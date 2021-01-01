« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March  (Read 3349 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:07:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:06:10 pm
We play them next

Easy win. Arsenal have traditionally done well against Sean Dyche sides haven't they?
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:07:41 pm
Easy win. Arsenal have traditionally done well against Sean Dyche sides haven't they?

Apart from the defeat at their place.

We normally score 4-5 at home to everton every season so its promising
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
Great results for Leeds and West Ham.

Dyche shit still floating but nearing the flush.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:57:20 pm
How booey was the pit?

Anyone in a headlock ?


Place was empty but it was silent right up until they were walking off and the 36 blues left in put a decent effort in.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Arteta giving off real Captain Black vibes.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:32:42 pm »
Always good to play first and win in the title race, means you can enjoy the rest of the games. I expect Bournemouth to get battered here though.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:34:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:32:42 pm
Always good to play first and win in the title race, means you can enjoy the rest of the games.

I'm impressed you can remember that far back. 2006 was it? :lickin  ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:35:59 pm »
What's the deal with teams wearing 'away' strips when there's no clash?

Trying to shift replica shirts/kits?

It's bizarre, the last two weeks or so.

Online Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:36:25 pm »
Why do City seemingly play every away game in that Watford kit? Even against teams in red .... us, Forest, Bournemouth.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:35:59 pm
What's the deal with teams wearing 'away' strips when there's no clash?

Trying to shift replica shirts/kits?

It's bizarre, the last two weeks or so.
Correct answer in bold.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:36:25 pm
Why do City seemingly play every away game in that Watford kit? Even against teams in red .... us, Forest, Bournemouth.

Especially when its such a shit kit.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:38:13 pm
Correct answer in bold.

Yeah, I figured it had to be.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:34:16 pm
I'm impressed you can remember that far back. 2006 was it? :lickin  ;D

2004
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:05:55 pm
Reckon Everton will win. Villa don't have the stomach for Goodison.

;)

It worked. You're welcome.  8)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:41:55 pm »
Solanke is shite.

Hope that comes back to haunt me today.  :D
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:35:59 pm
What's the deal with teams wearing 'away' strips when there's no clash?

Trying to shift replica shirts/kits?

It's bizarre, the last two weeks or so.



Can't believe that the world's most commercially successful club would need to try and shift replica shirts.
Online El Lobo

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:41:55 pm
Solanke is shite.

Hope that comes back to haunt me today.  :D

Fair chance it will, Abu Dhabi look woeful again. That Argentine guy looks shite
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
fuck sake Bournemouth, clear the fucking thing
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm »
Game over
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:43:06 pm
Fair chance it will, Abu Dhabi look woeful again. That Argentine guy looks shite

Did he just score?
Online El Lobo

Re: Premier League/League Cup Fixtures 24th February - 1st March
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:47:56 pm
Did he just score?

Nah I meant Aguero
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
