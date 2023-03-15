In Kiev they took out our star man and then our keeper gifted them two goals, in Paris we were running on fumes with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho rushed back from injury and we still should have won. Not sure when the third time was, but I do tend to erase these games from memory.
After 48 hours and coffeeing around a few cups, my Red's DNA, Red's genetic instructions in cells and blood have kicked in again (typical Liverpool fan eh?). Suddenly I feel we could turn this around at Santiago Bernabeu.Real Madrid CF (Club de Futbol) 0 - 4 Liverpool FC.Believe. I refuse to believe we are out.p/s: I am not drunk. This is my inner faith, it's not like I'm sniffing my underwear or weed to get this high.Believe.
Anyway we are gonna win the second leg 4-0!
