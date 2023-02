What is Real Madrid’s biggest ever European defeat in history?Milan 5-0 Real Madrid (European Cup, 19 April 1989)What is Real Madrid’s biggest ever Champions League defeat in history?Los Blancos’ biggest ever defeat in the Champions League format of the European Cup came in 2009 when Rafa Benitez’s side truly humbled the Spanish giants at Anfield with goals from Fernando Torres, Andrea Dossena and a brace from Steven Gerrard.Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League, 10 March 2009)Maybe a new record for Home defeat in the CL to add to the list.