Very sad news. I did used to like him a lot but I do felt that I missed his prime. Growing up the England matches with him and Lawro on comms were pretty brutal although they made a fairly comic duo. He still had some classic moments though. Loved his commentary on the Zidane headbutt.



Regardless of what people think of him, it's insane that Martin Tyler is the same age and still going. 2 absolute giants of football commentary for most of a lot of peoples lives.



Motson you could tell was a sweet if slightly eccentric guy (thinking of his famous sheepskin coat) who just loved the game. RIP.