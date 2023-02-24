« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 36648 times)

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1040 on: February 24, 2023, 10:11:53 pm »
You know what, I can get on board with this! Imagine the scenes if we did pull this off.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1041 on: February 24, 2023, 11:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 22, 2023, 10:03:21 pm
I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.

Fuck that

Anyone but these. They have our number.

This must be similar to how Everton fans feel before Liverpool games
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1042 on: February 25, 2023, 01:17:11 am »
What is Real Madrids biggest ever European defeat in history?

Milan 5-0 Real Madrid (European Cup, 19 April 1989)


What is Real Madrids biggest ever Champions League defeat in history?

Los Blancos biggest ever defeat in the Champions League format of the European Cup came in 2009 when Rafa Benitezs side truly humbled the Spanish giants at Anfield with goals from Fernando Torres, Andrea Dossena and a brace from Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League, 10 March 2009)


Maybe a new record for Home defeat in the CL to add to the list.   8)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1043 on: February 25, 2023, 01:38:48 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on February 24, 2023, 11:20:56 pm
This must be similar to how Everton fans feel before Liverpool games

Precisely. A consequence of having such a shit streak against one team.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1044 on: February 25, 2023, 03:41:19 am »
What do you think we will do in the 2nd leg?. Aside from doing a Barca again :D
« Reply #1045 on: February 25, 2023, 07:49:38 am »
As unlikely as a comeback is, there are still a couple of things which are worth considering.
The return is really going to be a shitster of a match for Real . First they'll have to gee themselves up for a game they couldn't be arsed playing. Shouldn't be a problem for professionals like them but still.....
Does Ancelotti go with his strongest 11? Probably but he might rest a few.
Their supporters think they're already through.   Imagine if we get an early goal.They're not exactly the most patient of crowds in European  football.
What have we got to lose? More pride probably. But still, the Liverpool team will be well up for it, if only to get some some of revenge and to make some kind of a point. Get the first goal back and then see what happens. No away goal rule.
This one's not over yet.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1046 on: February 25, 2023, 08:11:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 22, 2023, 10:03:21 pm
I'm sick of Ancelotti, too. Paris was a joke, if it wasn't for Courtois we would have won it yet he came out with crap afterwards about how predictable we were. Here, he claims another 'masterclass' despite 3 of the goals being fully self-inflicted and being 2-0 down within 20 minutes.

I'd like to play Madrid when we're actually good.

They always seem to get us at just the right time.

14/15 - we couldn't get out of a group with Ludogorest and Basle in it. Real could beat us without breaking sweat, we were hopeless that season and Rodgers was done.

17/18 - we weren't ready for that final as a team but it was the step we needed to push on (Ali, Fabinho signed that summer). We were too open back then and easy to create chances against. The Roma semi was typical but we were lethal going forward - of course they go and crock Salah who had the season of his life.

20/21 - we played them away with Kabak and Phillips at CB and while in one of our worst ever runs of league form. We also had no home crowd for the second leg and had to play the away leg at their own fucking training ground.

21/22 - we were running on fumes after playing every possible game, added to the way we were denied the title 6 days earlier and the stress of the delayed kick off and what was happening outside. We were still the better side. Madrid had the title wrapped up weeks earlier. In different circumstances we beat them comfortably.

22/23 - we're sat mid table in the league having a car crash of a season.

The 2nd leg is a free hit though. Just go out and see if we can make a game of it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1047 on: February 25, 2023, 11:29:14 am »
There's a pride aspect in this that could help us for the PL run in. If we go there and put on a good display and win the game whilst going out it will do us the world of good. That should be the first goal, just try and win the game, show them and everyone else that we still have a bit left in us, and even if we fall short (which is extremely likely) we can take that with us for the last stretch of league games.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1048 on: February 25, 2023, 08:44:34 pm »
If anyone needed reminding why we were taken to the cleaners by Real you only have to watch the first half against Palace.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1049 on: February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm »
I remember when we werent so average.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1050 on: February 25, 2023, 09:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
I remember when we werent so average.

Bless 😔 I remember us being far worse which makes the good stuff even more memorable 👍
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1051 on: February 25, 2023, 09:27:49 pm »
  I remember the worse times too (Babb, Ruddock, James etc) but this particular hole seems more sudden, if not as deep.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1052 on: February 25, 2023, 09:28:16 pm »
And I remember why threads from the previous game are usually locked.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1053 on: February 26, 2023, 09:31:20 am »
This defeat feels to me very similar to past losses in that it will herald a new era of footy for LFC.....there are certain games in our past like losing to Watford in 1970, Man City in 1981, Man U in the cup in 99....that were so horrendous that they triggered either a new team or a swift evaluation of where things were going wrong at the club.  I think the loss to Real Madrid will help in the long term although i realise that I am being supremely optimistic and wishful thinking never won a trophy.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1054 on: February 26, 2023, 09:35:21 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:22:26 pm
I remember when we werent so average.
Last season then? Poor you.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1055 on: February 27, 2023, 03:49:34 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on February 25, 2023, 09:27:49 pm
I remember the worse times too (Babb, Ruddock, James etc) but this particular hole seems more sudden, if not as deep.
In the spirit of Le Tallec, trust me we are going to win in Madrid.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1056 on: March 5, 2023, 10:21:53 pm »
I hope Casemiro is still in the Real Madrid WhatsApp group!  ;D
Believe! Or as Mo once said 'Never give up'
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1057 on: March 5, 2023, 10:30:31 pm »
I said in work we'd knock Barca out after the first leg, I said on here we'd get past Real after the first leg and I still believe we will.
Fuck the Tories

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1058 on: March 5, 2023, 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 10:30:31 pm
I said in work we'd knock Barca out after the first leg, I said on here we'd get past Real after the first leg and I still believe we will.
Amen to that.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1059 on: March 5, 2023, 11:16:40 pm »
It's a shame the second leg isn't this week rather than next.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2023, 10:30:31 pm
I said in work we'd knock Barca out after the first leg, I said on here we'd get past Real after the first leg and I still believe we will.

I think it's incredibly unlikely that we get past them but I'd say this - if we did get past them, just give us the trophy at full time because there is no way we wouldn't win it if we overcome this. We could be drawn against 2 teams at the same time in the next round, if we go through now, it's ours.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 12:49:48 pm »
Real Madrids performances in the three games since scoring five at Anfield have been abysmal.

The have scored just one goal in a 1-1 home draw with 10 man Atletico. Scored by an 18 year old late substitute Alvaro Rodriguez on the night we played Palace.

The next game they lost 0-1 at home to Barca in the Copa Del Rey first leg semifinal with their strongest team and on Sunday night drew 0-0 at Real Betis who play Manu on Thursday.

Just how bad our defence was that night together with some lucky deflections is really shown up. Im hoping that now we are looking steadier at the back with Konate fit we can give them a game next week. They do seem to have a hold on us but I would like to think the ball can start to bounce our way in at least one of the many games we have faced them.

I cant remember a team who we struggle to beat since Leicester City way back. Having said that they cost us the League last season on that Boxing Day.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 12:49:48 pm
Real Madrids performances in the three games since scoring five at Anfield have been abysmal.

The have scored just one goal in a 1-1 home draw with 10 man Atletico. Scored by an 18 year old late substitute Alvaro Rodriguez on the night we played Palace.

The next game they lost 0-1 at home to Barca in the Copa Del Rey first leg semifinal with their strongest team and on Sunday night drew 0-0 at Real Betis who play Manu on Thursday.

Just how bad our defence was that night together with some lucky deflections is really shown up. Im hoping that now we are looking steadier at the back with Konate fit we can give them a game next week. They do seem to have a hold on us but I would like to think the ball can start to bounce our way in at least one of the many games we have faced them.

I cant remember a team who we struggle to beat since Leicester City way back. Having said that they cost us the League last season on that Boxing Day.

Hmm.


Well, if you look at this way: if Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil and Robbo are 100% fit and on their game, where is there a better back 5 in Europe?

Now midfield is always a problem with Madrid because they are knarly and experienced there and seem to hide the ball from us, if they need to.

The good news is we were absolutely terrible in that first leg, it was as if the whole team shit the bed at the same team and just stood back to observe the dirty sheets in horror.

Maybe we can be 300% better and cause the biggest away shock, possibly ever. With Darwin and Salah going for it, all manner of craziness might be possible.

Would have to be 2-0 to us at half-time though I reckon.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 12:49:48 pm
Real Madrids performances in the three games since scoring five at Anfield have been abysmal.

The have scored just one goal in a 1-1 home draw with 10 man Atletico. Scored by an 18 year old late substitute Alvaro Rodriguez on the night we played Palace.

The next game they lost 0-1 at home to Barca in the Copa Del Rey first leg semifinal with their strongest team and on Sunday night drew 0-0 at Real Betis who play Manu on Thursday.

Just how bad our defence was that night together with some lucky deflections is really shown up. Im hoping that now we are looking steadier at the back with Konate fit we can give them a game next week. They do seem to have a hold on us but I would like to think the ball can start to bounce our way in at least one of the many games we have faced them.

I cant remember a team who we struggle to beat since Leicester City way back. Having said that they cost us the League last season on that Boxing Day.

Unfortunately its the European cup they come alive in, I do believe we will give them a scare though. I look back at Chelsea away all them years ago under Rafa after losing the first leg at home 3-1, we were literally just one goal away from overturning it when we led 2-0 after half an hour and then 4-3 with 8 minutes to go before we finally lost the battle and it ended 4-4. I see it being similar here, theyll be too casual and think its already won.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
We were 2-0 up inside 20 mins at home if we were to make a similar start then its all to play for. They were dead and buried in the CL a couple of times last year and turned things around so perhaps this season is our turn and theyll get a taste of their own medicine.

Its very unlikely but then again its us. Not given up just yet. Problem with this season is one or two good results have always been followed with disappointing ones so far, just hoping were coming out the other side of that.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:38:54 pm
We were 2-0 up inside 20 mins at home if we were to make a similar start then its all to play for. They were dead and buried in the CL a couple of times last year and turned things around so perhaps this season is V or turn and theyll get a taste of their own medicine.

Its very unlikely but then again its us. Not given up just yet. Problem with this season is one or two good results have always been followed with disappointing ones so far, just hoping were coming out the other side of that.

Personally I'm of the mind the more time these franco bastards have on their side the more they have to work their way back into the game. A last minute smash and grab suits us best I'd say. Maybe a 1-0 [to us] with the game heading nowhere really at 80 minutes. A header from a corner on 85 and a last gasp equaliser to take it to ET and pens.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 02:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:10:18 pm
I think it's incredibly unlikely that we get past them but I'd say this - if we did get past them, just give us the trophy at full time because there is no way we wouldn't win it if we overcome this. We could be drawn against 2 teams at the same time in the next round, if we go through now, it's ours.

Odds are stacked against us, but if we tear into them like we did at Anfield and cut out the silly mistakes, we could have the tie level at H/T. 3 in 6 minutes anyone ;)

I'll happily take a repeat of Sunday, but Real are mentally stronger than the Mancs.
Fuck the Tories

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 02:51:46 pm »
If we'd lost the first leg 5-2 away from home, I'd say there was definitely a chance.


Travelling away needing a 3 goal margin may be one goal too many I think.
Needing to score so many is going to leave us vulnerable on the counter.

And as Rob says, Real are mentally strong, they aren't going to fall apart if we score a couple of goals.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Yeah this will be really tough to overturn.  They're a very streetwise team, playing at home, and will just dig in and counter instead of shitting the bed like Utd did.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 02:57:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Yeah this will be really tough to overturn.  They're a very streetwise team, playing at home, and will just dig in and counter instead of shitting the bed like Utd did.

Yep, not much emotion in the Real team, they are a result machine.

All we can do is win on the night, restore a bit of pride and see where it takes us.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 04:20:46 pm »
Away goals not counting is actually a major plus, so just go for it and see what happens - Fuck all to lose and we're a LOT wiser and more into it than we was in the first leg.

We have three goals in us, as we proved Sunday. Get to that and see what happens. Of course it would be utterly unprecedented for them to be rolled over like that (not like Barca) at home, but records and reputations are made to be broken, so why not believe?! Blitz them like we did in the first half in the first game, but KEEP GOING and overrun the bastards. The only reason we fall off the cliff was that we stopped after two and stood off. Lesson learned and besides, we've just put one bang-average side away to the tune of 7-0 so why can't we batter this lot as well?

We've had our shitshow and got our mojo back. If we're gonna prove this is not just a one-off, then logically, we take it to them like we always do. No-one gives us a chance... That's when we're at our best.

Allez Redmen

The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
It's very unlikely, but if anyone can do it then it's us. Don't even look as far as 4. Three will do, but get 1-0 at half time then they might start to worry.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 04:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:44:07 pm
Personally I'm of the mind the more time these franco bastards have on their side the more they have to work their way back into the game. A last minute smash and grab suits us best I'd say. Maybe a 1-0 [to us] with the game heading nowhere really at 80 minutes. A header from a corner on 85 and a last gasp equaliser to take it to ET and pens.

If we're 1-0 up at 80 minutes, the ball won't be in play more than two minutes for the rest of the game, including injury time. They know how to manage a game, especially when leading. And if we do go 2-0 up at some point, they will still be leading, and they won't collapse like Man Utd (just like they didn't collapse when we went 2-0 at Anfield, or in all those other games last season), and they'll just waste even more time, they won't be bothered losing 2-0 at home if it takes them through. Not saying we can't do it, but I'd rather be 5-0 up at half-time. ;)
