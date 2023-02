It's later wiped on appeal and the Spurs player gets a 2 match ban for "successful deception of a match official"



If the FA had the balls to enforce this in the men's game, I think I'd fall back in full love with the sport. Kane's 'lemmie just put my foot in front of the defender and dive' and 'backing in' cheating, constant diving from most of the league and the sheer amount of shithouse playacting has grown to such a level - especially in Europe - that it's just not the sport I fell in love with and as I'm writing this I realise that I sound like such a miserable old prick