Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL

Lastrador

Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 01:11:09 pm
                                                                                                          CHAKAN

Apocalypse Now
1979| Cat 1 - War
Young Frankenstein
1974 | Cat 4 - Comedy
The Graduate
1967 | Cat 3 - Romance
 
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
1977 | Cat 5 - Sci-Fi
Enter the Dragon
1973 | Cat 7 - Foreign
The Maltese Falcon
1941 | Cat 2 - Crime

The Rocky Horror Picture Show
1975 | Cat 8 - Wildcard
The Muppets Movie
1979 | Cat 6 - Family
Dracula
1931 | Bonus  Horror

Dirty Harry
1971 | Bonus - Action




                                                                                    BUCK PETE



Cat 1. War - The Great Escape
Cat 1. (Bonus) Western - The Good The Bad & The Ugly
Cat 2. Crime - The French Connection
Cat 2.  (Bonus) Thriller - Deliverance
Cat 3. Drama - Scum
Cat 4. Comedy - Blazing Saddles
Cat 5. Sci-Fi - Mad Max
Cat 6. Family - Bugsy Malone
Cat 7. Foreign language - Game of Death
Cat 8. Wildcard - The Warriors       
Logged

Chakan

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 01:30:52 pm
GL Pete!!

I voted for me...
Logged

Buck Pete

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 01:54:50 pm
GL mate

Me too. I think my other vote is probably Draex :)

Logged

red mongoose

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 02:35:26 pm
Congrats to both of you.
Logged
Draex

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:54:50 pm
GL mate

Me too. I think my other vote is probably Draex :)

I was your 5th vote! your over confidence has been your undoing


Logged

Nitramdorf

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm
I've voted and now I feel bad for the other chap.
Logged

Offline Chakan

Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm
I've voted and now I feel bad for the other chap.

If you voted for me, then it's all good, but if you voted for Pete then shame on you.

Logged

Hazell

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 06:01:15 pm
I voted for Pete.

Logged
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 09:09:52 pm
No losers in this whole draft in my opinion. Been impossible to pick in most votes. But I have, for shame.
Logged

Armand9

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 09:49:09 pm
two good selections, props to the contributers

i think the selection of scum, warriors and mad max in one collective was the deciding factor and i voted the other way (tho The Muppets was almost a deal breaker  ;D) - both full of wonderful classics tho
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Lastrador

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm
Proper tight final this one. The vote from the night lurkers is gonna be key.
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - FINAL
Today at 12:16:29 am
80 years of international cinema to choose from and the finalists both went for Bruce Lee films. I voted for Chakan though.
Logged
