Theres no way were beating these. Sorry to be the one with the downer but come on, wheres the evidence of us having the edge on Real Madrid? Theyve successfully sucked the life out of us time and time again and with Ancelotti in charge (only manager with a better reputation than Klopp) theyre going to game-manage us out of the equation. They are no Barcelona. No Man Utd either. Theyre a properly legitimate outfit.I believe we are better than Real Madrid man for man when were on song but were still not up there with their team play, assuredness, versatility and nous. We have one plan. One overwhelmingly awesome plan. But its still just one plan. They know how to beat it.If we still had Origi Id change my tune