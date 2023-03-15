I don't really see Diaz being the key for getting anything in Madrid. The thing for me is that we have three more weeks to get Jota and Bobby back (close) to their usual level, we still have three weeks to work on our confidence and we have three more weeks to make progress integrating Gakpo in the team (and maybe get Thiago back). Turning this around is a long shot, but we might as well give it the best go we can and then see where that takes us. At the end of the day, we're 3-0 down at halftime with still 90 minutes to play.
Agreed, mate. But personally I think, try to lead 0-2 up in Madrid in the first half, get early goals and shut the shop first. Take the stings out of the game and slow it down a bit after the lead.
Let's face it, Jordan Henderson is 32, James Milner is 37, Van Dijk is 31, Firmino is 31...
Second half, THIS is where I do hope we could bank in on our subs that they are going to perform really really good to turn things around and release everything that they have learned in trainings.
Be it Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota or Harvey Elliott...
This is the time to repay back what the club and fans have given to them. All of the trust, love, time, affection...
Just bring us to Istanbul please, players. Just... Please.-- Road to Istanbul --