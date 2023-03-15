There are some who come back from injury and you can see them back to their best. A prime example being Ledley King or Kante when playing against us. Diaz might just do the same against Madrid. Believe.



I don't really see Diaz being the key for getting anything in Madrid. The thing for me is that we have three more weeks to get Jota and Bobby back (close) to their usual level, we still have three weeks to work on our confidence and we have three more weeks to make progress integrating Gakpo in the team (and maybe get Thiago back). Turning this around is a long shot, but we might as well give it the best go we can and then see where that takes us. At the end of the day, we're 3-0 down at halftime with still 90 minutes to play.