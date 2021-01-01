Theres no way were beating these. Sorry to be the one with the downer but come on, wheres the evidence of us having the edge on Real Madrid? Theyve successfully sucked the life out of us time and time again and with Ancelotti in charge (only manager with a better reputation than Klopp) theyre going to game-manage us out of the equation. They are no Barcelona. No Man Utd either. Theyre a properly legitimate outfit.
I believe we are better than Real Madrid man for man when were on song but were still not up there with their team play, assuredness, versatility and nous. We have one plan. One overwhelmingly awesome plan. But its still just one plan. They know how to beat it.
If we still had Origi Id change my tune