Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:57:56 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 08:53:01 pm
Not sure how Joe Gomez still gets starts for us. He's a big weakness and Matip has to be starting ahead of him whenever he's fit.

His recovery pace has stopped 2 or 3 breaks already.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:57:56 pm
I think Gomez needs to realise who is behind him there. The pass doesn't give Ali much option other than to do exactly what Gomez should have done but with more time, namely belt it out. I know we trust the keeper and play that way, but much like with our goal from the error I wish defenders would stop ceding responsibility to their keepers. It was easier for Gomez to deal with that than asking Ali to do it. Having Vinicius Jr running at you is enough to put off any outfield player, let alone a goalkeeper. Gomez had the angle to easily deal with it, but we play a certain way and such is life.

Think we've played well, still think we can take a lead to Madrid which is all I wanted pre game. Still confident.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:57:56 pm
Play the same in the second half, I think we'll win this.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:57:58 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:55:20 pm
The annoying thing is these aren't even that good.
Yep. Take Vinicius out of that team and they're nothing. All the quality they've shown have come from him. Sick to death of him.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:07 pm
Someone take that prick Vinicius out, we're too nice.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:10 pm
You know what, this Liverpool side are finally coming out of that shell theyve stuck themselves in this entire season.

No idea what to make of the half but you know what I love a European night under the lights at Anfield
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:13 pm
nerves from both teams..
to be expected
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:14 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 08:56:57 pm
Alisson's at fault but he did put him in a bad position.

Also mental if you think he's good enough for Liverpool.
this anti Gomez mob is making me sick. Ok he has been great but to blame him today is disingenuous and agenda based.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:16 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:55:20 pm
The annoying thing is these aren't even that good.

They're good going forward, but a bit open at the back. A bit like us really. Which is strange for an Ancelotti side.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:18 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:55:20 pm
The annoying thing is these aren't even that good.

The annoying thing is theyre good when theyre shite

Take last season they should have been nowhere near the final
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:22 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 08:53:01 pm
Not sure how Joe Gomez still gets starts for us. He's a big weakness and Matip has to be starting ahead of him whenever he's fit.

Fucking hell 🤬

A perfect example of why I should stay out of half time threads.

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:25 pm
We have to work hard as f*ck to get a goal. Just comes easy to Madrid. Some team they are.

Probably a 4-4 result coming  :wave
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:27 pm
Feels like the old us
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:57:39 pm
They are that good. They can get bossed for large spells of a game but they can score from nothing.

Nah, it's not deliberate to get outclassed for long spells in every tie then score every chance they get. Though won't stop you wanking over them.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:29 pm
Naby Keita on for Bajcetic and later Firmino or Jota on as well please. Can't fault the lad he's only 18 ffs but perhaps this is just slightly too big of a game for him at this stage in his development.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:34 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Fucking hell Joe why not just put it out?!

Seriously? Get a grip. It was Ali unfortunately all the way.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:35 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 08:56:57 pm
Alisson's at fault but he did put him in a bad position.

Also mental if you think he's good enough for Liverpool.

You're the mental one he has been good today, Konate puts in the same performance and no one says a word.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:36 pm
Ali had a simple pass on to Van Dijk by the way , or he could have taken a touch to his left.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:52 pm
We'll get two more.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:58:53 pm
Why does mad shit fucking always happen against this lot? Fabinho, Hendo and Salah outstanding. Gakpo stated really well his positioning in the press and his blocking of passing lanes into Modric is excellent. Typical intelligent Dutch footballer. Need to get him more of the ball.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:01 pm
Need to get Nunez is behind them more. Robertson is patrolling the wing basically by himself and Nunez tucks into an inside forward position, a lot of the time, but that means not a lot of options going on that flank.

It feels nice being threatening and having good movement to create chances again. We opened them up so many times on that right flank. Best attacking performance in a long while
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:18 pm
Madrid are the the turd that won't flush.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:29 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 08:56:14 pm
People always say that about Real

Have you actually watched them in la liga? They're behind a shite Barca in the league.  ;D
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:37 pm
That BBC as it happens webpage is proper cringy shite
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:41 pm
Quote from: medley on Today at 08:59:01 pm
Need to get Nunez is behind them more. Robertson is patrolling the wing basically by himself and Nunez tucks into an inside forward position, a lot of the time, but that means not a lot of options going on that flank.

It feels nice being threatening and having good movement to create chances again. We opened them up so many times on that right flank. Best attacking performance in a long while

I agree Nunez has been giving them issues we need to get him into the game more.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:41 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:58:29 pm
Naby Keita on for Bajcetic and later Firmino or Jota on as well please. Can't fault the lad he's only 18 ffs but perhaps this is just slightly too big of a game for him at this stage in his development.

I think hes been bloody brilliant

Keita will probably just pass Madrid the ball.
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:43 pm
We need a late runner from midfield, every time we get wide that little cutback to the edge of the box is on
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:44 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:55:20 pm
The annoying thing is these aren't even that good.
They are probably the most clinical team in Europe.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:55 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:58:27 pm
Feels like the old us

Yeah it's fucking great. Loads of straight passing and good runs. 
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 08:59:58 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:56:10 pm
People blaming Stevie B,Gomez and Alisson for the second Vinny Jr goal. But I think it all started when Fabinho passed a hospital ball to Stefan B who then got tackled while resulted in the turn over. No control in midfield we miss Thiago a lot. At least there is no away goal rule this year

Way to try to make Fabinho the scapegoat  ;D

Reality is Bajcetic made an error in midfield, but, Gomez cleaned it up nicely.  Its all on Allison unfortunately this one.  Nothing to do with the midfield.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:06 pm
Havent done a lot wrong really, theyre set up to be dangerous on the break and theyve got players who are. Perhaps we dropped our intensity a little towards the end but if we come out fast again we can get back in front
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:07 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:58:29 pm
Naby Keita on for Bajcetic and later Firmino or Jota on as well please. Can't fault the lad he's only 18 ffs but perhaps this is just slightly too big of a game for him at this stage in his development.

Ideally he wouldn't be starting tonight but it's the position we've put ourselves in. He's needed and done a good job again but he's up against some of the best. Keita will come on though you'd assume.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:11 pm
Am I watching a different game to others? Why do some want Bajcetic to come off?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:11 pm
The 2 keeper errors apart it's been pretty even I guess. Still getting nervous every time they attack, we just don't look tight enough at the back
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:20 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:58:29 pm
Naby Keita on for Bajcetic and later Firmino or Jota on as well please. Can't fault the lad he's only 18 ffs but perhaps this is just slightly too big of a game for him at this stage in his development.

You ok? Hes been excellent. Slight mistake for the 2nd goal but apart from that hes doing a great job.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:25 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:54:30 pm
Fabinho has played really well, best game in ages so far.

Yeah he's been good. Great to see that again.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:00:28 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:54:30 pm
Fabinho has played really well, best game in ages so far.

I concur. Couple of wayward long passes but very good otherwise
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:01:17 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:58:29 pm
Naby Keita on for Bajcetic and later Firmino or Jota on as well please. Can't fault the lad he's only 18 ffs but perhaps this is just slightly too big of a game for him at this stage in his development.

Whats he done wrong ?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:01:22 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:56:10 pm
People blaming Stevie B,Gomez and Alisson for the second Vinny Jr goal. But I think it all started when Fabinho passed a hospital ball to Stefan B who then got tackled while resulted in the turn over. No control in midfield we miss Thiago a lot. At least there is no away goal rule this year

No chance, that's on Stefan unfortunately.  He had a simple pass backwards but tried a turn that was easily read, he's learning.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid
Today at 09:01:23 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:54:30 pm
Fabinho has played really well, best game in ages so far.
👍
