Away goals not counting is actually a major plus, so just go for it and see what happens - Fuck all to lose and we're a LOT wiser and more into it than we was in the first leg.



We have three goals in us, as we proved Sunday. Get to that and see what happens. Of course it would be utterly unprecedented for them to be rolled over like that (not like Barca) at home, but records and reputations are made to be broken, so why not believe?! Blitz them like we did in the first half in the first game, but KEEP GOING and overrun the bastards. The only reason we fall off the cliff was that we stopped after two and stood off. Lesson learned and besides, we've just put one bang-average side away to the tune of 7-0 so why can't we batter this lot as well?



We've had our shitshow and got our mojo back. If we're gonna prove this is not just a one-off, then logically, we take it to them like we always do. No-one gives us a chance... That's when we're at our best.



Allez Redmen



