That doesn't get given as offside vs us, its given cos Shaw throws a strop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:03:08 pm
And of course no state owned club would dare do that!
Well if city actually get done it will act as something of a deterrent at least
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 06:02:43 pm
Unbelievably bad shithouse comment (now deleted but someone else has quoted it) that you then double down on with this crap? Get to fuck you bad meff.
Ive modified my post. Should have realised. Sorry mate.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #625 on: Today at 06:08:28 pm »
Feel sorry for any horses near the Bigg Market tonight..
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #626 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm »
Why so much talk about the refs? I think United get decisions their way more than any other team, but that simply isnt the story of this game. Newcastle have just been dreadful.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #627 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm »
Newcastle have a good defence and midfield, but seriously they are pants in the attacking third.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #628 on: Today at 06:10:30 pm »
Wilson just isn't good enough.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #629 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 06:09:52 pm
Newcastle have a good defence and midfield, but seriously they are pants in the attacking third.
They needed to do more in January, they were never going to keep it up with the squad they have
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #630 on: Today at 06:12:44 pm »
Another trophy won without facing one good team. At least they can say they beat Barca in Europe.
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #631 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:08:24 pm
Ive modified my post. Should have realised. Sorry mate.
Huh? Not your post...what am I missing?
