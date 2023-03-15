You always make me smile. 😊



HAHA I like this, it's the hope that kills you but we've died and come back many times, once more can't hurt!



I'd be more on board with the Naruto post if it had us winning 6-2 ...way more likely than 4-0



Yes. 48 hours ago... Sometimes, people have no idea on how depressing it is to be a Liverpool fan. But we keep go on.As for our players, they should be reminded, when you are serving the club and Klopp the manager, in the words of Bill Shankly,"For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side."..And I am here gentlemen, to raise the spirit, not to be a sweating-armpit-sniffer fan.And players have to do the same back too to respond and reply for our massive, lifelong support and love. Do your best for the fans, or smell an armpit.