yep wasn't Markovic once sent off for brushing the cheek of a player?
So the ref does what the VAR tells him, then decides to go and have a look to check it's the right decision? What a farce.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Same. Went to push him in the shoulder and then caught his face so should have been red. Glad its been overturned just so it keeps Chelsea in the game.
should have sent both of them off
Blatant penalty not given on Jota in the same game as well.
Howard Webb really stamping his authority since he arrived.
I hope (Manchester) United win 6-0. That hurts to say, but I do.
Even if it's downgraded to a yellow, shouldn't he have had two yellows as he was going to be booked for the original challenge on the pigeon. I guess incompetent Attwell forgot he was going to book him
The foul was Havertz but I dont think it was really a foul as he got the ball
I hope United lose in the last minute.
Was that Thiago Silva clearing it centrally to the edge of the box?
Correct decision to overturn the red ...fuck all in it ....Emerson went down like a cheating prick trying to get him sent off....for that alone I'm pleased it was overturned
It's later wiped on appeal and the Spurs player gets a 2 match ban for "successful deception of a match official"
Is there a more pointless footballer In history than Kai havertz
