I think Gomez needs to realise who is behind him there. The pass doesn't give Ali much option other than to do exactly what Gomez should have done but with more time, namely belt it out. I know we trust the keeper and play that way, but much like with our goal from the error I wish defenders would stop ceding responsibility to their keepers. It was easier for Gomez to deal with that than asking Ali to do it. Having Vinicius Jr running at you is enough to put off any outfield player, let alone a goalkeeper. Gomez had the angle to easily deal with it, but we play a certain way and such is life.



Think we've played well, still think we can take a lead to Madrid which is all I wanted pre game. Still confident.