I don’t get it either. Seeing us win a trophy could never be boring for me, no matter which one. League Cup, Europa League, Conference League…none of them are Mickey Mouse trophies. I was absolutely gutted when we lost the two finals in Klopp’s first season. I was ecstatic this time last year when we won it.



Sometimes winning the cup is a bad thing, like when Arteta won the fa cup and it stopped him from getting sacked, the worst thing that happened to arsenal that…..Every season that your club wins a trophy is a successful season. Obviously the league and CL are the big two, but every trophy matters.The carabao is the least important of the trophies, but it’s a damm sight better than winning nothing