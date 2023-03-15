« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67  (Read 29969 times)

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 07:12:30 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:11:49 am
In Kiev they took out our star man and then our keeper gifted them two goals, in Paris we were running on fumes with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho rushed back from injury and we still should have won. Not sure when the third time was, but I do tend to erase these games from memory.

all i see is excuses
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.



 ;) :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 07:45:32 am »
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 07:53:27 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:45:32 am
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!

:D

At last there is some optimism in this thread.

Raul Gonzalez, Alfredo Di Stefano, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro your guys are going to take a beating on 15 March 2023.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 08:51:38 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 06:53:00 am
We can do this if all 3 (Thiago/Konate/Diaz) are fit to play. Lets not throw the towel in yet. At the least we beat this idiots by 1 or 2 goals at their home and restore some pride.

Diaz will have missed 5 months of football by the time he is back. Its silly how people believe a footballer coming back from ages out can have an influence straight away.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 08:58:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:51:38 am
Diaz will have missed 5 months of football by the time he is back. Its silly how people believe a footballer coming back from ages out can have an influence straight away.

There are some who come back from injury and you can see them back to their best. A prime example being Ledley King or Kante when playing against us. Diaz might just do the same against Madrid. Believe.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 08:58:09 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.


You always make me smile. 😊
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:02:40 am »
Go for It. 9 attackers  Virgil and Ali in midfield. Goalie when Ness. Roy of the Rovers up front with Darwin. Sorted.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:22:00 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.




HAHA I like this, it's the hope that kills you but we've died and come back many times, once more can't hurt!


LET'S FUCKING GO! Every time a player has a smelly game all I want is for them to prove me wrong! LET'S GET IN THEIR FACE LADS!

Ok, I am pumped now, if the final score was a 4-0 away win the fewm alone would be worth it, the glory, eternal!
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 10:17:00 am »
I'd be more on board with the Naruto post if it had us winning 6-2 ...way more likely than 4-0
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
The return leg is about re-establishing our pride by going out and playing the best game we can. If we can dominate the ball and win the game then at least we silence some critics and go out with our heads held high.

But, as we've seen many times before, anything is possible when you believe.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 10:43:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:58:09 am
You always make me smile. 😊
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:22:00 am
HAHA I like this, it's the hope that kills you but we've died and come back many times, once more can't hurt!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:00 am
I'd be more on board with the Naruto post if it had us winning 6-2 ...way more likely than 4-0
Yes. 48 hours ago... Sometimes, people have no idea on how depressing it is to be a Liverpool fan. But we keep go on.

As for our players, they should be reminded, when you are serving the club and Klopp the manager, in the words of Bill Shankly,

"For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side."

-- Bill Shankly --

..

And I am here gentlemen, to raise the spirit, not to be a sweating-armpit-sniffer fan.

And players have to do the same back too to respond and reply for our massive, lifelong support and love. Do your best for the fans, or smell an armpit.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 10:49:30 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 09:02:40 am
Go for It. 9 attackers  Virgil and Ali in midfield. Goalie when Ness. Roy of the Rovers up front with Darwin. Sorted.
Your recommendation is appreciated my friend (love the confidence) but with 9 attackers, that's going to lead us to concede every 30 fooking seconds.

Holes... here and there. Penetrated until we are not virgin anymore in the game.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Alisson up for every corner
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Cash bonus for whoever puts Vinicius Jr out of the match. Trebled if its a season-ender  :-X
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 11:23:25 am »
Steady on. We don't do that
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 10:53:08 am
Alisson up for every corner

Stuff that. Kelleher in goal and Alisson playing CF.
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
5-2? Tis but a scratch...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmInkxbvlCs
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 11:23:25 am
Steady on. We don't do that

Not any more. But imagine what a midfield of Souness, Jimmy Case and Steve McMahon would do in the return leg.

Actually... probably all get sent off in the first fifteen minutes.

 
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:49:30 am
Your recommendation is appreciated my friend (love the confidence) but with 9 attackers, that's going to lead us to concede every 30 fooking seconds.

Holes... here and there. Penetrated until we are not virgin anymore in the game.

You are Sabu Pundit and I claim my five pounds.

 :wellin Great stuff Naruto  :wellin
Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:23:09 am
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?).
Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.

Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.

p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.

Believe.

It's gonna happen.

I'm having visions of the future already.

Re: CL: Liv 2 vs 5 RM Nuñez 4 Mo 14Vinicius 21 36 Militao 47 og 56 Benzema 67
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
It's the hope that kills you. Don't do it to yourself. The tie is over.

The tie is most certainly not over, it is in fact half-time.

If you dont want to fight in the second half, then off you go and cry yourself to sleep.
