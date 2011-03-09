Saint maximan is shite
Because he's a bad try hard that is made up our biggest rivals are winning so he can say look at me aren't I great because I'm against Saudi. Might as well go full Manc and join in the with the rest of the c*nts.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Don't see it with Isak
Crosby Nick never fails.
State of this thread, some of the comments in it. It's a bloody football game lads and lasses.
Wonder if Howe is still there in the summer if Spurs get top four ahead of them. Hes their Mark Hughes and this summer will be the first window in which theyll go crazy with transfers. Wonder if they trust him that much.
If they don't get CL they won't be able to go mad unless they blatantly inflate sponsorships
More consistent reffing from a Manc fan ref
Newcastle are so bad. How did they ever get into the Top 4?
And of course no state owned club would dare do that!
Unbelievably bad shithouse comment (now deleted but someone else has quoted it) that you then double down on with this crap? Get to fuck you bad meff.
Newcastle have a good defence and midfield, but seriously they are pants in the attacking third.
Ive modified my post. Should have realised. Sorry mate.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]