Author Topic: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March

smicer07

  
  
  
  

Reply #320 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:26:58 pm
yep wasn't Markovic once sent off for brushing the cheek of a player?

Stray finger in the eye I think. Was a joke that. Also Babel away in Benfica I think.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #321 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:26:39 pm
So the ref does what the VAR tells him, then decides to go and have a look to check it's the right decision? What a farce.

I can only presume he was asking his assistants while stood there listening to his ear piece. Baffling to get the card out if he was going to review it straight away

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #322 on: Today at 02:28:26 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:24:10 pm
Same. Went to push him in the shoulder and then caught his face so should have been red. Glad its been overturned just so it keeps Chelsea in the game.
well there is that I guess, 0-0 suits us for sure

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #323 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:27:24 pm
should have sent both of them off

Yep, would have no issue with that.

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #324 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm
Correct decision to overturn the red ...fuck all in it ....Emerson went down like a cheating prick trying to get him sent off....for that alone I'm pleased it was overturned

They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #325 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:27:46 pm
Blatant penalty not given on Jota in the same game as well.
yes that was even more of a joke, particularly the reason given for not giving it

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

smicer07

  
  
  
  

Reply #326 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm
I think even Ziyech knew it was a red looking at his reaction.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #327 on: Today at 02:31:14 pm
Kelly Cates is saying the ref had to make a decision before going to the monitor. What kind of ruling is that?

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #328 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm
Doesn't Lenglet slap Ziyech in the face at the start as well?

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  

Reply #329 on: Today at 02:32:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:27:47 pm
Howard Webb really stamping his authority since he arrived.

Give him a break, he's on his way down to Wembley sporting a late 90's United top.


Zee_26

  
  
  
  

Reply #330 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm
No surprise Richarlison was at the centre of that fracas. Spurs have a lot of competition for the most disliked player in the league.


Snail

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #331 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #332 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm
Even if it's downgraded to a yellow, shouldn't he have had two yellows as he was going to be booked for the original challenge on the pigeon. I guess incompetent Attwell forgot he was going to book him

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #333 on: Today at 02:35:38 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:33:47 pm
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.
don't want either of them to win but Newcastle just edge it

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

klopptopia

  
  
  
  

Reply #334 on: Today at 02:36:31 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:34:05 pm
Even if it's downgraded to a yellow, shouldn't he have had two yellows as he was going to be booked for the original challenge on the pigeon. I guess incompetent Attwell forgot he was going to book him

The foul was Havertz but I dont think it was really a foul as he got the ball


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  

Reply #335 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:33:47 pm
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.
I hope United lose in the last minute.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #336 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 02:36:31 pm
The foul was Havertz but I dont think it was really a foul as he got the ball
missed that thought it was Ziyech

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    

Reply #337 on: Today at 02:39:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:37:32 pm
I hope United lose in the last minute.
don't care how they lose, just as long as they do

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #338 on: Today at 02:39:11 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:33:47 pm
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.

I hope they win but don't want them having 6 goals and a great performance to celebrate, a scrappy 1 nil or a win on pens will do.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

smicer07

  
  
  
  

Reply #339 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm
Terrible from Kepa


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #340 on: Today at 02:40:12 pm
good strike, awful keeping before it


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #341 on: Today at 02:40:28 pm

Tottenham [1] - 0 Chelsea; Oliver Skipp on 46' - https://dubz.co/video/b9803b & https://streamin.me/v/e32c0fd1


Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  

Reply #342 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm
Fuck sake.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  

Reply #343 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm
Was that Thiago Silva clearing it centrally to the edge of the box?

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,340
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm »
The one time you want Chelsea to win they go and mess it up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,749
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #345 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »
Is Potter toast now?
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #346 on: Today at 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:40:56 pm
Was that Thiago Silva clearing it centrally to the edge of the box?

I think he was subbed off - may have been Enzo.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:29:14 pm
Correct decision to overturn the red ...fuck all in it ....Emerson went down like a cheating prick trying to get him sent off....for that alone I'm pleased it was overturned
And interesting precedent was recently set in the women's league that mirrors today's incident pretty well.

United player tackles a Spurs player, both end up in a heap on the ground. United player thinks she ended up there because the Spurs player brought her down deliberately, so the United player lashes out. Spurs player clutches her face. Red card for United. It's later wiped on appeal and the Spurs player gets a 2 match ban for "successful deception of a match official" Incident clip: https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1628031262161084416

Can't lie, I would have loved the Ziyech red to stand just to see if the same retrospective action happened again.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,792
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #348 on: Today at 02:49:55 pm »
As expected, the cheating c*nt's cheating c*nt... Richarlearseon ...getting in  on the pretend head injury action...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #349 on: Today at 02:54:01 pm »
If they do Jib off Potter, who the fuck do they get in. They've been through so many of the big name managers already. Unless Boehly doesn't understand how manager contracts work..
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Fuck off Chelsea.

They were always going back to being milwall with the Russian gone, but not at this rapid rate surely
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #351 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:47:53 pm
It's later wiped on appeal and the Spurs player gets a 2 match ban for "successful deception of a match official"
If the FA had the balls to enforce this in the men's game, I think I'd fall back in full love with the sport. Kane's 'lemmie just put my foot in front of the defender and dive' and 'backing in' cheating, constant diving from most of the league and the sheer amount of shithouse playacting has grown to such a level - especially in Europe - that it's just not the sport I fell in love with and as I'm writing this I realise that I sound like such a miserable old prick ;D
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #352 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:33:47 pm
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.

Hang your head in shame

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #353 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
Is there a more pointless footballer In history than Kai havertz
Logged

Online oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #354 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:59:27 pm
Is there a more pointless footballer In history than Kai havertz


Richarlison
Logged

Online Carras Left Foot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #355 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:59:27 pm
Is there a more pointless footballer In history than Kai havertz

Based on this appearance - Enzo Fernandez

Also RLC
Logged
