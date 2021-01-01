« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 37448 times)

« Reply #1080 on: Today at 05:45:23 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 05:38:02 pm
I can't handle a week of nonsense about how we'll twat Real 7-0 next week.

I'll watch the match full of hope but let's not get absolutely carried off the face of the earth because of what happened on Sunday.

Even if people were saying this [though no one is at the time of writing] the great thing is there's no legal requirement to read posts, threads or any content whatsoever on RAWK, so you should be able to handle the next week or so fine and remain very much here on the face of the earth.
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm »
This tie is not over by a long shot.

But we have to shut them out, or restrict them to one goal. And we will need our shooting boots on. Ali will probably have to play a blinder.

One thing we know: they are not going to fall apart. Even if they're down 0-4 at half time. Any hesitancy or switching off on our part, and Modric and Vini Jr. will bring down the curtain.



« Reply #1082 on: Today at 06:10:59 pm »
just want us to give them a really hard game and win the match, if its not enough to get through then so be it but at least make them earn it
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:58:06 pm
If we're 1-0 up at 80 minutes, the ball won't be in play more than two minutes for the rest of the game, including injury time. They know how to manage a game, especially when leading. And if we do go 2-0 up at some point, they will still be leading, and they won't collapse like Man Utd (just like they didn't collapse when we went 2-0 at Anfield, or in all those other games last season), and they'll just waste even more time, they won't be bothered losing 2-0 at home if it takes them through. Not saying we can't do it, but I'd rather be 5-0 up at half-time. ;)

Paris I don't think the ball was in play at all in stoppage time, or it felt like that, they're like the Terminator, totally focussed on killing the game. Hit them early, hit them hard and see what happens.
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 07:31:38 pm »
The game came 1-2 weeks to early... Just sucks that now that we are slowly finding our firm again we could be out of all competitions.

I have a small hope that we can turn this around. Go up early and keep a clean sheet until the half and it might be possible. Most importantly we need to score every chance.
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:05:48 pm »
Chelsea scored 3 at the Bernebeau last season, so no reason we can't do the same (just need to avoid the conceding bit)
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:14:44 pm »
Theres no way were beating these. Sorry to be the one with the downer but come on, wheres the evidence of us having the edge on Real Madrid? Theyve successfully sucked the life out of us time and time again and with Ancelotti in charge (only manager with a better reputation than Klopp) theyre going to game-manage us out of the equation. They are no Barcelona. No Man Utd either. Theyre a properly legitimate outfit.

I believe we are better than Real Madrid man for man when were on song but were still not up there with their team play, assuredness, versatility and nous. We have one plan. One overwhelmingly awesome plan. But its still just one plan. They know how to beat it.

If we still had Origi Id change my tune  ;)
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:49:20 pm »
Yeah, well, I think we can beat them. We may not score enough to go through, but I think we will win.
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 10:16:50 pm »
I am not in any way shape or form going to demand to go through this round but an away win 0-1 would be most appreciated. At least give these c*nts a run for the money.
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 12:49:48 pm
Real Madrids performances in the three games since scoring five at Anfield have been abysmal.

The have scored just one goal in a 1-1 home draw with 10 man Atletico. Scored by an 18 year old late substitute Alvaro Rodriguez on the night we played Palace.

The next game they lost 0-1 at home to Barca in the Copa Del Rey first leg semifinal with their strongest team and on Sunday night drew 0-0 at Real Betis who play Manu on Thursday.

Just how bad our defence was that night together with some lucky deflections is really shown up. Im hoping that now we are looking steadier at the back with Konate fit we can give them a game next week. They do seem to have a hold on us but I would like to think the ball can start to bounce our way in at least one of the many games we have faced them.

I cant remember a team who we struggle to beat since Leicester City way back. Having said that they cost us the League last season on that Boxing Day.
They are more of a cup (specifically the CL) team. They have glaring weaknesses but their efficiency and quality means that games are always within reach for them.

They are not great defensively and we will get chances which we need to punish. On the flip side, we can't make many mistakes because merely misplacing a pass can lead to us conceding with the quality that they have. That's the difference between them and most teams.
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 10:59:31 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 10:16:50 pm
I am not in any way shape or form going to demand to go through this round but an away win 0-1 would be most appreciated. At least give these c*nts a run for the money.
I am confident that we will score. When we score will determine whether we can go through. You can't underestimate the fear of blowing a big lead and the impact that it can have.

At the very least, I would like to see a spirited performances ending in a respectable scoreline.
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 11:04:15 pm »
Nunez is the key. We get him the chances and he will get us the goals.
