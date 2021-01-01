We play them next
Easy win. Arsenal have traditionally done well against Sean Dyche sides haven't they?
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
How booey was the pit? Anyone in a headlock ?
Always good to play first and win in the title race, means you can enjoy the rest of the games.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
What's the deal with teams wearing 'away' strips when there's no clash?Trying to shift replica shirts/kits?It's bizarre, the last two weeks or so.
Why do City seemingly play every away game in that Watford kit? Even against teams in red .... us, Forest, Bournemouth.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Correct answer in bold.
I'm impressed you can remember that far back. 2006 was it?
Reckon Everton will win. Villa don't have the stomach for Goodison.
2004
Solanke is shite.Hope that comes back to haunt me today.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Fair chance it will, Abu Dhabi look woeful again. That Argentine guy looks shite
Did he just score?
