CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67

RedSamba

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 07:12:30 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:11:49 am
In Kiev they took out our star man and then our keeper gifted them two goals, in Paris we were running on fumes with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho rushed back from injury and we still should have won. Not sure when the third time was, but I do tend to erase these games from memory.

all i see is excuses
MdArshad

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 07:24:25 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.



 ;) :wellin :wellin :wellin
LiamG

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 07:45:32 am
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D
MdArshad

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:45:32 am
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D

At last there is some optimism in this thread.

Raul Gonzalez, Alfredo Di Stefano, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro your guys are going to take a beating on 15 March 2023.
killer-heels

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 06:53:00 am
We can do this if all 3 (Thiago/Konate/Diaz) are fit to play. Lets not throw the towel in yet. At the least we beat this idiots by 1 or 2 goals at their home and restore some pride.

Diaz will have missed 5 months of football by the time he is back. Its silly how people believe a footballer coming back from ages out can have an influence straight away.
MdArshad

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:38 am
Diaz will have missed 5 months of football by the time he is back. Its silly how people believe a footballer coming back from ages out can have an influence straight away.

There are some who come back from injury and you can see them back to their best. A prime example being Ledley King or Kante when playing against us. Diaz might just do the same against Madrid. Believe.
Son of Spion

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.


You always make me smile. 😊
scouse neapolitan

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
Go for It. 9 attackers  Virgil and Ali in midfield. Goalie when Ness. Roy of the Rovers up front with Darwin. Sorted.
PhilV

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 09:22:00 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.




HAHA I like this, it's the hope that kills you but we've died and come back many times, once more can't hurt!


LET'S FUCKING GO! Every time a player has a smelly game all I want is for them to prove me wrong! LET'S GET IN THEIR FACE LADS!

Ok, I am pumped now, if the final score was a 4-0 away win the fewm alone would be worth it, the glory, eternal!
JackWard33

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 am
I'd be more on board with the Naruto post if it had us winning 6-2 ...way more likely than 4-0
BCCC

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 am
The return leg is about re-establishing our pride by going out and playing the best game we can. If we can dominate the ball and win the game then at least we silence some critics and go out with our heads held high.

But, as we've seen many times before, anything is possible when you believe.
NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
You always make me smile. 😊
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 09:22:00 am
HAHA I like this, it's the hope that kills you but we've died and come back many times, once more can't hurt!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:17:00 am
I'd be more on board with the Naruto post if it had us winning 6-2 ...way more likely than 4-0
Yes. 48 hours ago... Sometimes, people have no idea on how depressing it is to be a Liverpool fan. But we keep go on.

As for our players, they should be reminded, when you are serving the club and Klopp the manager, in the words of Bill Shankly,

"For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side."

-- Bill Shankly --

..

And I am here gentlemen, to raise the spirit, not to be a sweating-armpit-sniffer fan.

And players have to do the same back too to respond and reply for our massive, lifelong support and love. Do your best for the fans, or smell an armpit.
NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
Go for It. 9 attackers  Virgil and Ali in midfield. Goalie when Ness. Roy of the Rovers up front with Darwin. Sorted.
Your recommendation is appreciated my friend (love the confidence) but with 9 attackers, that's going to lead us to concede every 30 fooking seconds.

Holes... here and there. Penetrated until we are not virgin anymore in the game.
scouse neapolitan

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 10:53:08 am
Alisson up for every corner
Dr Otto

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 am
Cash bonus for whoever puts Vinicius Jr out of the match. Trebled if its a season-ender  :-X
scouse neapolitan

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 am
Steady on. We don't do that
stockdam

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 10:53:08 am
Alisson up for every corner

Stuff that. Kelleher in goal and Alisson playing CF.
A Red Abroad

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 am
5-2? Tis but a scratch...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmInkxbvlCs
SinceSixtyFive

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 11:23:25 am
Steady on. We don't do that

Not any more. But imagine what a midfield of Souness, Jimmy Case and Steve McMahon would do in the return leg.

Actually... probably all get sent off in the first fifteen minutes.

 
SinceSixtyFive

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:49:30 am
Your recommendation is appreciated my friend (love the confidence) but with 9 attackers, that's going to lead us to concede every 30 fooking seconds.

Holes... here and there. Penetrated until we are not virgin anymore in the game.

You are Sabu Pundit and I claim my five pounds.

 :wellin Great stuff Naruto  :wellin
Cruiser

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.

It's gonna happen.

I'm having visions of the future already.

mickl

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm
It's the hope that kills you. Don't do it to yourself. The tie is over.

The tie is most certainly not over, it is in fact half-time.

If you dont want to fight in the second half, then off you go and cry yourself to sleep.
A Red Abroad

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
It's gonna happen.

I'm having visions of the future already.



Fantastic.  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 01:34:22 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm
It's gonna happen.

I'm having visions of the future already.



Would you back is not to concede in those last 34 seconds?  :-X
Gerard00

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 04:56:32 pm
Cnuts have our number these last few years. They're a quality team. Both teams look to be at the end of a cycle but they look like they've started their transition a season or two ago whereas we are only getting started.
Penfold78

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 08:27:17 pm »
My odd take on the game is Virgils little strops every time we conceded. Come on VVD, be a bit more poker faced dude. Youll bring the whole team down with your  :no vibes. And for the fifth goal you needed to stay on the guy behind you and let Gomez take his man (he might have chased him down). Let your fellow defenders do the job they are responsible for, dont try to do their job too. And if you think they are shite dont say it out loud with your body language and actual language.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 09:30:31 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm
It's the hope that kills you. Don't do it to yourself. The tie is over.

The tie is most certainly not over, it is in fact half-time.

If you dont want to fight in the second half, then off you go and cry yourself to sleep.

I like the fighting talk, but this isnt like the Barca turnaround season, were away and have been playing crap all season.  I dont have hope on RM imploding on home soil given where we are at as a team. They would need to implode and we would need to play for 90 mins like we havent all season - not going to happen.

Id take a 2nd leg win or draw.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 09:33:06 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm
It's the hope that kills you. Don't do it to yourself. The tie is over.

The tie is most certainly not over, it is in fact half-time.

If you dont want to fight in the second half, then off you go and cry yourself to sleep.

'fight' BIG LAUGH OUT LOUD THERE
Offline stoa

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 08:58:08 am
There are some who come back from injury and you can see them back to their best. A prime example being Ledley King or Kante when playing against us. Diaz might just do the same against Madrid. Believe.

I don't really see Diaz being the key for getting anything in Madrid. The thing for me is that we have three more weeks to get Jota and Bobby back (close) to their usual level, we still have three weeks to work on our confidence and we have three more weeks to make progress integrating Gakpo in the team (and maybe get Thiago back). Turning this around is a long shot, but we might as well give it the best go we can and then see where that takes us. At the end of the day, we're 3-0 down at halftime with still 90 minutes to play.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 04:24:29 am »
Theres a possibility we score 4 over there, but keeping them scoreless is not likely. Everything the old man says to me about the ball I take with a pinch of salt, but it was hard argue with him when he said Youre 2-0 up agains Madrid at home, good teams close out that game
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 05:04:57 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
I don't really see Diaz being the key for getting anything in Madrid. The thing for me is that we have three more weeks to get Jota and Bobby back (close) to their usual level, we still have three weeks to work on our confidence and we have three more weeks to make progress integrating Gakpo in the team (and maybe get Thiago back). Turning this around is a long shot, but we might as well give it the best go we can and then see where that takes us. At the end of the day, we're 3-0 down at halftime with still 90 minutes to play.
Agreed, mate. But personally I think, try to lead 0-2 up in Madrid in the first half, get early goals and shut the shop first. Take the stings out of the game and slow it down a bit after the lead.

Let's face it, Jordan Henderson is 32, James Milner is 37, Van Dijk is 31, Firmino is 31...

Second half, THIS is where I do hope we could bank in on our subs that they are going to perform really really good to turn things around and release everything that they have learned in trainings.

Be it Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota or Harvey Elliott... This is the time to repay back what the club and fans have given to them. All of the trust, love, time, affection...

Just bring us to Istanbul please, players. Just... Please.

-- Road to Istanbul --
