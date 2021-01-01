CHAKAN
| Apocalypse Now
1979| Cat 1 - War
|Young Frankenstein
1974 | Cat 4 - Comedy
|The Graduate
1967 | Cat 3 - Romance
|
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind
1977 | Cat 5 - Sci-Fi
|Enter the Dragon
1973 | Cat 7 - Foreign
|The Maltese Falcon
1941 | Cat 2 - Crime
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
1975 | Cat 8 - Wildcard
|The Muppets Movie
1979 | Cat 6 - Family
|Dracula
1931 | Bonus Horror
BUCK PETE
|Dirty Harry
1971 | Bonus - Action
Cat 1. War - The Great Escape
Cat 1. (Bonus) Western - The Good The Bad & The Ugly
Cat 2. Crime - The French Connection
Cat 2. (Bonus) Thriller - Deliverance
Cat 3. Drama - Scum
Cat 4. Comedy - Blazing Saddles
Cat 5. Sci-Fi - Mad Max
Cat 6. Family - Bugsy Malone
Cat 7. Foreign language - Game of Death
Cat 8. Wildcard - The Warriors